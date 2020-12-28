- Popular Nigerian social media personality, Obotuke Timothy aka Sir Balo, recently had ample reason to be grateful

- The comedian was involved in a ghastly car crash and thankfully survived the accident

- According to reports, his SUV rammed into a truck

Nigerian comedian, Timothy Obotuke, popularly known as Sir Balo, was recently involved in a car crash.

The man who has become known on social media for making funny skits reportedly rammed his SUV into a truck. The unfortunate incident was said to have happened on December 26.

Thankfully, the funny man survived the crash and he took to social media to update fans on his safety and to also thank God.

Comedian Sir Balo recently survived a car crash. Photos: @sirbalocomedy

Source: Instagram

Sharing photos of his totalled car at the scene of the crash as well as videos of the event, the comedian thanked God for saving his life.

In his caption he wrote:

“Thanks God for life. God the Greatest. We don’t die. Buy We multiply.”

See his post below:

Fans took to social media to react to how serious the crash was seeing the extent of damage done to his car. Others also joined him to praise God for his safety.

Read what some of them had to say below:

Lasisielenu:

"Able God. Thank goodness for your life."

Lordlamba:

"Omg God is the greatest."

Samspedy:

"Thanks be to God. Please be safe bro."

Odira_nwobu:

"Them no fit. God God. It can never be. Your people will be safe in Jesus name AMEN."

Mcshemcomedian:

"So sorry, thank God you are okay."

Crazeclown:

"Thank God for your life brother JESUS! Na trailer you hit so o God has a greater purpose for your life."

042_martins:

"Hmmm no be this car u just buy few months ago."

Nawa o.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, recently gifted her mother a brand new car for Christmas.

Taking to social media, the film star shared lovely photos and videos of the brand new Toyota Venza that she gifted her mother.

She went ahead to explain in her caption that it was a little Christmas gift and that she was sorry for not being able to celebrate the festivities with her for the first time.

