Safiya Nygaard’s biography: age, height, net worth, parents

Safiya Nygaard's biography

The YouTube star was born on July 16 1992, in Santa Clara, California. She spent most of her childhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States.

She was born to a Danish father and an Indian mother. Safiya Nygaard's parents are Jaffer and Mumtaz Nygaard. She also has one elder sibling; a brother called Adil Nygaard.

What ethnicity is Safiya Nygaard?

Safiya Nygaard's race is mixed. She is half Indian and half Danish.

In a video, When You Don't Look Like Your Parents, she stated that,

"I didn't really know the word race when I was a little kid, I just knew that my mom was brown and my dad was white."

How old is Safiya Nygaard?

Safiya Nygaard's age is 29 as of 2021.

Education

Safiya went to Whitney M. Young Magnet High School. She, later on, attended Stanford University, where she participated in theatre productions of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, and The Crucible.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Drama and English.

Why is Safiya Nygaard so popular?

Nygaard is popular because of her online content. She is a YouTuber who has garnered a considerable fanbase.

In an interview with Arcane Travels, she explained how she taught herself the ins and outs of creating videos. As a result, she created a web series for fun with friends even though she didn't have any professional training when it came to producing.

Before creating her YouTube channel, she was working at BuzzFeed. She began as a video production intern and eventually became a full-time video producer in November 2015.

During her time there, she became a co-founding member and co-creator of the Ladylike series and helped the BuzzFeedYellow channel increase its subscriber count. She left the company in January 2017.

Why did Safiya leave Buzzfeed? On March 20, 2017, she posted a video, Why I Left BuzzFeed, explaining the main reasons why she left the company.

She stated that the main reason she left the company was to have independence. In addition, she felt like she wanted transparency and the ability to communicate with her audience on YouTube.

Nygaard stated that she was cautioned against responding to comments on YouTube while employed by BuzzFeed in terms of transparency.

She stated,

"While at BuzzFeed, we were not supposed to reply to comments in the comment section on the videos that we made. There were also transparency issues within the company. Over the 15 months I worked on Ladylike, we could never really get a clear answer from higher-ups as to where so the show going or what they thought the future of Ladylike was."

Another reason why she left was that she wanted more responsibilities and ownership of something that she produced. But, in general, her goals and the company's goals did not align anymore.

Having left BuzzFeed, she stated that,

"I just wanna say I have no hard feelings towards BuzzFeed or towards anyone who works for BuzzFeed. I've been loving being able to make my own videos and being able to connect with you guys more."

Safiya Nygaard as a YouTuber

Safiya has her self-titled YouTube channel. The channel was created on November 9, 2011, and currently has over 9 million subscribers.

She posts videos of various categories like tutorials, fashion, and makeup.

Who is Safiya Nygaard married to?

Nygaard is married to a fellow YouTuber called Tyler Williams. They first met while at Stanford University, where they both schooled.

They didn't begin dating until after college. Following their graduation, they met in LA and began dating after hanging out as friends for a while and friend-zoning each other.

Besides being a YouTuber, Wiliams is the CEO and founder of Nextbeat, a firm dedicated to fostering high-quality real-time connections between content creators and fans (via CrunchBase).

Safiya Nygaard's wedding date

The YouTubers got married on November 10, 2019 The event was held at Carondeet house.

Is Safiya Nygaard pregnant?

The YouTuber is not pregnant. However, in a Q&A session with VidConUS, Tyler Williams and Safiya Nygaard were asked about their plans for children. The couple replied that they will have a child eventually, but not anytime soon.

How much does Safiya Nygaard make a year?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $3 million.

Where does Safiya Nygaard live?

Where is Safiya Nygaard now? She recently relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina with her husband.

Safiya Nygaard has carved out a solid online presence for herself. Her intelligent and unique way of creating content is what pulls followers to her videos.

