Mercy Johnson-Okojie has undoubtedly left her mark in the Nigerian entertainment scene. The Nollywood star whose stellar performances have earned her awards and the hearts of many home video lovers, has built quite the career for herself.

However, while the curvaceous star's skills as an actor earned her the love of many, her sense of style in her earlier years in the industry didn't exactly get many nods of approval.

Blessed with curves in all the right places and known for her body-hugging outfits, the ebony beauty was not afraid to flaunt her natural endowments - just as she wasn't afraid to take on sultry roles in the movie industry.

Despite appearing on numerous 'worst dressed' lists, the actress remained unruffled by the criticisms.

But like they say, change is constant and just like many other celebrities, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has been through her own phase.

While it is uncertain if it was marriage, motherhood, or general growth that influenced her fashion choices, it has become too glaring to ignore just how much her sense of style has improved over the years.

Spotlighting her fashion evolution, Legit.ng has gathered eight interesting times the actress graced the red carpet - from her worst to her best looks:

1. Backless white dress in 2009

This dress left quite a number of tongues wagging over the amount of skin she let out. Photo credit: Nairaland

2. At Ini Edo's movie premiere in 2012

She rocked a red monostrap flowy dress. Photo credit: Bella Naija

3. At the 2014 AMVCA

The actress at an award show in 2014. Photo credit: That 1960 Chick

4. At the 2015 AMVCA

This AMVCA look didn't impress many of her fans. Photo credit: Fab Woman

5. At a movie premiere in 2015.

The actress looked stunning in the sequin emerald dress. Photo credit: Michael Tubes Creations

6. At AMVCA in 2017

The actress spelled elegance in this black dress. Photo credit: Bella Naija

7. At the Future Africa Awards in 2018

This vibrant look was breathtaking. Photo credit: 36NG

8. At the premiere of her directorial debut in 2020

Blessed with four adorable children and an amazing husband, Mercy who has worked hard to maintain her curves, is doing a great job on the fashion scene and her fans are totally here for it!

