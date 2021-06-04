The news reports in Nigeria for the week of May 29 -June 4 were dominated by the killing of Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng has compiled some of the top stories that got the attention of newsreaders within the week below:

Details of Atiku’s meeting with Tinubu and 7 Other Top Stories That Topped Headlines This Week

1. Three Grave Mistakes Late Gulak Made that Cost him his Life, Police

The police command in Imo has revealed why gunmen who killed Ahmed Gulak, the late former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got easy access to him.

The commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, through the command's spokesman, Bala Alkana, on Sunday, May 30, noted that knowing the fragile security situation in the state, Gulak did not inform the security agency about his movement, The Nation reported.

In the statement, the commissioner also disclosed that Gulak left the state from his hotel room without police escort, The Cable also reported.

2. Breaking: APC Finally Reveals Details of Atiku, Tinubu’s Meeting at Abuja Airport

Following the mixed reactions that greeted the meeting of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the former vice president Atiku Abubakar at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday, May 28, the ruling party has reacted.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some Twitter users insisted that the meeting of the two leaders may not be unconnected with the race to the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to the rumour, the APC, however, set the record straight on Saturday, May 29, via its official Twitter account, @APCUKingdom, that Tinubu met Atiku at the airport by chance.

3. Presidency Finally Reacts to Changing Nigeria's name to United African Republic

The personal assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad, has stated that neither the Nigerian government nor President Muhammadu Buhari submitted the change of name proposal to the House of Representatives.

Ahmad in a tweet on Thursday, June 3, stated that the request was submitted to the lower legislative chamber by an individual or a group.

He said a number of people had already taken it to their head, accusing the president of something he absolutely has no hand in.

4. Gulak’s Son Finally Breaks Silence, Reveals His Father’s Last Words

Barely 24 hours after his father was shot dead in Imo, Mohammed, son of Ahmed Gulak, a former aide of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has said that the deceased visited the state as a member of the committee on constitutional review.

Mohammed, who told BBC Pidgin on the incident, said that he was in his room on Sunday, May 30, waiting for a driver to take them to the airport to receive his father before news of the shooting broke.

5. Source Reveals Last Warning Ahmed Gulak Received Before He Was Shot Dead

An exclusive report by The Cable claims that Ahmed Gulak, the murdered chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was warned against making the trip to Imo state where he was eventually shot dead.

The newspaper, citing a source, stated that Gulak offered to go to Owerri, the Imo state capital, for the public hearing on constitution review, despite the warning.

6. Ahmed Gulak: Police Gun Down Killers of APC Chieftain After Fierce Battle

The Imo State Police Command has shot dead the suspects allegedly responsible for the assassination of Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the APC.

Bala Elkana, the spokesperson for the command in a statement via Facebook on Sunday, May 30, said operatives of the command’s tactical units, intelligence response team, and police mobile force killed the assailants during a gun battle.

7. Police Finally Reveal the Identities of Ahmed Gulak’s Killers

The police in Imo state have said that the killers of Ahmed Gulak, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are members of the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security arm, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Bala Elkana, the spokesperson for the Imo police command made the claim in a statement via Facebook on Sunday, May 30.

8. Gunmen Kill 2 NAF Personnel in Imo, 5 Soldiers in Anambra

Two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel attached to Air Force Regiment, Owerri, Imo state, have been shot dead.

The Imo state commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune newspaper on Saturday, May 29 during a telephone conversation.

