Sophie Dymoke's biography: what is known about Matthew Goode’s wife?
Sophie Dymoke is a marketing and sales strategist currently working with MiH Jeans. Her celebrity husband, Matthew Goode, is the primary reason why she has gained media attention.
Sophie Dymoke has been married to Matthew Goode since 2014. She is a mother of three children, two daughters, and a son. What else is known about her?
Profile summary
|Full name
|Sophie Dymoke
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1982
|Age
|40 years (as of 2022)
|Place of birth
|England, United Kingdom
|Current residence
|Surrey, England, UK
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|126
|Weight in kilograms
|57
|Body measurements in inches
|36-27-38
|Body measurements in centimetres
|91-68-96
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Matthew Goode
|Children
|3
|School
|Sacred Hearts School
|University
|University of Wales
|Occupation
|Marketing and sales strategist
Sophie Dymoke's bio
Who is Matthew Goode's wife? She is a marketing and sales strategist who was born in 1982. Her father was a manufacturing worker, while her mother was a teacher.
Where is Sophie Dymoke from?
Sophie was born in England, United Kingdom. She is a British national and is of white ethnicity.
Educations background
She attended Sacred Hearts School in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England. After completing her high school education, she joined the University of Wales and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.
What does Sophie Dymoke do?
Matthew Goode's wife has worked for The Donna Karan Company in London as an account executive. Then, in 2002, she moved to work for a clothing company in New York called Alice and Olivia. She worked there for two years as the head of sales.
Sophie later joined an Italian retail clothing company called Diesel as a sales manager but resigned in 2005 to work for Vince as a sales director but left the company in 2008. In 2012, she went back to London and began working as a sales director for MiH Jeans.
How did Matthew Goode and Sophie Dymoke meet?
Sophie met Matthew in 2005 in Clapham. She was his neighbour's best friend, and he found Dymoke sitting on his doorstep when he came home from filming. She had locked herself out of the house.
They got attracted to each other almost instantly and began dating but kept it under wraps in the beginning. After a while, the two began living together. Sophie Dymoke's wedding was officially held in 2014.
Is Matthew Goode still married?
Yes, the couple is still together. Matthew Goode's family is blessed with three children. Their firstborn child was born in March 2009, and they named her Matilda Eve. The couple welcomed their second child, Teddie Eleanor Rose, in September 2013. In August 2015, the family was blessed with a son named Ralph Goode.
What is Sophie Dymoke's height?
Sophie's height of 5 feet 8 inches (170 cm), and she weighs about 57 kg (126 pounds). Her body measurements are 36-27-38 inches (91-68-96 cm).
Who is Matthew Goode?
Mr Goode is a famous British actor who has worked in numerous movies and television shows. He is recognized for his incredible appearances in films such as Belle (2013), Self/less (2015) and The Imitation Game (2014).
Sophie has appeared with her celebrity husband at several public events and movie launches. In 2014, she accompanied him to the Toronto International Film Festival during the launch of The Imitation Game.
The following year, she was also at the 67th EE British Academy Film Awards, which took place at the Royal Opera House in London.
What is Matthew Goode's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be $6 million.
Sophie Dymoke is a marketing and sales strategist who has accomplished a lot in her career. She is popularly known for being the wife of British actor Matthew Goode. Unlike many celebrity wives, she has maintained a low profile, and little about her is known to the public. Just like her husband, she does not have any social media.
