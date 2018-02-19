21 native Hausa words and phrases and their meaning in English

Hausa people predominantly occupy the northern half of Nigeria. They speak the Hausa language. This Afroasiatic language is influenced by Arabic because a significant population of people from this ethnic group are Muslims. If you interact with people from this community, you should know some Hausa words to facilitate communication with them.

Did you know that, unlike other languages, Hausa presents a wide uniformity wherever it is spoken? It does not have many dialects. Knowing key Hausa words will enable communication with people from this community regardless of location.

Native Hausa words and phrases you should know

Many adults find it challenging to learn new languages. However, they can learn the basic words and phrases to facilitate communication. Below, we explore various Hausa words and their meanings to make your interaction with people from this community better.

Basic native Hausa words

Check out these basic Hausa words and their meaning in English.

Sannu : Hello

Hello Na gode : Thank you

Thank you Daina : Stop

Stop Dadi : Delicious

Delicious Ruwa : Water

Water Sunana : My name is

My name is Sai sannu : Goodbye

Goodbye Taimako! : Help!

Help! Nawa? : How much?

How much? Asusun banki : Bank account

Bank account Kuɗi : Money

Money Shiru : Quiet

Quiet Babba : Big

Big Karami : Small

Small Mai kyau : Good

Good Kai : Head

Head Idanu : Eyes

Eyes Yau : Today

Today Gobe : Tomorrow

Tomorrow Yanzu : Now

Now Dare: Night

Hausa phrases you should know

Below is a collection of basic phrases in this language and their meaning.

Ina buƙatar taimakonka : I need your help

I need your help Ka kula! : Watch out!

Watch out! Bari in tafi : Let me go

Let me go Ina za mu tafi? : Where are we going?

Where are we going? Ina buƙatar lauya : I need a lawyer

I need a lawyer Zan iya amfani da waya/ kwamfutarka? : Can I use your phone/ computer?

Can I use your phone/ computer? Kyale ni : Leave me alone

Leave me alone An ɓata mini rai : I am hurt

I am hurt Ina buƙatar likita : I need a doctor

I need a doctor Na ɓace : I am lost

I am lost Barka da rana : Good afternoon

Good afternoon Kana lafiya? : How are you?

How are you? Mene ne sana’arka? : What do you do for a living?

What do you do for a living? Ina lafiya : I am fine in Hausa

I am fine in Hausa Na yi farin cikin haɗuwa da kai: I am pleased to meet you

I am pleased to meet you Sai anjima: See you later

See you later Na fahimta : I understand

I understand Ban fahimta ba : I do not understand

I do not understand Maraba : You are welcome

You are welcome Yi haƙuri : I am sorry

I am sorry Ina murna : I am happy

I am happy Nawa ne wanna? : How much is this?

How much is this? A in azan samu canji? : Where can I get my money changed?

Where can I get my money changed? Dan Allah kai ni zuwa ga _: Please take me to_

What are some Hausa romantic words?

Some romantic words you can use in this language are masoyina for my love, gimbiya for princess, zuciyata for my heart, mai raina for the owner of my life, or kyau daya for the beautiful one.

What is a baby called in Hausa?

In this language, a baby is called jariri, and the plural is jarirai. Other words are yaro for a male child, or yarinya for a female child.

How do you say "where are you going" in Hausa?

To ask where someone is going, ask the ina za ka? If you are stranded, you can use Hausa to English Google translate services.

How do you say nice in Hausa?

You say mai kyau to mean nice.

How do they greet in Hausa?

Common greetings in the Hausa language are sannu for hello, kana lahiya? for how are you?, ina kwana or barka da asuba for good morning, and ina wuni for good afternoon.

How do you say "what is your name" in Hausa?

You say menene sunan ka? if asking for a man's name or menene sunan ki? when asking for a female's name.

Without communication, life would be extremely difficult. We hope the Hausa words and phrases above will help you communicate better with people from this community.

