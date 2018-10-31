How to make black soap for glowing chocolate skin: best recipes

Do you know how to mix black soap for glowing skin? If you still have no idea, you should read this article to the end and discover the magical recipe. Black soap has been known as a cosmetic tool and a remedy for many skin disorders. That is why knowing how to make the best soap for dark skin at home can be very useful.

Keeping one’s skin healthy and glowing is not easy. Every day, it is exposed to many distracting factors (poor water quality, physical activity, increased sweating, excess sebum secretion, etc.) that contribute to the appearance of skin problems.

If you are looking for the best soap for chocolate skin, then handmade black soap is the thing you need. It will help you reduce the impact of negative factors on the skin and significantly improve its condition. Do you know how to make organic black soap for glowing skin?

How to mix black soap for glowing skin

IIf you want your skin to glow, you need something that will moisten it deeply. That is why you may need the following shea butter recipe.

The point is that there are many recipes with different ingredients meant for different purposes. The following shea butter recipe will work exactly as you need: moisturize and make your skin glow and look fresh and young.

Recipe #1: How to make black soap for skin glow from scratch

Before you start making the best soap for chocolate skin in Nigeria, you will need to prepare your workplace carefully. You should also wear rubber gloves to protect your hands from irritating ingredients.

Black soap ingredients:

Shea butter

Banana peels or cocoa pods

Whatever dried herbs or essential oils you like

Distilled water

Required tools:

Two heatproof bowls of different sizes

Spatula

Moulds

Skimmer spoon

Process of making African black soap

The first thing you need to do is turn the banana peels or the cocoa pods, whichever you choose, to ashes. When done, grind the ashes thoroughly so that they are like a fine powder.

Then, carefully heat the water without letting it boil. Add the ash powder and gently dissolve it. The more you add, the darker and the more concentrated the product will be. You should feel free to add as much as you desire.

Melt shea butter slowly and gently. It is very important not to overheat it because too high temperatures will ruin all the butter's healing powers.

Mix the liquefied butter with the water with ashes. Stir gently and continue heating the mix using either a double boiler or heatproof bowls and the steam temperature.

In the meanwhile, add essential oils or dried herbs or both, whatever option you choose. For instance, tea tree oil can cure inflammations, while dried herbs are perfect exfoliates.

Use your skimmer spoon to carefully gather the film as it appears on the surface and pour the liquid into the prepared moulds. Then, leave the moulds in a cool, dry place for a couple of weeks.

The liquid base will become solid within this time, and you will be able to start using it. Do you know how to make black soap for glowing skin that will also have whitening properties?.

Recipe #2: Customized African black soap for skin whitening and glow

To make the soap, you will need to wear rubber gloves to protect your hands.

What are the ingredients of black soap?

2 tablespoons of turmeric powder

2 tablespoons of powdered milk

2 tablespoons of shea butter

2 tablespoons of powdered oatmeal

5 tablespoons of powdered orange peel

4 tablespoons of raw honey

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of powdered sandalwood

½ tablespoons of sulfur (powdered)

50ml of fresh lemon juice

500g of African black soap (melt and pour base)

Lukewarm rice water

What are the required tools for making black soap?

Mortar and pestle

Measuring scales and a measuring spoon

Several bowls

How do you make black soap?

Take a bowl. Cut the melt and pour base into small pieces and put it in a microwave oven.

Heat to get a liquid. After that, add the rice water into the obtained liquid. Start mixing the liquid with the water using the spatula.

When the ingredients are mashed into a more or less even mass, start adding the powdered turmeric, orange peel, sulfur, sandalwood, and milk. When added, pound everything very carefully and thoroughly. Then, melt the shea butter, and when it is completely liquid, add it to other ingredients.

After this, add the lemon juice and whatever else remains and stir the mixture to make it completely smooth and even. When done, check whether the mixture is too thick and, if needed, add some rice water.

Then, pour the mixture into the container and leave to get solid. The product made using this recipe can remove blemishes, add a healthy, youthful glow to your skin, and even slightly lighten it.

Recipe #3: The classic recipe for healthy skin and glow

This recipe involves the use of lye. Therefore, you should be very careful and secure the hands and the eyes and the respiratory tract. Put on the chemical protection glasses and a mask.

Ingredients for the soap:

70g of the potash base

180ml of distilled water

120ml of castor oil (can be replaced with palm oil)

120ml of melted coconut butter

Ingredients for the potash base:

100g of organic potash

600ml cups of warmed distilled water

Instructions on how to make African black soap

At first, you need to prepare the potash base. The organic potash, mentioned among the ingredients, is the ash that is received when cocoa pods or plantain peels are burned. As well, you can take the potash that is received from clay. They are all used to produce black soap; the main difference is in the final colour of the product.

Take a stainless steel bowl to mix water with potash. Do not use aluminium bowls because they can react with potash. Do not use tap water or mineralized drinking water because they all contain chemical elements, which can change the effect of the final result. Once the ingredients are mixed, place the bowl onto the fire and heat up until the potash boils. Now, collect your patience and boil the mixture for 30 minutes.

In 30 minutes, the potash will start to form crumbles. It is when you should remove the bowl from the fire and let the substance cool down before using it further. Meanwhile, you need to set the oils in a deep pot over low heat to melt the coconut one. Make sure the pot is deep enough, and the oils will not boil over. The pot cannot be used for cooking afterwards, and it is very important!

Now, take about 70g of potash base and mix with 180ml of warm water. Please wait until it dissolves (5 to 10 minutes, as a rule). When done, pour it into the mixture of oils. Scrub the pot walls with a rubber spatula to get all the potash and waste not a drop. Stir thoroughly so that the mixtures blend perfectly.

Now, keep on blending the mixture until it starts getting thick. When it does, you can remove the pot from the fire and add some essential oils or whatever else you would like to add. Many people prefer adding nothing and leaving the product as pure as it can be. Pour the mixture into moulds and leave while it gets solid. In 24 to 48 hours, take the bars out of the moulds and leave for two weeks. The bars must ripen.

Usage rules

After learning how to mix black soap, you will also need to know how to use it properly.

First of all, you need to remember that the product is quite scrubby and contains many particles that can greatly irritate your skin. That is why you should foam it first and only then work it upon your skin. It will provide the desired cleaning effect. Of course, you can use it on coarse areas of your body, like heels, for example, but you definitely should avoid working it upon your face, neck or other sensitive areas. Also, you should remember that the product can (and most likely will) give you a slight sensation of tingling or burning. It is a normal effect that should not frighten you. Nonetheless, if you notice irritation or rash, stop using this cosmetic product immediately. Even though it will never be as hard as the cosmetic products, we are used to. Store it in a soap dish with a lot of holes that allow excess moisture to drain away.

Can you use African black soap on your face everyday?

Although black soap is an excellent deep cleanser, it should not be used on a daily basis. It is advised to use it no more than two or three times per week.

After the procedure, apply a good moisturizer that is appropriate for your skin type. If you already have dry, mature skin, it can make it even drier, especially during the winter months.

If you have oily skin, it can also dry it out, causing it to overproduce sebum (oil), leading to breakouts. The skin on your body is more resilient than the skin on your face. It can withstand the more frequent application of the product.

Now, you know how to mix black soap to keep your skin in good condition. If you made your first soap bar and noticed a white film over the surface of the bar, you should not worry. It is a normal thing that appears with time. It does not affect the quality of the product.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

