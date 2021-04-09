- Lanre Tejuoso has spoken for the first time over his appointment as chairman of the UNILAG governing council

- The former senator promised to use his position to advance the academic institution

- Tejuoso extolled the virtues of the University of Lagos

A former senator, Lanre Tejuoso, has said he is excited about his appointment by President Buhari as the pro-chancellor/chairman of the governing council at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The politician in a Facebook post said he looks forward to working with all stakeholders on the UNILAG governing council.

Lanre Tejuoso praised the academic achievements of the University of Lagos.

Source: Facebook

He said:

''Yesterday, news filtered in about my appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Pro Chancellor/Chairman of the Governing Council at the prestigious University of Lagos.

Since it's founding in 1962, UNILAG has remained one of the most remarkable tertiary institutions in Africa and rightly ranked among the top universities in the world in major education publications.

I am excited about this appointment and look forward to working with all stakeholders in pushing the limits on capability and achieving more.''

