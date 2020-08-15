- Another set of housemates on the BBNaija Lockdown show have got fans buzzing on social media

- Two housemates, Kaisha and Nengi, were involved in a very heated fight that caught the attention of all the housemates

- Lucy, however, was spotted blocking some of the housemates from stopping the fight

- A number of fans of the show took to social media to comment on the fight as well as Lucy’s reaction to it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The BBNaija Lockdown show seems to gradually be evolving from a show of love to a show of war considering the number of housemates that have locked horns in the past week.

Just recently, two of the female housemates on the show, Nengi and Kaisha, were involved in a very heated fight that led to big insults and even one party shoving the other.

According to reports, Kaisha had tried to help Nengi check her kettle of water because she felt it had not been turned on. Nengi then reportedly approached her then it led to a fight.

Kaisha and Nengi were involved in a fight and Lucy stopped other housemates from interfering. Photos: @nengiofficial, @kaishaofficial_ / IG.

Source: Instagram

Kaisha got really angry that Nengi called her stupid and this resulted in both parties throwing big insults at themselves.

At a point, Nengi happened to gently shove Kaisha out of her way as she stormed off.

Interestingly, Lucy was seen in the background stopping some of the housemates from going to interfere and stopping the fight.

See videos below:

As expected, the fight lit up the Nigerian social media space as people took to Twitter to comment on the issue.

While some people lambasted Kaisha and Nengi for body shaming each other, other fans called out Lucy for seeming to enjoy the fight.

Read some comments below:

Nawa o.

It was not long ago that Legit.ng also reported on another heated fight in the BBNaija Lockdown house between Erica and Wathoni.

Erica took offense at Wathoni after she made a comment that seemed like she was throwing shade at her.

According to Erica, she wanted to understand why Wathoni did not seem to like her and threw shade at her. The argument then spiralled out of control with the two ladies engaging in a shouting match.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Who will win BBNaija 2020, Male or Female? | Legit TV

Source: Legit