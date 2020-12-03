Police say IPOB suspects have confessed to bombing Wike’s father’s church

- The police command in Rivers said it has recorded a breakthrough in its investigation of a bomb attack in the state

- The state commissioner of police, Joseph Mukan explained why the IPOB suspects carried out the attack

- Mukan said the suspects will face justice for their actions

The Rivers state police command has said three suspects arrested for allegedly detonating explosives in Governor Nyesom Wike’s father’s church have confessed why they carried out the act.

According to the Rivers state commissioner of police, Joseph Mukan, the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said that they carried out the attack because they were promised juicy appointments whenever the Biafra republic is realised.

The Nation reported that suspects made the confessional statements when they were paraded at the police headquarters, in Port Harcourt.

The police commissioner said investigations indicated that the IPOB suspects were behind the bomb attack.

He said those arrested will be charged to court while the police are making efforts to arrest three other suspects who were also involved in the attack.

The police boss said:

“They will soon be charged to court while we are trailing their sponsors. IPOB has assured them that if IPOB is achieved they will be policy makers in the government.”

One of the suspects, Owudinjo, confirmed their membership of the proscribed IPOB, adding that they were contracted to carry out the act.

Another suspect named Apuro Victor claimed they were sent by one Chinedu.

He said:

“The whole thing was programmed. We were sent by one Chinedu. I don’t know where he came from. I am a member of IPOB."

Meanwhile, in efforts to stop the ongoing killings by cultists in Rivers state, Governor Nyesom Wike has imposed a 24-hour curfew on parts of Port Harcourt.

According to the governor, the curfew would last for two weeks. He said the curfew covers the entire area around the Okoro-Nu-Odu flyover in Rumuokoro.

The governor said the curfew was declared due to an upsurge of cult activities and related violence.

