- A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to get people talking after sharing adorable photos of herself

- The lady with the Twitter handle, @munachimso__e, has an amazing physique which inspired many people

- Her photos which soon went viral show she is working out and eating healthy; it also indicates that happiness is free

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Nigerian lady recently shared beautiful photos of herself displaying a happy mood and got social media talking.

The lady with the Twitter handle, @munachimso__e, posted four beautiful snaps of herself on the social media platform to show her stunning physique.

The young lady got tongues wagging on social media. Photo credit: Chisom

Source: Twitter

In the photos, she could be seen striking different poses as her lovely smiles lit up her environment.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

"Forgot to drop these here."

Many flooded her comment section

The post soon went viral as many flooded the comment section to admire the lady's beauty and stunning physique.

@MaryDuru8 said:

"Night garri-drinking will not let me have a flat tummy like this."

@ErhaborPet commented:

"Naturally Beautiful. I swear."

@El__especial wrote:

"Looking more attractive than the house."

@Ebi__Jnr said:

"Please bless us with your snapchat handle."

@smoothmf_ instantly fell in love with the lady's belly button ring. The tweep wrote:

"The belly button ring!!! Ooh Lord..."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerian lady gets tongues wagging

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle, @Phillbae set tongues wagging and men asking for more as she shared her beautiful photos.

In a post she tagged "overcoming", the lady struck different poses that smack of great confidence as she wore an infective smile.

One of the snaps has her frozen in a shaku-shaku dance move. With thousands of likes, many people praised her beauty with glowing words.

There were male tweeps in her comment section who just could not have enough of the photos.

Source: Legit