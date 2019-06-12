LASPOTECH portal: login, registration, admission (2022)

In today's world, more learners are accessing education via online platforms. The increasing demand for online and distance learning is due to its flexibility and cheaper cost. Lagos State Polytechnic, a renowned college in Nigeria, has created the LASPOTECH portal to facilitate online learning. The portal can be accessed by potential, new, and ongoing students and staff members.

The Lagos State Polytechnic logo. Photo: @Lagos State Polytechnic

Source: UGC

Student portals offer a reliable means of communication, teaching, and training between learning institutions and their students. A well-developed and managed portal is user-friendly and allows learners to access and perform various academic functions. This can be done on computers or even mobile phones regardless of one's location, as in the case of the LASPOTECH portal.

Overview of the LASPOTECH portal

Lagos State Polytechnic is an institution of higher learning owned by the Nigerian government and located in Ikorodu in Lagos State. The institution is commonly known as LASPOTECH, and it was established through the promulgation of Lagos State Edict No. 1 of 1977.

It was previously known as Lagos State College of Science and Technology (LACOSTEC) and was later renamed LASPOTECH.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Initially, the institution had only five departments, namely Basic Studies, Accountancy and Finance, Management and Business Studies, Secretarial studies and Insurance. The departments have since expanded, as listed below.

School of Agriculture

School of Communication and Liberal Studies

School of Engineering

School of Environmental Studies

School of Management and Business Studies

School of Part-time Studies

School of Pure and Applied Sciences

School of Technology

Following the increased demand for online and distance learning, the polytechnic launched its student portal. Students can access information about various diplomas and higher national diploma courses through the portal.

A person using the laptop. Photo: unsplash.com, @glenncarstenspeters

Source: UGC

Uses of the LASPOTECH portal

The portal is used for various purposes, as listed below.

Processing admissions by the administration

Registration of full and part-time students

Finding and updating student profiles

Registering for semester courses online

Checking LASPOTECH news and announcements

Checking school fees details and the appropriate payment options

Viewing learners' progress marks and scores

Changing students' contact information

How do I log into my Laspotech portal?

You can access the portal by visiting the official polytechnic website. You can do this using a computer or a smartphone.

Under the Students tab, you can click Applicants f you are a prospective student or Students Portal if you are an ongoing student.

How to get LASPOTECH admission

To get admission, you have to apply through the LASPOTECH admission portal. Before you access the application form, you will create your profile and pay an application fee. Follow the steps below to apply.

Open your browser and go to the application portal.

Select the admission type you wish. Be careful when selecting, as you may not get the opportunity to alter the type later. The available options are day, evening, or regular part-time programmes in Surulere, Isolo, or Ikorodu campuses for diplomas or higher national diplomas.

Click Continu e.

e. Enter the required details. These include your name, phone number, email address, username and password. Once you enter the details correctly, you will be redirected to a message saying you have successfully created your profile.

Click Continue .

. You will be redirected to the login page. Enter your LASPOTECH login details to access the platform, that is, the username and password you used to create the profile.

Once you log in, you will see a message asking you to pay for the application form. The application fee is N10,000. The available payment options will be provided. If you do not pay the fee within the required period, your profile will be deleted from the portal.

Click PAY to make the payment, then click Continue .

. Fill out the form, ensuring you enter the correct details, and click Continue.

A confirmation email will be sent to your email. Check it out, and then proceed as directed. You will be required to log in again to the portal to complete your application.

Download your filled application form for printing, if you need a copy.

Click Submit to finish the process.

If you have a matric number, you can also use it to access the LASPOTECH post UTME portal. The matric number is given to those who have registered for their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. To use this option, follow the steps below:

Using your smartphone or computer, visit the polytechnic's website.

Click on the Students tab, then click Applicants .

tab, then click . At the bottom of the login page, you will see the words click here if you have been given a matric number.

if you have been given a matric number. Enter the details to log in and proceed to make the application as the system directs you.

A man and a woman using a desktop computer. Photo: unsplash.com, @heylagostechie

Source: UGC

How do I check my admission status for LASPOTECH?

The LASPOTECH admission status checking portal is the same one you made your application. Therefore, to check your status, follow these simple steps.

Using your smartphone or computer, visit the polytechnic's website.

Click on the Students tab, then click Applicants .

tab, then click . Enter your username and password to log in.

Once you are logged in, you can check your admission status.

LASPOTECH student portal

The online student portal option is for ongoing learners who have already been admitted to the polytechnic for various courses. It enables to perform or access the following academic functions.

Knowing the school fees owed and mode of payment

Course registration

Knowing the opening and closing dates

Transcripts retrieval

Viewing the academic calendar

Finding out the extra credit hours

Deferment of admission

Online fee payment

To make an online fee payment, log into your student portal and check your fee balance. Once you know the amount, have your ATM card details within arms reach. Follow the steps below to complete the process.

Access the institution's student portal and log in.

Click on the Payment tab.

tab. Generate your fee statement and cross-check your invoice to ensure that it is accurate.

Click on Pay Now.

Enter your card details, confirm they are accurate, then click Pay.

A payment confirmation page will pop up. Ensure you download and print it.

Online registration of courses

You can also register for courses online following the steps below.

Log in to the students portal.

Go to the Course Registration tab.

tab. Select the session and semester.

On the registration page that pops up, select the different courses as you should. Confirm you have chosen the correct ones.

Click Submit once you are done.

A male student studying. Photo: unsplash.com, @emmages

Source: Instagram

How to check your exam results online

You can also check your scores in tests and examinations through the LASPOTECH student portal. Here is how to go about it:

On the student portal, enter the required credentials to log in.

Click on the Results tab.

tab. Select the session and semester and then submit.

The results will be displayed on the page that pops up.

Contact information

If you need to contact the institution, use the details below.

Email address: registrar@mylaspotech.edu.ng

registrar@mylaspotech.edu.ng Phone numbers: +2348035660750, +2348098110501, +234803 3970027, +2347030611118

+2348035660750, +2348098110501, +234803 3970027, +2347030611118 Physical address: 10 Lambo lasunwo first gate oppo. Laspotech Ikorodu North Lagos NG, 100001, Ikorodu

The LASPOTECH portal was created to help prospective and ongoing students of Lagos State Polytechnic access the institution's services. It has provided easy access to academic functions reducing congestion at the institution's offices.

READ ALSO: NOUN portal: login, registration, admission details (2022)

Legit.ng recently published information on how to use the NOUN portal. National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is an institution that has rolled out many long-distance and online learning programmes.

These programmes are accessible via the NOUN portal. It is a user-friendly platform that allows any potential, new, or enrolled student to access quality education. You can use the portal to apply, register, and get admitted to the institution.

Source: Legit.ng