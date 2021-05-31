Sophie Dymoke's biography: what is known about Matthew Goode’s wife?

Sophie Dymoke is a marketing and sales strategist currently working with MiH Jeans. Her celebrity husband, Matthew Goode, is the primary reason why she has gained media attention.

Sophie Dymoke attends Elie Tahari and hosts the after party for a screening of The Lookout at Elie Tahari SoHo in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Sophie Dymoke has been married to Matthew Goode since 2014. She is a mother of three children, two daughters, and a son. What else is known about her?

Profile summary

Full name Sophie Dymoke Gender Female Date of birth 1982 Age 40 years (as of 2022) Place of birth England, United Kingdom Current residence Surrey, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 36-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 91-68-96 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Matthew Goode Children 3 School Sacred Hearts School University University of Wales Occupation Marketing and sales strategist

Sophie Dymoke's bio

Who is Matthew Goode's wife? She is a marketing and sales strategist who was born in 1982. Her father was a manufacturing worker, while her mother was a teacher.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Where is Sophie Dymoke from?

Sophie Dymoke arriving for the Orange British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House, London. Photo: Ian West

Source: Getty Images

Sophie was born in England, United Kingdom. She is a British national and is of white ethnicity.

Educations background

She attended Sacred Hearts School in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England. After completing her high school education, she joined the University of Wales and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.

What does Sophie Dymoke do?

Matthew Goode's wife has worked for The Donna Karan Company in London as an account executive. Then, in 2002, she moved to work for a clothing company in New York called Alice and Olivia. She worked there for two years as the head of sales.

Sophie later joined an Italian retail clothing company called Diesel as a sales manager but resigned in 2005 to work for Vince as a sales director but left the company in 2008. In 2012, she went back to London and began working as a sales director for MiH Jeans.

How did Matthew Goode and Sophie Dymoke meet?

Matthew Good and his girlfriend Sophie Dymoke attend the pre-drinks party of Brideshead Revisited at Bluebird in London, England. Photo: Jon Furniss

Source: Getty Images

Sophie met Matthew in 2005 in Clapham. She was his neighbour's best friend, and he found Dymoke sitting on his doorstep when he came home from filming. She had locked herself out of the house.

They got attracted to each other almost instantly and began dating but kept it under wraps in the beginning. After a while, the two began living together. Sophie Dymoke's wedding was officially held in 2014.

Is Matthew Goode still married?

Yes, the couple is still together. Matthew Goode's family is blessed with three children. Their firstborn child was born in March 2009, and they named her Matilda Eve. The couple welcomed their second child, Teddie Eleanor Rose, in September 2013. In August 2015, the family was blessed with a son named Ralph Goode.

What is Sophie Dymoke's height?

Sophie's height of 5 feet 8 inches (170 cm), and she weighs about 57 kg (126 pounds). Her body measurements are 36-27-38 inches (91-68-96 cm).

Who is Matthew Goode?

Mr Goode is a famous British actor who has worked in numerous movies and television shows. He is recognized for his incredible appearances in films such as Belle (2013), Self/less (2015) and The Imitation Game (2014).

Sophie has appeared with her celebrity husband at several public events and movie launches. In 2014, she accompanied him to the Toronto International Film Festival during the launch of The Imitation Game.

The following year, she was also at the 67th EE British Academy Film Awards, which took place at the Royal Opera House in London.

What is Matthew Goode's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is estimated to be $6 million.

Sophie Dymoke is a marketing and sales strategist who has accomplished a lot in her career. She is popularly known for being the wife of British actor Matthew Goode. Unlike many celebrity wives, she has maintained a low profile, and little about her is known to the public. Just like her husband, she does not have any social media.

READ ALSO: Lina Esco's bio: age, spouse, movies and TV shows, is she gay?

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Lina Esco. She is an American actress and powerful activist for gender equality. Lina was born on May 14, 1985, in Miami, Florida, USA.

She also worked as a model before becoming an actress. She has appeared in several music videos and played the role of Christina Alonso in S.W.A.T, Kelly in London (2005), and LOL (2012).

Source: Legit.ng