- A great number of Nigerian celebrities are living in luxury and many times they enjoy splurging on pricey items

- One hobby of these stars seems to be acquiring luxury and expensive vehicles such as a Rolls Royce

- Legit.ng has shone the spotlight on some of these Nigerian stars who have the fancy automobile in their garage

Being regarded as a successful celebrity entails many things especially living a fancy and luxury lifestyle that leaves many people in awe.

Some Nigerian stars have been able to live up to the hype and would continue to have the love and admiration of fans.

One thing that seems to be a constant in the lives of these top stars is their love for beautiful and expensive automobiles that would set them apart from other celebrities.

Some Nigerian celebrities have also splurged millions on a fancy Rolls Royce. Photos: @cuppymusic, @davido, @iam_emoney1, @hrmsaelegushi

Source: Instagram

It has been noticed that while only a few of them have been able to afford a luxury Rolls Royce, it still causes debates on social media on whose own is the best.

Today, Legit.ng has decided to shine the spotlight on some top Nigerian socialites and celebrities who have a Rolls Royce in their expansive car garage.

1. Music star Davido:

2. Burna Boy:

3. Femi Otedola:

4.Dino Melaye:

5. Oba Saheed Elegushi:

6. Dbanj:

7. KWAM 1:

8. E-Money:

Nice one.

Dencia flaunts her 3rd Rolls Royce

In other similar news, Legit.ng recently reported that Cameroonian singer and entrepreneur, Dencia, recently shaded Nigerian stars, Davido and Burna Boy.

She took to her Twitter page to share an impressive photo of her metallic chrome gold Rolls Royce. The singer and entrepreneur gushed over her new vehicle and explained how dope it was.

Not stopping there, Dencia went ahead to shade Nigerian stars, Davido and Burna Boy who in her words bought basic Rolls Royce.

Source: Legit.ng