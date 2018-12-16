30 best Christmas SMS ideas for your loved ones, friends and children

The festive season brings people together. It's the perfect time of year to extend heartfelt greetings to others. Sending Christmas SMSes is a great way to wish your loved ones a Merry Christmas this holiday season.

Are you looking for the best short Christmas messages for your friends and family? Here is a list of the best Merry Christmas SMS for a wife, husband, friends, and family members.

Merry Christmas SMS messages

The Christmas season is an excellent time to reach out to friends and family and let them know you care. Here are a few different ways to wish someone a very Merry Christmas.

On this beautiful occasion, I want you to know that you are one of God's most beautiful creations, and He will never let you down. Merry Christmas!

Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always.

Christmas is a time to pour love and care into everyone's hearts. Christmas is the season for receiving and sending blessings. It's time to take in the magic in the air. Wishing you a very Merry Christmas full of joy and love.

No matter what happens in life, make sure you never stop believing in yourself. Merry Christmas to you and your family. have a good time!

Thank you for being such an important part of my life. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and that the coming year is full of many blessings for you and your family.

May the blessings and happiness of the Christmas season be yours may the next year be better and happier. Happy Holidays!

May this Christmas end the year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday.

Open the gift of happiness and love this Christmas and share them with others. Have a blissful and happy Christmas!

I hope this festive season will bring good luck and good health to you and your family. Sending you a very warm wish for Christmas!

May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. And may the year ahead be full of contentment and joy. Have a Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas SMS for friends

The following are some of the best Christmas Eve messages for friends. Share these heartfelt messages with your friends to show them how much you care during this holiday season.

Wishing you a joyous, colourful, and love-filled Christmas. May this Christmas bring happiness and peace to you. All my best wishes to you this Christmas. Merry Christmas, friend.

On the occasion of Christmas, I hope you are showered with the best of happiness and presents to make it a perfect Christmas for you. Merry Christmas, my friend.

Hi friend! Are you excited about today? If not, I will share my excitement with you. May this Christmas be full of joy and laughter, and all of your loved ones feel as happy as they possibly can. Merry Christmas!

Wishing only you and happiness to you and yours, best friend. May Jesus keep showering blessings on your way this holiday season and the upcoming new year. Merry Christmas.

Love, joy and happiness are all I wish for you. May you wake up on Christmas morning and find them all in your shoe. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Santa told me you were very good this year; I hope this gift brings you much joy and cheer. Wishing you a very happy Christmas!

Wishing you every Christmas joy this season. May the minutes be long, warm and full of loving memories of familial cheer.

Merry Christmas wishes can be said easily, but for each one meant, like the Grinch, your heart can grow. May your heart grow three sizes this Christmas.

Merry Christmas. Santa's magical feats are nothing compared to everything your friendship has done for me. Merry Christmas, friend.

Our wish to you is that this Christmas brings you more than gifts. We wish happiness to fill your home and throughout the year. Have a wonderful Christmas!

Merry Christmas SMS for my love

Unique Christmas messages for lovers will help you celebrate this special occasion. Here is a collection of heartfelt Merry Christmas SMS to a girlfriend or boyfriend you can use.

With you in my life, I will never have to worry about being lonely and unloved at Christmas! You're the special person I love to think about always. Merry Christmas!

Love can be rough. But with you, it's always worth it—Merry Christmas to the best girlfriend and the best friend I've ever had.

I wish you a happy Christmas Celebration, my love. I want to let you know that falling in love with you was the best thing that happened to me. Stay happy forever.

I wish you all the happiness in the world this Christmas. I thank you for all the love and strength you gave me. I love you so much. Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas to my favourite reason for waking up every morning. May this be our best Christmas together yet.

Merry Christmas. I want to thank you for all the love, special times, and happiness that you have given me. You truly are wonderful.

Merry Christmas, my love! On this special day, the only thing I wish for is your happiness. May God bless your entire life with love, sound health, and happiness.

Christmas is to share with the people we love the most, so I want you to be with me to enjoy a Happy Christmas Eve.

Our love is a treasure that no gift beneath the tree can match in worth. Thank you, and Merry Christmas, my dear.

This Christmas spread your fragrance to all those around you and make this world happy. Merry Christmas to the one I love the most.

Christmas is a magical season full of joy, happiness, love, and heartwarming moments. It is a time to share the best Merry Christmas SMS for boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, wives or friends.

