Jonathan Majors' bio: Height, wife, net worth, Lovecraft Country

Jonathan Majors knew the career path he wanted for himself early in life. He began getting involved in acting when he was in high school, and now he is one of the most sought-after actors by directors in Hollywood. Despite his lucrative career, he had a scary past. His biography unpacks the highs and lows of his life.

Jonathan Majors' biography

Michael was born in California. He spent the early years with his father, an Air Force officer, his mother, a pastor, his elder sister, Monica, and younger brother, Cameron. He had a scarred past caused by his father, who disappeared from the family for seventeen years. However, he has since then reconnected with his father.

When his family left California, they settled in Austin, Texas, and later in Cedar Hill.

How old is Jonathan Majors?

The actor was born in 1989 and celebrates his birthday on 7th September, making Jonathan Majors age 32 years as of December 2021.

What is Jonathan Majors' height?

The actor stands at 6-feet 1-inch. He has black hair and dark brown eyes that complete his physique.

Education

Majors went to Cedar Hill High School and later transferred to Duncanville High School. He graduated in 2008. He continued his studies at the University of North Carolina School of Arts. Later, he moved on to Yale School of Drama and graduated in 2012 with an MFA degree.

Jonathan Major's acting career

Jonathan started acting doing stage plays in school. One of his professional stage acting gigs was playing Henri Marx in Cry Old Kingdom. The play was performed at the Actors Theatre of Louisville in Kentucky during the Humana Festival in 2013.

He made his film debut playing Mike in the 2011 film Do Not Disturb. His first television project was the role of Dogberry in Much Ado About Nothing in 2013.

In 2017, he played the young Ken Jones in When We Rise, a miniseries about LGBT rights advocacy in America.

In 2018, Majors acted alongside Mathew Macaughney as he portrayed Johnny "Lil Man" Curry, a local gangster and dope-dealing kingpin, in the biographical crime drama White Boy Rick.

Major's most acclaimed performance is his portrayal of Montgomery Allen in Joe Talbot's feature directorial debut, The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He received award nominations for his performance in the film.

Playing the character named David, Jonathan acted alongside the late Chadwick Boseman in Spike Lee's war drama film Da 5 Bloods.

Jonathan Major is slated to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his forthcoming role as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man 3. The film is currently in the pre-production stage according to IMDb.

Jonathan Majors' movies and TV shows

Before his most recent and hyped role in the Netflix film, The Harder They Fall, Jonathan Majors had starred in several notable films and TV series. He is best known for his role in Loki, a Marvel series. These are some of the TV show roles he has played so far:

Loki ( 2021): The Time-Keepers and He Who Remains

2021): The Time-Keepers and He Who Remains Saturday Night Live ( 2021): The host

2021): The host Lovecraft Country (2020): Atticus Freeman

(2020): Atticus Freeman When We Rise (2017): Young Ken Jones

(2017): Young Ken Jones Much Ado About Nothing (2013): Dogberry

Jonathan Majors' films

Jonathan Majors has shared a platform with film stars like Chadwick Boseman. These roles are a culmination of his lucrative career:

Devotion (pre-production): Jesse Brown

(pre-production): Jesse Brown Ant-Man 3 (2022): Kang The Conqueror

Kang The Conqueror The Harder They Fall (2021): Nat Love

Nat Love Da 5 Bloods (2020): David

David Lovecraft Baby (2019): Atti

Atti Jungleland (2019): Pepper

Pepper Gully (2019) : Greg

: Greg Captive State(2019): Rafe Drummond

Rafe Drummond The Last Black Man in San Francisco(2019): Montgomery Allen

Montgomery Allen Out of Blue (2018): Duncan J Reynolds

Duncan J Reynolds White Boy Rick (2018): Johnny 'Lil Man' Curry

Johnny 'Lil Man' Curry Hostiles (2017): Corp. Henry Woodson

Corp. Henry Woodson Do Not Disturb (2011):

Jonathan Majors' Lovecraft Country role

Is Jonathan majors coming back to Lovecraft Country? In August 2021, the star expressed his surprise when he learnt about the show's abrupt cancellation. The show's first season premiered to rave reviews and audience support. It combined its supernatural and science-fiction elements with illustrating social perspective on racism and terror during the Jim Crow era of the 1950s segregated America.

Its second season was in development titled Lovecraft Country: Supremacy, and Green. It had detailed storylines expanding on what happened after what was covered in the novel. However, the release of the second season was cancelled in July 2021.

Jonathan Majors played Atticus Freeman in the TV show.

Jonathan Majors' The Harder They Fall interview

Over the oncoming years, Major will feature as a boxer, a flyboy, a cowboy and Marvel's newest supervillain. It is exciting to imagine Jonathan's resume and career getting bigger with a record that includes working with the iconic Spike Lee. Portraying Nat Love in Netflix's The Harder They Fall might mark the biggest break in his career. Jay-Z produced the film.

Jonathan revealed he was drawn to play Nat in The Harder They Fall because of how the character grapples with the shackles of his morality.

Jonathan Majors' awards and nominations

Majors has been nominated for eight awards, and he has won two awards. He won the New Generation award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards in 2019.

In 2020, he won the Chlotrudis Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Jonathan Majors' net worth

According to a source, Jonathan Major's net worth is estimated to be $2 million. It is also alleged that he makes a whopping $200,000 annually.

Who is Jonathan Majors' wife?

The star maintains a low profile, so there is no proof that he has a wife. However, he insinuated he was seeing someone in 2020. While quarantining in New Mexico, he stated he valued isolation, although it rubbed against his need for intimacy.

Is Jonathan Majors in a relationship? It is unclear whether he is in a relationship. However, he has one special lady in his life, his daughter.

Jonathan Majors' daughter

As he transitioned from the University of North Caroline School of Arts to the Yale School of Drama, he got a daughter. Jonathan Major's daughter is eight years old as of December 2021. He revealed that she is of mixed race and works hard to ensure she accesses the best quality of education.

Jonathan Majors' Instagram

Many fans of the actor are constantly looking for ways to connect with him on Instagram and other social media platforms. However, the actor does not seem to have an Instagram account.

Jonathan Majors is undoubtedly one of the most talented and busiest actors in the American film industry. He is an award-winning actor who has displayed his talent on stage, in movies, and in television productions.

