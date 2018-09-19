Prayer for a loved one to come back: 50+ options to choose from

God sent his son to reconcile man to himself because he loves us. He uses the same power of love to restore wounded relationships. Haven't you seen couples iron out issues people thought would split them forever? Make a prayer for a loved one to come back and watch God work on your case too.

Believe that God will fill your relationship with peace that surpasses human understanding. His word says he will never abandon you or put you to shame. Have faith in God that he will give you the power and wisdom to restore a broken relationship.

Prayer for a loved one to come back

Acknowledge your mistakes and ask for forgiveness or forgive those who wronged you before going into God's presence. Check out examples of how to pray for a loved one to come back below. Use them as they are, or let them guide you when praying.

Prayer for missing someone you love

The heart feels on fire when you miss someone you love. Heartbreak hurts most when you never see it coming. Praying for a relationship with a specific person is not easy. Let your tears flow if you feel like crying while making the following prayers to God:

My most cherished dream is to hug her again. How can I live without my love? Lord, help me win her back. I believe you will answer my prayer at your appointed time.

Only you, God, can calm his heart. I pray for one more chance because this pain of separation is killing me.

Lord, I know that you can help in any situation. I feel terrible because he is gone. I request you return him to me and promise not to make mistakes anymore.

My beloved one is gone, and I feel miserable. Lord, only you can reconcile us.

Lord, please guide my loved one back to me. I cannot stand this separation. I pray for one more chance for us.

Please, Lord, convince him to let go of the anger he holds against me. I miss him so much.

I'm so lonely without him, and I miss him. I will patiently wait for the day my God will reunite us. I believe you can.

I'm not perfect, but I pray for my wife to return because life is unbearable without her.

He is the most precious thing in my life, and now I have lost him. Lord, I believe you can return my man to me.

Here is my sincere prayer, Lord. The most important thing in my life is to rekindle our love.

How do you pray for a relationship to be restored?

A broken relationship is not difficult to mend if you let God take control of the situation. Do not plunge into depression, wondering how you can rekindle lost love. Instead, pray without seizing and wait for God's time to reconcile you to the one you love.

I am still upset and cannot bring myself to forgive him. Lord, please remove anger from my heart, and help me reconcile with him.

I dream of the good times I shared with her. My Lord, please help me and win back her love.

God, you know I never wished to break her heart. I don't know how to convince her to forgive me. Please make her feel the love I still have for her.

I am left alone, wondering how life would be without her. It is tough for me to see her with someone else. I don't need anyone else, God. Please bring him back.

My heavenly Father, I know you blessed me with the best human, but I messed up things between us. Please save our relationship. I was so happy with him.

I remember the days we were together. I am sorry, God, for losing the angel you sent me. Please return him.

My life without her is a mess, God. I need to save this relationship, and only you can help me.

My heavenly Father, I can only be happy with her. What can I do now to return her? I need your help.

Lord, you know that I love my ex more than life. My only desire is for you to bring him back.

Please, Lord, open the way for our hearts to restore the love we once shared. Restore the good times we had.

Miracle prayer to bring husband back

It hurts when your spouse leaves home because of an argument. Trying to reason with him might worsen, especially if a third party caused the misunderstanding. Instead, get rid of hatred, malice, unforgiveness, and other negative emotions towards him, and pray for him. Below are love prayers that work.

I pray that my husband returns to me. Please, God, break him up with everyone who is a bad influence and help him make the right decisions.

Dear God, please help my husband to return home safe and sound. He is upset with me, and I am worried about him. Please prevent him from making hasty decisions in anger that will ruin our family more.

My heavenly father, I long for the day my husband will return home. I promise to welcome him with open hands. Please grant us enough wisdom and knowledge to rebuild our marriage.

Lord, I know my husband can not hurt me intentionally. Please help me forgive him and save him from the spirits controlling him.

Lord, you are an awesome God. I trust you will bring my husband back to me in one piece. You will make him see his side chick's true colours before it is too late for our marriage to be saved.

Please let me not run out of patience, my God. I will not stop praying for my husband to return home, my God. I put my marriage in your hands and trust everything will be okay.

God, you never fail or change. You are faithful till the end. You established this marriage and will see it prosper, to the glory and honour of your name. Please, God, bring my husband back.

Oh Lord of the heavens, I declare that no weapon formed against my marriage shall prosper. Please return my husband to his family. Please forgive his lustful and adulterous behaviour and protect us from diseases.

God, please condemn every tongue that rises against my marriage. Fight those who fight against us because you are our rock and shield. I believe you will return my husband home and save our marriage.

Lord, please help him find his way home. I trust you and ask that you give him the strength to overcome everything keeping him away from his family. Refill his heart with love for us and bless our home. In Jesus' name, Amen.

Prayer for someone who doesn't love you back

Do not be devastated when someone no longer loves you the way they did or has never reciprocated your love. Instead of pursuing them or making the person notice you, pray for them to love you and wait for God to make it happen.

Lord, I love this man with all my heart and wish he loves me back. I believe we shall be great spouses. Please do not let other women divert his attention.

Lord, protect me from heartbreak. I love him, but he does not seem to notice me. Please make him realize I love him dearly.

Lord, I never planned to fall in love with her, but I did. I do not know how to express my feelings for her. I want to build a godly relationship with her. Please help me, Lord.

Lord, please keep me away from him if he is not the right man for me. But, if he is the one, please let it not be too hard for him to notice me.

Lord, do not let her forsake me as my previous suitors did. Bless me with the woman of my dreams, and I promise to be the best husband to her.

I love her with all my heart, but it seems she loves someone else. Lord, please show her how I feel.

It is unfortunate that he is not reciprocating my love for him. Please, God, give me self-control and patience to wait for him to fall in love with me.

My heart shatters when I see her with someone else. I know she does not love me right now, but I hope she will someday. Lord, protect her from choosing the wrong man if we are meant to be together.

Dear God, I am going crazy over this lady because she does not love me. You created romantic love for us to experience it. I would love to experience it with her. Please help me.

Lord, you created man and woman. You join two souls together to love each other. Please bring her close to me and help us maintain our Christian values until marriage.

Bible verses to get your ex back

Instead of singing secular love songs, sing a psalm to make someone love you. A psalm is a sacred song or hymn comprising a collection of Bible verses. Believe in the words you sing because they are like a prayer for a loved one to come back. Below are Bible verses to get your ex back:

I will rise now and go about the city, in the streets and in the squares; I will seek him whom my soul loves. - Song of Solomon 3:2

It was but a little that I passed from them, but I found him whom my soul loveth: I held him, and would not let him go, until I had brought him into my mother’s house, and into the chamber of her that conceived me. - Song of Solomon 3:4

I am my beloved’s, and his desire is for me. - Song of Solomon 7:10

Therefore, a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. - Genesis 2:24

I slept but my heart was awake. Listen! My beloved is knocking: ‘Open to me, my sister, my darling, my dove, my flawless one.’ - Song of Solomon 5:2

Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth. - 1 Corinthians 13:4-8

My beloved is mine and I am his; he browses among the lilies. Until the day break, and the shadows flee. - Song of Solomon 2:16-17

The watchmen found me as they made their rounds in the city. They beat me, they bruised me; they took away my cloak, those watchmen of the walls! Daughters of Jerusalem, I charge you – if you find my beloved, what will you tell him? Tell him I am faint with love. - Song of Solomon 5:7-9

Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate. - Mark 10:9

If she is a wall, we will build towers of silver on her. If she is a door, we will enclose her with panels of cedar. - Song of Solomon 8:9

Prayer for someone to come back to God

It hurts to see your loved ones abandon the Christian faith. Understand that not everyone shares your desire to live right with God, but you can stop them from drifting apart from God through prayers. Below are Bible verses to quote while praying for someone to come back to God:

The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly. - John 10:10

'I will feed my flock and I will lead them to rest,' declares the Lord God. 'I will seek the lost, bring back the scattered, bind up the broken and strengthen the sick…' - Ezekiel 34:15-16

What man of you, having a hundred sheep, if he has lost one of them, does not leave the ninety-nine in the open country, and go after the one that is lost, until he finds it? - Luke 15:4

The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. - Lamentations 3:22-23

He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus. - Philippians 1:6

What do you think? If a man owns a hundred sheep, and one of them wanders away, will he not leave the ninety-nine on the hills and go to look for the one that wandered off? And if he finds it, I tell you the truth, he is happier about that one sheep than about the ninety-nine that did not wander off. In the same way your Father in heaven is not willing that any of these little ones should be lost. - Matthew 18:13-14

No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draws him… - John 6:44

Yet to all who received him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God. - John 1:12

Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me. - Revelation 3:20

For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost. - Luke 19:10

How do you pray for someone to come back?

You can pray, "Dear God, I ask for your assistance in this decision I am about to take. I need her back in my life because she made me happy. As I try to woo her back, please give us another chance to be together."

How do you pray for someone to come into your life?

Make a prayer for a loved one to come back using these words, "Lord, I humbly come to your presence. I desire for someone to spend my life with. Please help me meet my soul-mate. Bless me with a flourishing relationship that will lead to a happy marriage as written in Genesis 2:24 and Mark 10:9. Amen."

Will God restore a broken relationship?

We should not give up on people because God does not give up on us. If God restored us to himself, he could restore any relationship to us. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those crushed in spirit.

A prayer for a loved one to come back cannot work if you do not take a step of faith. Find ways to restore your broken relationship after praying. For instance, you can reach out to that person and have an honest conversation with them.

