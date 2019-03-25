25 best military quotes on leadership, teamwork, and courage

Military quotes have an incredible atmosphere of courage and stamina around them. They are uttered by brave men and women who don't fear death or pain, no wonder we experience goosebumps when we read such words. So, prepare for a stream of pride and excitement rushing down your spine and keep on reading!

War is a time when life and death meet face to face, when everything collapses and when lots of lives are lost. Still, it is also a time that leads to the discovery of the most courageous hearts and flawless minds able to lead others to victory. The most famous military quotes belong to such leaders.

The most inspirational military quotes of all time

In the course of history, there have been many wars. They all have their heroes and the most prominent leaders, too. It does not matter much now which side they supported. We can see their wisdom from their words, and we cannot deny that once they were icons and real heroes to their people.

Here is a collection of strong, emotional and very appealing quotes from prominent minds. Some of them were civilians like G.K. Chesterton or Martin Luther King, Jr. Others were prominent commanders of their armies and significant figures during wars.

"If a man hasn’t discovered something that he will die for, he isn’t fit to live." – Martin Luther King, Jr.

"The truth is that you always know the right thing to do. The tough part is doing it." – General Norman Schwarzkopf, U.S. Army

"The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him." – G.K. Chesterton

“To command is to serve, nothing more and nothing less.” – Andre Malraux

"The most important thing I learned is that soldiers watch what their leaders do. You can give them classes and lecture them forever, but it is your personal example they will follow." – General Colin Powell

The greatest military quotes of all time

These words were uttered by prominent military leaders like Giuseppe Garibaldi or huge historical figures like Heraclitus. Their wisdom has survived ages, and now we read their words with a sense of excitement and pride.

"Out of every one hundred men, ten should not even be there, eighty are just targets, nine are real fighters, and we are lucky to have them, for they make the battle. Ah, but the one, the one is a warrior, and he will bring the others back." – Heraclitus, Greek philosopher

"Heroism doesn’t always happen in a burst of glory. Sometimes small triumphs and large hearts change the course of history." – Mary Roach

"I offer neither pay, nor quarters, nor food; I offer only hunger, thirst, forced marches, battles, and death. Let him who loves his country with his heart, and not merely his lips, follow me. Soldier, patriot, and the uniter of modern Italy." – Giuseppe Garibaldi

“If there is not the war, you don’t get the great general; if there is not a great occasion, you don’t get a great statesman; if Lincoln had lived in a time of peace, no one would have known his name.” – Theodore Roosevelt, 26th President of the United States & former Army Colonel

"Battles are won by slaughter and manoeuvre. The greater the general, the more he contributes in manoeuvre, the less he demands in slaughter." – Winston S. Churchill

Motivational military quotes

Military sayings can also be a powerful source motivation. At war, motivation means a lot because, without it, people will lose their fighting spirit. Still, some of these quotes can also be a source of great motivation for civilians in their everyday life.

"Never give in. Never give in. Never, never, never, never—in nothing, great or small, large or petty—never give in, except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force. Never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.” – Winston Churchill

"The nation which forgets its defenders will be itself forgotten." – Calvin Coolidge

"The supreme quality for leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, a football field, in an army, or in an office." – Dwight Eisenhower

"We live in a world that has walls, and those walls need to be guarded by men with guns." – Aaron Sork

"Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste death but once." – William Shakespeare, “Julius Caesar”

Take advantage of these powerful army sayings in your everyday life. You will see how much drive and enthusiasm they can give you. No matter what your duties are, no matter how old you are – you can find an unbroken spirit and a lot of power in these words.

Several badass military quotes to uplift your mood

Being a war hero is not only about being courageous and proud. Sometimes, it is also about being a badass, daring, straightforward, and decisive. Such people are priceless when it comes to a battlefield.

Just check out these soldier quotes and see how powerful they are:

"Who dares, wins. Who sweats, wins. Who plans, wins." – British Special Air Service (SAS)

"Lead me, follow me, or get the hell out of my way." – General George S. Patton Jr.

"No guts, no glory." – Major Gen. Frederick C. Blesse

"I hear a lot of cr*p about what a glorious thing it is to die for your country. It is not glorious – it is stupid! You do not go into battle to die for your country. You go into battle to make the other b*stard die for his country." – General George S. Patton, Jr.

In fact, these are the true feelings and actual thoughts of real soldiers. Far from having their heads in the clouds, they are realistic and inspiring.

Military quotes about sacrifice

Sacrifice is an inevitable part of every soldier’s life and duties. Here are some quotes that echo the same:

"It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived." – George S. Patton

"The soldier, above all other people, prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war." – Douglas MacArthur, an American soldier

"The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men." – Minot Judson Savage, American clergyman and author

The most significant sacrifice of every soldier who did or did not return from the battlefield is their readiness to give one life for thousands of other lives.

Funny military quotes

These army quotes show that there is always a moment to smile even at times of great danger.

"The reason the American Army does so well in wartime, is that war is chaos, and the American Army practices it on a daily basis." – Karl Dönitz

"The best armour is staying out of gun-shot." – Italian proverb

"Whoever said the pen is stronger than the sword obviously never encountered automatic weapons." – Douglas MacArthur

Navy quotes

Here are some other quotes that can also serve as Marine Corps quotes:

“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference in the world. But, the Marines don't have that problem." - Ronald Reagan

“Your soul may belong to Jesus, but your *ss belongs to the marines.” - Eugene B. Sledge

“In the simple moral maxim the Marine Corps teaches — do the right thing, for the right reason — no exception exists that says: unless there's criticism or risk. D*mn the consequences.” - Josh Rushing

“Marines don't cry.” - Barbara Nickless

“The Marine Corps is the Navy's police force and as long as I am President that is what it will remain. They have a propaganda machine that is almost equal to Stalin's.” - Harry S Truman

Military mottos

Here are some famous military mottos:

Whatever it takes.

Better to die than to be a coward.

Ready for all, yielding to none.

The only easy day was yesterday.

Facta non verba - Latin for “Deeds, not words”.

We quell the storm and ride the thunder.

Some of these military quotes will make you smile, others will bring tears to your eyes, but they all will make you think deep into the very nature of wars and conflicts and the role of every human soul in them.

Enjoy these military quotes and the wisdom of the minds that voiced them. Get your share of daily inspiration from them, and motivate yourself for heroic deeds even in your everyday routines. Every one of us is a soldier battling their own wars, and we do need this kind of motivation for victory.

