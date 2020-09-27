The BBNaija 2020 Lockdown show has finally come to its end

The evicted housemates and five finalists have got social media buzzing as they wait to hear the winner

A number of evicted housemates stunned with their outfits to the show finale as they shared lovely photos on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The BBNaija 2020 Lockdown show has no doubt kept to its promise of entertaining fans since its inception.

The 2020 Lockdown show kicked off with 20 housemates in the BBNaija house and they eventually dwindled to five finalists which are Vee, Neo, Dorathy, Nengi, and Laycon.

In preparation for the season finale, the evicted housemates dressed up in their best to grace the occasion. A number of them impressed fans on social media as they shared photos on their pages.

BBNaija 2020 housemates at the show finale. Photos: @officialozo_, @trikytee, @official_ka3na, @kaishaofficial / IG.

Source: Instagram

While many of the former housemates looked dapper in black suits, some of them branched out and were more unique with their outfits. One of the ex-housemates, Trikytee, paid homage to his state with his traditional outfit.

See photos of the housemates below:

1. Ozo:

This handsome ex-housemate wore a lovely pattern suit jacket with black pants. He also paired the fit with black leather shoes.

2. Prince:

This young man is no doubt a fashionista and he made a statement with his choice of attire. The BBNaija star wore a velvet suit jacket paired with leather pants as well as a bedazzled face mask.

3. Wathoni:

Wathoni dressed up in a lovely black jumpsuit with ruffle designs.

4. Tochi:

This young man kept things simple with a black suit and hat.

5. Kaisha:

She stunned in a shimmery gold dress.

6. Ka3na:

This self-styled boss lady made a powerful statement with her shimmery black dress with fringe details.

7. Trikytee:

Trikytee dressed up in a traditional outfit.

8. Kiddwaya:

This billionaire kid also did not miss the show finale and he rocked a simple black suit.

9. Praise:

This young dancer looked stunning in a black and gold outfit.

Nice one.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

BBNaija: People in the house don’t think Laycon will win – TrikyTee | Legit TV

Source: Legit