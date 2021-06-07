- Many Nigerians were at the Synagogue Church of All Nations to pay their last respect to Prophet TB Joshua who breathed his last on Saturday, June 5

- There was wailing at the entrance of the church as many who the prophet touched their lives were heartbroken by the demise

- A widow wept bitterly because Prophet Joshua was her benefactor who fed her and others who lost their husbands

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Photos and video have emerged on social media in which mourners could be seen at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) paying their last respect to the late Prophet TB Joshua who died on Saturday, June 5.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @goldmynetv, a lot of people the pastor touched their lives were present at the church to mourn the demise of the man of God.

Nigerians are mourning the death of Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue of All Nations. Photo credit: @tbjoshua, @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

A widow couldn't hold back her tears as she kept saying that her benefactor is now gone. Crying uncontrollably, she said she is a widow that was being fed by Prophet Joshua.

Another woman could be heard saying the prophet is not dead, adding that he can't leave the surface of the earth in 10 years time, not even in 20 years.

Others who were present at the church sang worship songs as the mourning continued.

Nigerians react to the video

@iamadazzle said:

"He did for them what no local and state government could do!"

@danny_d_rhyme commented:

"Rest on man of God."

@omozele___ wrote:

"He was a true man of God, who are we to question our creator?"

@jesuswomenprayermovemrnt_uk said:

"There’s a time to be born and a time to die! Vanity upon vanity all is vanity! May the lord comfort the family, this season renew your discipleship!"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

TB Joshua's last message about his 58th birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that news of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua's death threw many individuals into a state of shock.

The popular televangelist would have clocked the age of 58 on June 12, but death came knocking a few days to his birthday.

On June 3, the man of God shared a message on Facebook, telling his followers that he would not be able to celebrate his 58th birthday.

Source: Legit