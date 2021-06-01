Julian Murray Stern's biography: what is known about Lisa Kudrow’s son?

Julian Murray Stern is the son of the famous actress Lisa Kudrow and businessman Michel Stern. He is also a budding filmmaker who made a short film titled Mind Made Up as part of his junior thesis project.

Michel Stern, Julian Murray Stern and actress Lisa Kudrow attend EIF Women's Cancer Research Fund's 16th Annual in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Donato Sardella

Source: Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know about Lisa Kudrow's son, including details about his age, education, family, and many more.

Profile summary

Full name: Julian Murray Stern

Julian Murray Stern Famous as: Lisa Kudrow’s son

Lisa Kudrow’s son Date of birth: 7th May 1998

7th May 1998 Age: 23 years (as of 2021)

23 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White-Caucasian

White-Caucasian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Height in feet: 5 ft 9 in

5 ft 9 in Height in meters: 1.75 m

1.75 m Weight in kilograms: 68 kgs

68 kgs Weight in lbs: 150 lbs

150 lbs Shoe size: 8 (US)

8 (US) Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Michel Stern

Michel Stern Mother: Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow Education: University of Southern California

Julian Murray Stern's biography

Lisa Kudrow and Julian Murray Stern attend the pARTy! - celebrating 25 years of P.S. ARTS in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: Getty Images

Julian Murray Stern was born in 1998 in Los Angeles, California, US. He was born to Michel Stern and Lisa Kudrow. Julian Murray is his parents' only child.

In an interview, Lisa said that,

“[Julian] made it clear from the moment he could speak that he didn’t want a brother or sister… [and] it just worked out that way anyway — but to this day, he’ll say, ‘Thank you.'”

Lisa Kudrow was pregnant with Julian while filming the fourth season of Friends, and the pregnancy was written into the show. She told People in 2018:

"The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, 'All right, have a good show, love you love you love you love you,'...And when I was pregnant, then they would say, 'Have a great show, love you love you — love you, little Julian!'...Cause we knew it was a boy and that was his name. So sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle."

What is Julian Murray Stern's age?

Lisa Kudrow's kid is 23 years old; he celebrates his birthday on 7th May.

Julian Murray Stern's college life

Lisa Kudrow's son attended Crossroads in Los Angeles for his high school education. Julian graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production in May 2021.

Career

Julian Murray Stern is currently a university graduate. He made a short film called Mind Made Up.

His father Michel Stern is a French advertising businessman and his mother Lisa Kudrow is an actress, writer, producer and singer. Lisa became famous in the 1990s for portraying the role of Phoebe Buffay in the American sitcom Friends. She won a Primetime Emmy and Screen Actors Guild award for her role as Phoebe in the show.

Body measurements

Julian Murray Stern's height is 5 feet and 9 inches ( 1.75 m) and he weighs 68 kgs (150 lbs). Julian Kudrow has dark brown eyes and his hair colour is dark brown.

Net worth

Lisa Kudrow and Julian Murray Stern attend the LA special screening of Annapurna Pictures at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Julian just graduated from university, and his net worth is not known

His father Michel has an estimated net worth of $1.1 million. Michel has earned his earnings from his business. Lisa's net worth is estimated to be approximately $90 million; she has earned this amount from her acting, comedy, and singing careers.

Julian Murray Stern has a bright future ahead of him. He recently graduated from university in May 2021.

READ ALSO: Mia Malkova's biography: age, real name, measurements, partner

Legit.ng published an article about Mia Malkova, a famous adult film actress. Since her debut in the adult film entertainment scene in 2012, she has become a popular figure in the industry, with over 170 acting credits to her name.

Mia was introduced to the adult entertainment industry by her friend Natasha Malkova. She also has close associations with people who have been in the same industry, including her brother and former husband. Precisely who is the adult film actress? Find out by reading this interesting piece by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit