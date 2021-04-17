On Friday, April 16, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 4th quarter of 2020 and the full year.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The report shows that the 36 states and the FCT made a combined IGR of N1.31 trillion in 2020.

Lagos tops the list of states with the highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2020. Photo credits: @jidesanwoolu, @GovWike, @MuhdMusaBello, @IAOkowa, @GovKaduna

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng notes that the 2020 IGR figure is lower than that of 2019 which was N1.33 trillion. The combined IGR records a negative growth of -1.93% year on year (2019/2020).

According to the report, Lagos state still towers above others with an IGR of N418.99 billion. The only state that is close to Lagos is Rivers which recorded N117.19 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

This piece highlights the top 10 states with the highest IGR and the five with the lowest IGR.

10 states with the highest IGR

1. Lagos - N418.99 billion

2. Rivers - N117.19 billion

3. FCT - N92.05 billion

4. Delta - N59.73 billion

5. Kaduna - N50.76 billion

6. Ogun - N50.74 billion

7. Oyo - N38.04 billion

8. Kano - N31.81 billion

9. Akwa Ibom - N30.69 billion

10. Anambra - N28.00 billion

Five with the lowest IGR

1. Jigawa - N8.66 billion

2. Gombe - N8.53 billion

3. Adamawa - N8.32 billion

4. Taraba - N8.11 billion

5. Yobe - N7.77 billion

PAY ATTENTION: Join a community of CEOs, founders and decision-makers: subscribe for a free monthly business newsletter Digital Talks and succeed BIG!

Meanwhile, in a previous report, Legit.ng highlighted five states with the best budget performance on infrastructural projects.

The data was based on the report by BudgIT tagged Patterns in States’ Expenditure. The report highlighted the states that have the best budget performance on capital expenditure, using the 2019 budgets.

Kaduna, Yobe, Rivers, Lagos and Jigawa made the top list. The states were ranked on how they performed in terms of the amount they budgeted on infrastructure and the actual amount they eventually spent, not based on the highest amount spent.

Source: Legit.ng