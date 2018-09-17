Happy birthday to me wishes: 135+ heartfelt wishes for your birthday in 2022

In recent times, people have become more aware of the importance of self-love and care. Before others show you love on your birthday, you should wish yourself a special day and a prosperous life. A message saying "happy birthday to me" will put you in a celebratory mood.

A picture of shiny balloons. Photo: unsplash.com, @hiddenwindows (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Numerous people consider marking their birthdays as one of the greatest blessings in life. It is important to celebrate your special day by putting out a happy birthday to me status update or message for all to see and celebrate with you.

Happy birthday to me wishes for 2022

Have you ever asked yourself, "what should I post for my birthday?" You should post a message that celebrates your life.

Your special day should celebrate your past, present, and future. Therefore, you should send yourself birthday wishes that reflect your life, dreams, and hopes. It is also a time to express gratitude for turning a year older because life is fragile.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Simple happy birthday messages for self

Some wise people said that a simple life is a beautiful life. You can make your day extra special by sending yourself or positing simple happy birthday wishes for yourself, as listed below.

Since nobody can spoil me better than myself, may my heart guide me to the best places. Happy birthday to me!

I am grateful for the gift of life and wish to grow grey hair and lose my teeth someday.

Happy birthday to me! Allow me to enjoy myself. My future is not going anywhere. I will think about my future tomorrow.

I have made money and invested money. So let me create time to eat the money I have been making. HBD to me.

What a wonderful day! What a wonderful life! HBD to me!

I hope my celebration gives me many happy memories!

I usually do not drink, but my birthday brings me many temptations that I am reluctant to overcome. So it is party time.

HBD to me! I hope all my birthday wishes and dreams come true.

May I be a blessing to my loved ones this new year.

I celebrate the hero in me. HBD to me.

I conquered my past and can overcome anything in this world. Cheers to me.

May the future bring me more sweet surprises.

I think the sun decided to shine at its glossiest because of my birthday.

I cannot keep calm. Today will be party after party. I am one of the many unsung heroes.

Forget the past; look forward to the future, for the best things are yet to come. HBD to me!

If the money I have cannot solve my problems, I create time to spend that money. After all, it is my birthday.

I deserve some time off after making investments with every penny I make. Happy new year to me.

I count my age by friends, not years, and count my life by smiles, not tears. I am blessed as I start my new year.

I am celebrating the journey of life today. Cheers to many more years!

Wishing myself a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy. HBD to me!

Unique birthday quotes for self

A yummy chocolate cake. Photo: unsplash.com, @davidholifield (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is it okay to send birthday wishes to myself? Self-appreciation has become the new norm in the world and is a beautiful thing to do. Check out these unique quotes and messages you can post as a status update on your special day.

Please do not retouch my wrinkles. It took me so long to earn them.

Instead of putting candles on a cake to make it a birthday cake, I will put candles on a pie and get drunk in the kitchen. HBD to me!

The secret of staying young is living honestly, eating slowly, and lying about my age. HBD to me.

Age is an issue of mind over matter. If I do not mind, it does not matter. I am excited for the new year.

HBD to me, and thank God for good genes. I do not even look my age.

HBD dear self. Let me smile when I still have teeth.

To hell with maturity and growing old, I will have fun and unleash the teen in me because this is my day.

I cannot believe the year for me to start lying about my age has arrived. HBD dear me.

I thank God and my parents for creating such an incredible human. Cheers to my new age!

Here comes a new year with new resolutions and more adventures. I feel blessed and loved.

It is time to invite as many people as possible to my big day before old age short memory complications kick in. I am sure I will not remember many names.

Thank God for a new year and brighter days to come.

HBD to the person who does not leave me when things get tough, me!

Today is not just my date of birth but the most treasured day of my life.

May my days be filled with joy and fortune. HBD to me!

It is time to celebrate my last year's accomplishments and accomplish more in my new year.

It is my best day and my favourite holiday. Best wishes to me on my special day.

A remarkable person was born today. So I dedicate this day to my past victories and future possibilities.

Age is just a number, but mine is very big now. HBD to me.

As I begin my new year, may I make the days count and not just count them. Here's to a happy and fulfilling future.

Happy birthday prayers to me

A picture of confetti in the air. Photo: unsplash.com, @nijason (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marking the beginning of a new year in life is a milestone that some do not achieve. This special day is one for thanking God for the gift of life and praying for blessings in life. An earnest happy birthday prayer to me is a great way of starting a new year.

God, you make me cry so much on such days. You have been so good to me. Walk with me in my new year and help me to become the best version of myself.

Gladness overwhelms me when I notice how taller and wiser I have become. HBD to me. My birthday prayer is to achieve my dreams and goals for the year and to be a blessing in the lives of everyone I meet.

May I learn to smile at the pleasures of life and not seek answers to every question. HBD to me.

HBD to me! Today I celebrate the life that God has given me and give thanks to Him for the many blessings in my life.

As I celebrate the beginning of a new phase, I am also preparing to explore all the greatness that the new year will bring. Guide me every day, dear God.

Today I thank God for the gift of life. I am so blessed, and I look forward to celebrating many more birthdays.

I wonder why God put goodness, kindness, love, and warmth in one person. I am so excited about His gracious deposit in me, and may I be a blessing to everyone around me in my new year.

On this special day, I pray that my day is filled with joy and peace, and I give thanks to God for the gift of life.

When God created me, He had a purpose for my life. He planned all my days before one of them came to be, so may I remember that I am truly special in His eyes. HBD to me.

I pray on my birthday that my faith in God continues to grow as I grow older and that I find comfort in God's love. Wishing myself many blessings on my special day.

Dear Lord, I pray for myself on my special day. Thank you for my kind and generous heart and my sense of humour. Please give me grace and strength to deal with everything that the next year holds. In Your name, Amen.

May goodness and mercy follow me today and in the years ahead. HBD to me!

Today I ask God to bless me with every kind of joy on my B-day and always. HBD to me.

Dear God, on my birthday and beyond, let me walk in the security that comes from knowing who You say I am: treasured, delightful, known, and protected. Bless me today and in the coming year, Amen.

To myself, today, on my birthday I pray that I will be guided by God's hand in everything that I do, that I will find comfort in Him, and be encouraged in the knowledge that He holds me in the palm of His hand and watches over me.

Dear Lord, thank you for the gift of life. Please bless me with health, happiness, friendship, and success over the next year. Amen.

My God, please bless me with a new year full of grace and kindness. Shower your everlasting mercy on me. Guide and keep me from treading the wrong ways and path of evil sources.

Praying that I feel God's guiding light leading me toward increased wisdom and strength as I celebrate another birthday. This is my happy birthday to me prayer this year.

It brings me so much joy to celebrate my birthday today. I pray that our God blesses me and wraps His mighty arms of protection around me on this extra special day and forever.

The journey of life has never been smooth – it is full of ups and downs. But I pray that the good Lord lights my path wherever I go and allows me to see success all the time. Amen.

Happy birthday in advance to me

A well-decorated purple cake. Photo: @jennybakes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is your special day fast approaching? Check out the social media messages or status updates you can post.

HBD to me in advance. Be ready for a blast from me.

I can’t keep calm, cos it’s my birthday tomorrow. HBD in advance to me.

HBD to my amiable self in advance. You’re all invited, cos I’m gonna paint the town red.

God has a bigger plan for me than I have for myself. HBD in advance to me.

It’s like you need a party to attend? How about mine? I’m celebrating my birthday tomorrow, so please make it.

You need to see how happy I am to witness another birthday. HBD in advance to me.

Don’t forget my gifts, messages, calls… Tomorrow is my birthday.

I’m thankful for the people in my life, that made the last year a wonderful one. It’s another year again. So let’s do it again! HBD to me in advance.

I’m pavilioned in splendour and sheer happiness. My birthday is coming soon.

If I don’t wish me well as I age further, who will? Thus, I’m saving all my wishes and heartfelt prayer for my big day.

A reflection over my life all these years isn’t a bad idea. HBD in advance to me.

I’ll be happy if you stay by my side as I clock another age. In addy to me.

I get goosebumps and an avalanche of sweet emotions just by thinking about my new age, which is to come soon.

This birthday is different. Making it about my growth than gifts and pleasures. HBD in advance to me.

My birthday is always my rebirth. In addy to me.

My heart is full of joy that flows like a river. I’ll smile till my birthday comes.

A phenomenal year is worth celebrating. Looking forward to marking my new age.

May my birthday crown me with good health and unimaginable beauty. In addy to me.

Seeing today is a privilege. Knowing tomorrow is a blessing. In addy to my special birthday.

My feet have never walked this path. So, my heart rejoices that my birthday will be a new adventure for me.

Funny happy birthday to me quotes and messages

A picture of multi-coloured balloons. Photo: unsplash.com, @adigold1 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Birthdays are happy days to spend with friends and loved ones. How about making them more exciting by sending yourself funny quotes and messages?

It is my [insert number] birthday! I cannot believe my parents will stop giving me money.

I am grateful to Facebook for reminding me it is my birthday. I have forgotten about it.

It’s my birthday today! Just a friendly reminder that spanking and pinching are forms of sexual harassment.

I’m one year older today. However, you won’t be surprised to learn that my mental age (14) remains the same.

When you get so old that you can no longer remember how old you are… well, it’s probably for the best. HBD to me!

It’s my birthday today. Just thought you all should know in case you see me weeping quietly in a corner.

Just wanted to wish me a wonderful birthday today. I also sent myself a nice birthday card that was supposed to arrive today, but unfortunately, it came back Return to Sender.

It’s my birthday today! And let me just say, if you’re going to guess my age, you better aim low!

I will never be an old man. To me, old age is always 15 years older than I am. - Francis Bacon

This birthday when someone refers to your many years, you can just tell them you are now a classic, and classics are priceless. - Catherine Pulsifer.

Before someone reminds me of my age, makes a sick joke about it and put it as their birthday wish caption, I want to wish myself a HBD.

Since no one cares about me these days, I am going to wish myself out loud, so the entire online community know it’s my birthday!

I hope the price of candles skyrockets this year so my friends can’t afford to buy as many candles as my age on my birthday.

The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age. - Lucille Ball .

. Eventually, you reach a point when you stop lying about your age and start bragging about it. - Will Rogers.

Happy birthday to me status updates

A picture of two red roses. Photo: unsplash.com, @rickpsd (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for HBD to me status updates for WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook? Check out the options below.

Today marks the beginning of a new year in my life. I am curious and excited to unravel the presents that come with it.

Have you heard that today is a great day? It is the best day to have a party, receive gifts, and have a wonderful time cos it's my special day.

A new year of life is a priceless blessing. I give thanks to God and wish for more happy years to come.

Wine gets better with years, and people get wiser as they get older. Therefore, I am older and wiser! HBD to me!

Dear self, you are unique. So write a bucket list of wishes and watch them get fulfilled with time. Happy new year to me!

We are going to have a great party for an extraordinary person. Guess who this person is? HBD to me!

I am happy that my special day came on this sunny day, and I welcome it with joy. I am ready for new adventures.

I am more than lucky to celebrate my birthday in the land of the living.

The bliss of heaven is upon me, and I am grateful for my achievements. HBD to me.

I look forward to more astounding feats, a quantum leap, resounding success, and more wins. Last year was mind-blowing and I hope the new year is too.

I wish I would never lose my joy or stop believing in myself. HBD to me.

Cheers to the new year. I wish I could paint how I feel on this special day.

The past year has made me count my blessings. I am one blessed person as I step into my new year.

Do you know that today is special? Today, the wind is blowing in a different direction because I was born on a day like this.

Another new beginning is here for me. I look forward to more miracles in my new year.

Short birthday captions for self

A slice of a rainbow cake. Photo: unsplash.com, @sharonmccutcheon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There is absolutely nothing wrong with acknowledging yourself. Be your own cheerleader when you are at your best or worst. The best motivation lies within your heart and mind, especially on your special day.

It is the year for my dreams to come true.

Life is too short not to celebrate moments like my birthday.

I could not love anyone more than I love me. HBD to me!

So thankful for friends, family, and the birthday cake. HBD to me!

Do not be calm; celebrate on. Happy birthday to this goofball.

The best is yet to come. HBD to me.

Like a fine wine, I am getting better with age.

My wish today is never to lose my awesomeness. HBD to me.

HBD to me. May tears of laughter follow me to eternity.

I am not old; I am vintage. Best wishes to me as I start a new year.

[Insert number] years ago, the world saw my awesome self for the first time on this day.

Another year around the sun is a blessing. Thank you, God.

A year older, a year bolder. HBD to me.

HBD to me! Don’t you dare ask how old I am!

Hurray! I have seen another year, and I am grateful for these 365 days.

Heartfelt birthday wishes to me

A picture of chocolate treats. Photo: unsplash.com, @americanheritagechocolate (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Have you been looking for exciting wishes to post on your special day? There are many messages to wish yourself a happy day. Paint your social media pages with these words of love to yourself.

Today, I celebrate one more year, which is the moment of blessing I have waited for all year long!

Today is my birthday, and I want to wish myself a productive year spent in beautiful places with my people.

I pray that I never miss bright moments in life and never live my days in sadness. I am a year older today!

Today, all the worries are put aside, and I am thankful for all the prayers and wishes. This blessed day is beautiful, and I hope to spend it with love.

HBD to the sweetest person I know. Your kind is rare, and your type is hard to come by. I love you, dear self.

I'm so thankful for years of life and the people surrounding me. Let there be new beautiful moments and days of inspiration. HBD to me.

Today, we will have a great party; I am ready to invite all my friends and dance all night because it's my birthday!

I hope my Facebook friends will share this day with me in a warm and friendly atmosphere. HBD to me.

I have several things to be grateful for after passing through different phases of life that strengthened me.

May I have the wisdom to deal with the world's complexities and resilience when I feel helpless. HBD to me.

As I grow older, I learn that I owe myself happiness, and money cannot buy joy. HBD to me.

The memories of every birthday fill my heart, and I am eager to create a new one and add it to the archive. HBD to me.

I am very grateful for every day of this life, one more year has passed, and a new one has started. The miracle of life is a gift from God, so I pray on this day with thankful words.

I am sure of two things; today is my birthday, and I am a king/ queen. So I will treat myself like one every other day.

Every day is unique, but today is more special because it is my birthday, and I am alive to witness it. HBD to me.

May I be a source of blessings, light, truth, and inspiration to many—a fantastic birthday to me.

How do I thank God for my birthday?

You can say thank you to God through prayer on your special day. You can also show gratitude by sharing what you have with the less fortunate.

How do you say happy birthday in a unique style?

Instead of the usual "HBD to me," you can say haberday, happy Anni-birth-sary, or happy beer day.

How can I write a nice happy birthday to myself on social media?

You can post a beautiful photo of yourself and put a lovely caption celebrating your special day. If you do not wish to use your photograph, you can use a picture that symbolises a celebration, for example, cake or flowers.

How can I write happy birthday to myself?

You can come up with a message after reflecting on your life. Note the accomplishments you have made, the previous mistakes, and things you wish to improve. Being self-aware will assist you to you write an authentic message on your special day.

What should I say on my birthday?

You should say positive things about your life. Remember that positive thoughts boost your mood and make you a happier person. Wish yourself a happy, blessed, and prosperous new year.

It is becoming increasingly common to see a happy birthday to me message on various social media platforms. People have embraced the concept of self-appreciation and love. We hope the list of messages above helps you to create a beautiful message for your special day.

READ ALSO: 100+ sweet birthday prayers, wishes and messages to a friend

Legit.ng also posted 100+ sweet birthday prayers, wishes and messages for a friend. Everyone has that genuine friend whose birthday they would not miss for anything in the world.

Your friend wants you to show how much you care for them on their special day. One of the best ways you can prove that you are a true friend is to remember their birthday and send them a beautiful prayer.

Source: Legit.ng