Top 10 richest musicians in Africa and their net worth in 2021 (+photos)

Like any other entertainment field, music can help participants generate significant incomes, especially if one becomes a true master of the art. This happens to be the case of the most successful and highly-accomplished artists across the globe. Looking at the list of the richest musicians in Africa proves this point perfectly.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When the topic of the richest musician in Africa comes up, who comes to your mind? Well, most people would go for artists that seem to be doing well in the industry.

The African music scene is a competitive one, and only those musicians with resources and the right platforms get to benefit from showcasing their talents.

With the continent being full of talented people, you need to have something extra if you stand out.

In addition to that, artists that have been in the industry longer tend to earn more. Those that have gone global also bring in more revenues for themselves.

Most of the artists on this list are those that have done exceptionally well in their singing careers. The fact that they have amassed significant amounts of wealth over the years is proof of this.

Top ten richest musicians in Africa

When artists apply the right marketing tools, including social media, they gather a huge following, which translates to monetary gain.

Many artists have come together to create alliances that have influenced and driven them to stardom.

The following are top ten richest musicians in Africa you ought to take note of.

1. Youssou N’Dour - net worth $145 million

Youssou N'Dour performs at Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Youssou N'Dour, also known as Youssou Madjiguéne Ndour, born October 1st, 1959, is a Senegalese singer, songwriter, composer, occasional actor, businessman, and politician.

The singer started his career at the age of 12 and once performed with the Star Band, Dakar's most popular group, during the 70s.

The singer has a great voice and was once described as the most famous singer alive in Senegal.

He has won both fame and fortune over the years and is known to be the richest musician in Africa.

His net worth is estimated to be $145 million. Youssou owns the biggest media house in Senegal with radio and TV stations. He also boasts vast investments in real estate.

2. Akon - net worth $80 million

Akon performs on stage during the MTV EMAs at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, aka Akon was born on April 16th 1973. He is a Senegalese -American Hip-hop artist.

Akon is a talented musician who has been in the music industry for a very long time. He is also an actor and has ventured into different businesses.

He has accumulated wealth over the years because of his versatility and ability to venture into other investment areas.

Currently, he is ranked as the second richest African artist. He has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

As the richest musician in Africa, he writes songs and is also engaged in producing them. His sound recording and advertising deals also add an extra coin to his pocket.

He has two labels called Konvict Muzic and Kon Live Distribution. These are some of the most popular labels globally, having signed some of the world's best, including T-Pain and Lady Gaga.

This alone has put him at the forefront as far as making money in the music industry.

Apart from his wealth creation skills via additional means, his singing talents set him apart, giving him an edge over competitors.

He enjoys great popularity among listeners around the world. Akon has sold more than 35 million albums and has been nominated for Grammy Awards five times. Forty-five of his songs hit the Billboard Hot 100 songs list.

His amazing talent continues to put him on the map.

3. Black Coffee – net worth $60 million

Black Coffee performs at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park in New York City. Photo: Donna Ward

Source: Getty Images

Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, is South Africa's richest musician and the third wealthiest in Africa's continent.

He was born on March 11th, 1976, in Umlazi, South Africa.

He has a net worth value of $60 million. He comes from KwaZulu-Natal but was raised in the Eastern Cape province.

He is a celebrated artist and a holder of numerous awards. While he may not be popular in West Africa, he rules in the South.

In addition to that, he is also extremely popular abroad. His creativity appeals to fans that appreciate the electronic music genre.

He began his career in 1995 and released five albums under his label. He made significant growth steps in 2004 when he was chosen for Red Bull Music Academy held in Cape Town.

In 2005, he won the Breakthrough DJ Of The Year award at the DJ Awards in Ibiza.

He also owns luxurious and fancy cars like Mercedes Benz G Station wagon, CLK Mercedes, Bentley, and Maserati. He also owns a private jet.

4. Davido – net worth $40 million

Davido performs onstage during the Power 105.1'S Powerhouse presented by AT&T at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Brad Barket

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians can celebrate knowing that one of their own makes it to the list of the greatest in the industry.

Popularly known as Davido, David Adedeji Adeleke was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 21st, 1992. He is popularly known for his excellent songs, which tend to become household names in Nigeria.

He has made tremendous achievements in showbiz, especially in West Africa. Davido has many nominations, awards, and profitable endorsements.

According to Forbes, his DMW label also brings in a substantial amount of cash, contributing to his $40 million net worth value.

Who is the richest musician in Nigeria? The net worth of Davido makes him the richest musician in Nigeria.

His ability to transform music from being a hobby and talent to so much more that it became a business is a secret to success.

It took him only a few years to get a high status in the world of African show business. In 2011, the single Back When was released. It was the starting point of his success.

Gradually, the artist gained more and more fame and recognition. This lead to the spread of his influence.

He went on to collaborate with other celebrities and organize concerts in various parts of the world. All of his tracks are sure bangers and hits because he brings his all on the table.

With so much energy and lover for his fans, it is not surprising that he continues to excel in a competitive industry.

5. Wizkid – net worth $30 million

Wizkid walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer in Milan, Italy. Photo: Victor VIRGILE

Source: Getty Images

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is a talented and versatile Nigerian singer. He was born on June 16th, 1990, and is currently one of the richest Nigerian musician.

Wiz Kid has a net worth value of $30 million. He is a Top Hot 100 song holder, Top R&B Song, and Top R&B Collaboration awards.

Many fans call him the king of African music because he hits every time he gets behind the mic.

The artist tries to spread national motives all over the world. He has signed contracts with popular brands, including the Empire Mates Entertainment (EME), in 2009.

His extra links and endorsements also earn additional income, with a good example being when he cooperated with Pepsi.

He began as an ordinary boy singing in church. Who would have thought that after a while, he would work with the world-scale stars and receive cosmic revenues!

6. Don Jazzy – net worth $17.5 million

Don Jazzy was born on November 26th, 1982. His real name is Michael Collins Ajereh.

Although he has no song of his own, Don Jazzy is among the richest artists in Africa owing to strongly expressed talents in producing, writing, and performing songs, and entrepreneurship.

His current net worth is $17.5 million.

He has won numerous awards throughout his career, including when he became an ambassador for the MTV brand.

He founded his record label and helped many talented artists achieve success. He is also engaged in business related to real estate and produces Wi-Fi in Nigeria.

7. Rudeboy - net worth $16 million

A photo Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy. Photo: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Rudeboy was born on November 18th, 1981, as Paul Okoye. Paul is among the richest artist in Africa.

Paul, alongside his twin brother Peter, was once a duo known as P-Square. Together they were considered the most successful duo in Nigerian music industry history.

They produced and released their albums through Square records. In 2017, the two decided to pursue solo careers after 15 years of performing together.

The two brothers were worth $150 million before their split. After sharing their assets, Rudeboys personal net worth is now estimated to be $16 million.

He owns a mansion in Parkview estate in Lagos, Nigeria, and drives many exotic cars.

8. 2Baba aka 2Face Idibia - net worth $15 million

Nigerian artist Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba speaks after receiving a recognition award during the yearly All Africa Music Awards in Lagos. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

2Face, whose real name is Innocent Ujah Idibia, was born on September 18th, 1975, in Nigeria.

2 Face is a popular Nigerian actor, record producer, singer, and songwriter. He started as a member of the Nigerian R&B group Plantashun Boyz. However, he gained fame in 2006 through his solo hit African Queen.

As a famous musician, he has produced more than seven albums and won over 40 awards.

2 Face has invested greatly in real estate across Nigeria. He is also a brand ambassador of the real estate brand Pazino Homes and Gardens.

In 2009 he was appointed as a brand ambassador to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

He was also appointed as regional Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in 2020.

He has also signed endorsement deals with Guinness brands, which earned him $125,000, and Airtel earned him $139,000.

Currently, he has an estimated net worth of $15 million and is considered one of the successful Afro pop artists in Africa.

9. Mr. P - net worth $11 million

Mr. P, aka Peter Okoye, follows his twin brother Paul closely as one of Africa's wealthiest musicians.

Mr. P has had several solo projects, most notably the TV show Dance With Peter. He has also released several songs and continues to earn money from commercials and being a brand influencer.

He owns mansions worth 2 billion naira and a collection of several classy cars. His current net worth is estimated to be $11 million.

10. D'Banj - net worth $11 million

D'banj performs on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton on August 25, 2019 in London, England. Photo: Robin Little

Source: Getty Images

D Banj, also known as Koko Master, is a famous Nigerian singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and television personality.

He was born on June 9th, 1980, as Dapo Daniel Oyebanjo.

D Banj has won several awards as a musician. He is the first African artist signed to Kanye West's GOOD Music label.

He was also a campaigner for president Jonathan Goodluck. He has a chain of Koko lounges, a chain of high-end clubs in Nigeria.

A TV station paid him $1 million on his reality show, Koko Mansion. He has also endorsed many different brands earning more.

Frequently asked questions

Fans are always interested in knowing the net worth of their stars. Here are the most common questions about the wealthiest musicians in Africa.

Who are top 10 richest musicians in Africa 2021?

Youssou N'Dour - $145 million Aliaume Damala Badara Akon Thiam, aka Akon - $80 million Black Coffee - $60 million Davido - $40 million Wizkid - $30 million Don Jazzy - $17.5 million Rudeboy - $16 million 2Baba aka 2Face Idibia - $15 million Mr. P - $11 million D'Banj - $11 million

Who is Africa's richest musician in 2021?

Youssou N'Dour is the richest musician in Africa in 2021. He is a Senegalese singer, songwriter, composer, occasional actor, businessman, and politician. His net worth is $145 million.

Who is the richest musician in East Africa in 2021?

Diamond Platinumz, is a Tanzanian artist, is believed to be the richest musician in East Africa. His net worth is estimated to be $7 million.

Who is the richest DJ in Africa?

Black Coffee is the richest DJ in Africa in 2021. His net worth is $60 million.

Who is the richest rapper in Africa?

AKA, a South African rapper, is considered to be the richest rapper in Africa with an estimated net worth of $12 million.

Africa is presently a center point of musical genres and lyrical tunes, and the richest musicians in Africa have made admirable returns from their talent. These people had to overcome a difficult and long way to success. But as a result, they obtained fame and high fees. So who is your favourite richest musician in Africa?

READ ALSO: The Real Housewives of Atlanta 2021: participants in season 13

Legit.ng recently published an article on the participants of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13. The show first aired in 2008, and its cast has changed several times.

The 13th season begun airing a few weeks ago starring very famous and popular women. Are you aware of who the show's participants are? Have a closer look at the women who are currently taking part in the show.

Source: Legit