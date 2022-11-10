75 end-of-year quotes to close a chapter and start a new one

Quotes are a great way to express your emotions and thoughts about life. The end of the year is one of the perfect times to reflect on the year that was and prepare for the year to come. And end-of-year quotes can inspire you to start writing your chapter with each passing day of 2023.

Photo: pexels.com, @rakicevicnenad (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The last few days of the year are a time for reflection. You can make plans for next year's goals, reflect on what has been accomplished and be grateful for it all. These cute end-of-year quotes are not just for the current year but are also suitable for any period in life when you want to say goodbye.

Best end-of-year quotes

If you need some of the best December end-of-year quotes, check out the examples listed below.

Once you realize you deserve a bright future, letting go of your dark past is the best choice you will ever make.

I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning.

New Year's is a time of renewed hope and the excitement of a new time. It's like starting over, waking up for a new day, when our old problems can be left behind for new aspirations.

The object of a New Year is not that we should have a New Year. It is that we should have a new soul.

You may have a fresh start any moment you choose, for what we call 'failure' is not falling but staying down.

Year’s end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instil in us.

If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do? All our dreams can come true if we dare to pursue them.

You are imperfectly perfect and beautifully made: no matter what happens, there's nothing to regret because every little detail of your life has led up to this perfect moment.

Every ending is a new beginning. Through the grace of God, we can always start again.

Always strive for more because that's what life is about - it's an ongoing process, not an event! A man cannot say that he has lived until he has finished what he was sent into this world to do.

The end of a year might seem bittersweet, but it is a new start that brings clarity.

Keep on beginning and failing. Each time you fail, start all over again, and you will grow stronger until you have accomplished a purpose – not the one you began with, perhaps, but one you'll be glad to remember.

You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.

Be grateful to God, every year you live.

It's always possible to become who you want to be. I hope you live a life you're proud of, and if you find that you're not, I hope you have the strength to start over.

Every day is a new beginning. Treat it that way. Stay away from what might have been, and look at what can be.

It's a wise man who understands that every day is a new beginning because, boy, how many mistakes do you make in a day? I don't know about you, but I make plenty. You can't turn the clock back, so you must look ahead.

Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.

Life doesn't stop. Life moves on whether you are ready or not. New things happen daily, demand your attention, or you will miss out on the best life opportunities.

Yesterday is gone; tomorrow hasn't arrived yet; today is here, and now is up to you.

Close the chapter of last year with a smile and reflection. Allow excitement and joy to bring in your new tomorrow.

Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginnings make the conditions perfect.

With the end of the year, it's time to think of new possibilities for the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Motivational end-of-year quotes for students

Photo: pexels.com, @grizzlybear (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Students, like everyone else, look forward to the new school year because it marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Here are some end-of-the-year motivational quotes to share with them.

Although no one can go back and make a brand-new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand-new ending.

The most significant sign of success for a teacher…is to say, 'The children are now working as if I did not exist.

You're educated. Your certification is in your degree. You will consider it because of the price tags of the beautiful life. Consider it as your price tag to alter the planet.

Remember how many people would love to take your place when you think about giving up. Good things come to those who work hard enough.

You don't attend university; therefore, you'll be able to punch a clock. You attend university; consequently, you'll be able to be in an exceedingly position to create a distinction.

I think of how you've learned. You're reading at a higher grade level, and you can speak with a confidence you didn't possess in August. You're not that same kid I met; you're different, which simultaneously breaks my heart and comforts me.

With this year ending, you may feel overwhelmed, frustrated or even sad. Don't let your emotions control you and hold you back from being successful. Remember all the growth and learning experiences this past year has given you, and use them as motivation to move forward into next year!

It is never too late to be what you might have been.

The past few years have been tough, but know that there are always opportunities waiting for you around every corner – whether good or bad – it's up to you what path you choose.

One day at a time, one task at a time, soon we shall see ourselves complete our journey through these hallowed halls.

Moving on to a new stage in life can be a challenging process. We wish you the best of luck in all your future endeavours; you will be great!

The end of the school year is not only an opportunity to close one chapter and start another. It's also a time for reflection. Take some time before summer break to reflect on all that has happened this past year!

As this term ends, I want to thank every student for their hard work and dedication throughout the year. It was a pleasure teaching you all, have a fantastic summer!

Enjoy these final moments of your last day of classes. If you want to play, then practice. If you're going to win, then practice harder.

Say goodbye to 2022. You did it! Good luck in the future as you take steps towards achieving whatever goals or aspirations come next.

Be active, read more often, see the good, forgive soon, and send good text messages. Welcome this New Year with a happy and good soul. Happy New Year, dear students.

Hope this New Year makes all your dreams come true and your wishes fulfilled. Happy New Year to all my dear students.

The pages of our lives will turn until they reach the very last page. Some chapters may have ended, but there are still so many stories to tell!

Funny end-of-year quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @designecologist

Source: UGC

Add some humour to your life with funny quotes that will cheer you up. Here are some good end-of-year quotes that will make you laugh.

New Year's is a harmless annual institution of no particular use to anybody save as a scapegoat for promiscuous drunks, friendly calls, and humbug resolutions.

What's your plan for the 31st night? Mine is to check all bookmarks I added to my browser in 2023.

I was going to resolve never to be late again this New Year, but I didn't wake up until January 2nd.

Stop trying to press rewind. It’s life, not a movie.

New Year is a time to start afresh, all over again, but you realize things are too complicated and can't begin to. Happy New Year!

New Year's day is the accepted time to make regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual.

The funniest part of a New Year is making new resolutions. I think you have one too. Let me know your answer, and I'll try not to laugh as I did the last year.

If you have been on this earth for more than a few years, chances are high that you will need to live longer to complete all those resolutions.

If it makes you feel better, keep telling yourself: this year, I will. It's like yelling fire in a crowded theatre. You'll get out before it becomes dangerous.

Before I pass out after taking my favourite drink on the New Year, I want to send you my New Year's wishes. May your mind return to factory settings. Happy New Year.

I am very sorry for annoying you throughout the year. Please allow me to trouble you again in the upcoming New Year!

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.

When you were young, you wanted to stay up all night to celebrate the New Year, and now you are old, and all you want is to sleep.

A New Year doesn't come to change your life. It reminds you that one more year has gone, and you're still the same useless moron who thinks he can make his resolutions come true!

May this New Year bring you more problems, tears, and pains. Don't get me wrong. I want you to be a stronger person.

My prayer for 2023 is a fat bank account and a thin body. Please don't mix up these like you did this year.

Say your thanks before 2022 ends because when 2023 rolls around, all we'll hear from people is I told myself I would do that.

I hope growing up is not included in your resolution this year. Let's live like the old ones, and we can grow up in some other years. Happy New Year 2022, partner!

My New Year's resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my recent year's resolutions.

New Years are like restart buttons. You think you can push the button and start things all over again but then realize your life is too messed up to be restarted fresh!

Sad end-of-year quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For everyone starting a new chapter in their lives, it's always difficult to say goodbye. Whether you're welcoming January 1st or feeling nostalgic after December 31st, these quotes might help ease any sorrow.

I wish I could live one day over and over again. This year has almost gone. Only some of our friends and family made it. Never take for granted the people you love.

The friends who love you are the ones who can tell you things that may not be easy to hear, but they know you need to listen to them.

Whatever happens, remember it's all part of life's plan. You can't always control what happens to you, but you can decide how you will handle it.

There is nothing sadder in this world than awake on New Year's morning and not being a child.

Just because we don't have a get-together on this 31st December eve doesn't mean we don't love each other; I miss you a lot and Happy New Year.

The end of one year and the beginning of another always gives me pause, as do all goodbyes that cannot be undone.

It is always important to know when something has reached its end. Closing circles, shutting doors, finishing chapters, it doesn't matter what we call it; what matters is to leave in the past those moments in life that are over.

We've lost our dear ones along the way, but the memories will always remain fresh in our hearts.

I hope next year will be better and hope there is less death next year! I've had enough of this year already. I'm glad to see it go.

I wish you a prosperous and blessed New Year. I want all the sorrows in your life replaced by smiles and happiness.

Sadness is when your best friend gets another best friend on New Year.

It's sad when you realize that on New Year, you aren't as important to someone as you thought you were.

Everyone handles change differently, but whether you're graduating college or changing jobs after getting fired, remember that everything changes eventually - even if sometimes too slowly.

You were there with me when I was broken and shattered, and I can never forget that. Looking forward to spreading smiles in your life in the upcoming year. Happy New Year.

I wish your sorrows vanish and your joys multiply as you enter another fantastic year. I wish you a cheerful and blessed year ahead.

With the end of the year approaching, it is time to reflect on all that has happened in the past 12 months. These end-of-year quotes are perfect for reflecting on your progress or challenges this year and looking ahead to what’s coming next.

READ ALSO: 70+ hustle and grind quotes to get your mind on the right track

Legit.ng recently published an article with 70+ hustle and grind quotes to get your mind in gear. Every job has its own challenges, and you may feel like quitting sometimes. However, throwing in the towel is not an option; if you want to succeed, you must give it your all.

Repeating an action can become tedious and monotonous. However, if it is your sole source of income, you must continue rather than resign.

Source: Legit.ng