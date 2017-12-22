List of universities in Ghana, their fees and courses for international students

It is never easy to decide which university is the best for you. Even if you live in Nigeria, you can always study abroad or choose a different country to get the academic knowledge you require for your dream career. Before making this key choice, consider a list of universities in Ghana.

Ghana is a multi-ethnic country with linguistic and religious groups. The country has several universities offering a variety of programs across different disciplines. If you are looking for the best universities in Africa, you can consider some universities for international students.

List of universities in Ghana and their fees for international students

Most schools are open to both local and international students. Some are private, and others are public universities. The number of public universities is less than the number of private colleges. Here are some of the best universities in Ghana for international students.

1. University of Ghana

Address : Legon Boundary, Accra, Ghana

: Legon Boundary, Accra, Ghana Phone : +233 30 221 3850

: +233 30 221 3850 Email: pad@ug.edu.gh

The University of Ghana was founded in 1948 as the University College of the Gold Coast. After Ghana gained independence in 1957, the institution was renamed the University College of Ghana.

When it gained full university status, it was changed to the University of Ghana. The tuition fees for the international students range from $3,00 to $13,000. Some of the courses offered by the institution include:

Dental Surgery

Nursing

Medical Laboratory

Agribusiness

Agricultural Engineering

Physics

Material Science and Engineering

Chemistry

Statistics

Computer Science

Business Administration

Law

2. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Address : Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana

: Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana Phone : +233-3220-60137

: +233-3220-60137 Email: info@knust.edu.gh

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is a public university established in 1952. Before it was granted full university status, it was a college affiliated with the University of London.

The tuition fees for international students at KNUST range from $3,800 to $7,000. Some of the courses offered by the institution include:

Law

Education

Pharmacy

Agriculture

Mathematics

Dental Surgery

Computer Science

Marine Engineering

Petrochemical Engineering

Business Administration

3. Ho Technical University

Address : HFR8+2XX Poly Rd, Ho, Ghana

: HFR8+2XX Poly Rd, Ho, Ghana Phone : +233 54 708 9824

: +233 54 708 9824 Email: info@htu.edu.gh

Ho Technical University started as a Polytechnic in 1968. The passage of the Technical Universities Act 2016 (Act 922), as amended by Act 2018 (Act 974), gave Ho Technical University the mandate to award degrees, diplomas, certificates and other qualifications to the highest level.

The tuition fees for the international students range from $900 to $1,200. Some of the courses offered by the institution include:

Hospitality and Tourism Management

Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Civil Engineering

Accounting and Taxation

Agricultural Engineering

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

4. Accra Technical University

Address : Barnes Rd, Accra, Ghana

: Barnes Rd, Accra, Ghana Phone : +233 33 209 5371

: +233 33 209 5371 Email: info@atu.edu.gh

Accra Technical University was established in 1949 as a Technical School in Ghana and commissioned in 1957. The tuition fees for international students range from $1,656 to $2,370. Some of the courses offered by the Accra Technical University include:

Medical laboratory technology

Civil Engineering

Building Technology

Automobile Engineering

Interior Design Technology

Mechanical Engineering

Hospitality Management

Marketing

Accounting

Procurement & Supply Chain Management

Banking & Finance

5. Kumasi Technical University

Address : Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana

: Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana Phone : +233 322 496 380

: +233 322 496 380 Email: info@kstu.edu.gh

Kumasi Technical University was established in 1954 as Kumasi Technical Institute. The Technical University Act 2016 converted Kumasi Polytechnic to Kumasi Technical University. Kumasi Technical University international students pay tuition fees of $1,400 and $2,000. Some of the courses offered by the institution include:

Data Science

Food technology

Hospitality management and catering technology

Interior design technology

Medical laboratory technology

Business administration

Agribusiness and Finance

Civil engineering

Education

Computer science

6. Valley View University

Address : Mile 19 Off the Adenta - Dodowa Road Oyibi Accra, Ghana

: Mile 19 Off the Adenta - Dodowa Road Oyibi Accra, Ghana Phone : +2333 0705 1149

: +2333 0705 1149 Email: sgsdean@vvu.edu.gh

Valley View University is a private university established in 1979 by the West African Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists. It was granted a Presidential Charter to operate as an autonomous degree-granting institution.

The institution is among the private universities in Ghana that offer various programs for international students. The tuition fee for international students ranges between $529 to $1656. Some of the courses offered by the Valley View University include:

Mathematics

Social Studies

Information Technology

Accounting

Management

Education

Agribusiness

Human Resource Management

Banking and Finance

7. Accra Institute of Technology

Address : 34 Concam Cres, Accra, Ghana

: 34 Concam Cres, Accra, Ghana Phone : +233 57 766 8812

: +233 57 766 8812 Email: ait@ait.edu.gh

Accra Institute of Technology is a private university established in 2009. The university was accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC). The university was ranked the top private university in Ghana by the Ghana Tertiary Awards.

Accra Institute of Technology is among the cheapest universities in Ghana, with the fees for international students ranging from $738 to $1,673. Some of the courses offered by the Accra Institute of Technology include:

Science

Computer Science

Computer Engineering

Business Administration

Industrial Engineering

Human Resource Management

Electrical & Electronic Engineering

Telecommunications Engineering

Renewable Energy Engineering Technology

8. Ghana Communication Technology University

Address : Nsawam Rd, Accra, Ghana

: Nsawam Rd, Accra, Ghana Phone : +233 30 222 1479

: +233 30 222 1479 Email: info@gctu.edu.gh

Ghana Communication Technology University is a public technical university founded in 2005. The school was formerly known as Ghana Technology University College.

The fees for international students range from $1500 to $4000. Ghana Communication Technology University offers programmes such as;

Finance

Computer Science

Telecommunications Engineering

Mathematics

Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Accounting with computing

Management

Marketing

Public relations

How much does it cost to study in Ghana?

For Ghanaian students, the cost of studying for any course ranges from GH¢1,400 to GH¢12,600, while for international students, tuition fee ranges between $529 to $7800.

How many universities are in Ghana?

There are 69 universities in Ghana with more than 800 study programs. Universities in Ghana are accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

Which university is top in Ghana?

Some of the top universities in Ghana are the University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the University of Cape Coast, the University for Development Studies and the University of Education Winneba.

How to get admission to a university in Ghana

The university admission procedures in Ghana can differ among institutions. Prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the respective institutions for detailed guidance on the admission process.

It is always great to look at the universities in Ghana with a good reputation. Consider all the facts, carefully read the educational program, and talk to your friends and alumni before you apply. Many institutions are approved by the Government of Ghana, but there are still some colleges that offer programs without accreditation.

