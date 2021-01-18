A Nigerian lady has been celebrated after she posted photos of her and mum frying garri in the village

According to her, garri business is her family hustle and that is how they get by

Many Nigerians wished her well as they commended her inspiring sense of hard work

A lady with the Twitter handle @EduEle5 has shown off her family business with great pride, telling tweeps about how she and her mummy fried garri on Sunday, January 17.

Edu said they both had to weather great smoke and heat in order to deliver a great product.

People praised the young lady, saying that she is different from a whole lot out there who are waiting to be someone else's dependants.

Photos shared on the bird app shows the lady frying yellow garri in a big open pot as she stirred it with a stick after adding palm oil.

She tweeted:

"About today. Me and my mummy killing it with smoke and heat. This is part of our hustle ooo."

See her post below:

Her post has gathered over 20,000 likes with hundreds of amazing comments praising her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@ademola0530 said:

"God will bless your hustle. If I dash you 5k I believe you will know the value compare to Open legs association."

@Jesuonyem said:

"This Garri is always sweetest to drink with the first three days. It has that tangy taste if you mix it with sugar, milk and groundnut."

Pictures of a Nigerian lady and her mum frying garri has gone viral. Photos source: @EduEle5

Source: Twitter

@ABwestan said:

"This reminds me of my mum’s garri and sometimes fufu business all made with cassava. I have had a fair share of this struggles and I can tell you that it isn’t easy. Keep pushing darling. Be strategic. You can own a big factory producing garri. Well done dear."

@obiagirlie_ said:

"You have not told us how you sell or where we can order this garri. Nne finish the marketing biko. That’s good business you are doing there! Well done."

@Tomiwa_Dark said:

"This is so beautiful. God bless you, your family and your hustle."

