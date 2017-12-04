Top 50 psalms for success and other Bible verses to pray

God wants you to be happy and prosperous because he created you for success. The Bible provides you with guidelines on what to do to be successful. Psalms for success outline what God wants you to or not to do to attain this success.

An open Bible, the first page of the Psalms. Photo: unsplash.com, @Tim Wildsmith (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Bible has all the keys to success that cannot be measured or touched. Prosperity is not always about money. This subjective word means different things to everyone. Some people view success as a state of freedom and feeling complete.

The secret of Psalms and how to use it

The book of Psalms is a collection of poems and songs Christians use as prayers for prosperity. The Psalms will not work for you if you are not a believer. It is quite simple; God wants you to trust Him completely. The Bible describes success as:

Abundance;

Salvation;

Peace;

Completeness;

Deliverance;

Good fortune.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Financial breakthrough is part of success, but humans should strive to attain things money cannot buy to find happiness. Money is important, but let it not be the centre of your life. It is a waste of time to gain the world and lose people and things that money cannot give you.

Top 50 Bible verses about prosperity (including Psalms for success)

You can release God's grace and protection over your business, family, career, health, and more by proclaiming verses from the book of Psalm. There is so much you can do with Psalms because it is God’s word, and God does not go against what is written in the holy book. His word works for whoever uses and believes it.

Psalms for success and prosperity

A red jeep parked outdoors. Photo: pexels.com, @Brett Sayles (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before praying for a miracle or breakthrough, know that God cares more about your relationship with Him. Therefore, keep your heart, mind, body, and character pure before Him. Singing and reciting Psalms for success and prosperity attracts God's presence in one's life.

If the Lord does not build the house, the work of the builders is useless; if the Lord does not protect the city, it does no good for the sentries to stand guard. - Psalm 127:1 Lord, all my desire is before thee; and my groaning is not hidden from thee. - Psalm 38:9 It is useless to work so hard for a living, getting up early and going to bed late. For the Lord provides for those he loves while they are asleep. - Psalm 127:2 Blessed is the man that walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, stands in the way of sinners, or sits with the scornful. - Psalm 1:1 But whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law day and night. 3 That person is like a tree planted by water streams, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither—whatever they do prospers. - Psalm 1:2-3 Commit thy way unto the LORD; trust in him, and he shall bring it to pass. - Psalm 37:5 Lift your heads, O gates, And be lifted, O ancient doors, that the King of glory may come in! - Psalm 24:7 The Lord guides us the way we should go and protects those who please him. They will not stay down if they fall because the Lord will help them. - Psalm 37:23-24 For you shalt eat the labour of your hands: happy shall you be, and it shall be well with you. - Psalm 128:2 You open your hand and satisfy the desires of every living thing. - Psalm 145:16

The secret of the Psalms for luck

A lettuce farm near a cornfield. Photo: pexels.com, @Reto Bürkler (modified by author)

Source: UGC

God is infinitely wise and understands that money is essential. After all, how can you support his work or bless others financially if you are in lack? God wants to bless you financially, especially when He knows you are a good steward of these blessings. Here are powerful Psalms for luck to use when praying:

Your mighty deeds, O Lord, make me glad; I sing for joy because of what you have done. - Psalm 92:4 The Lord will make us prosperous, and our land will produce rich harvests. - Psalm 85:12 You bless those who obey you, Lord; your love protects them like a shield. - Psalm 5:12 You will make me greater than ever; you will comfort me again. - Psalm 71:21 God, be merciful and bless us; look on us with kindness. - Psalm 67:1 I will richly provide Zion with all she needs and satisfy her poor with food. - Psalm 132:15 The Lord is our protector and glorious king, blessing us with kindness and honour. He does not refuse any good thing to those who do what is right. - Psalm 84:11 May the peoples praise you, O God; may all the peoples praise you! The land has produced its harvest; God, our God, has blessed us. - Psalm 67:5-6 The Lord says, “I will teach you the way you should go. I will instruct and advise you." - Psalm 32:8 Even lions go hungry for lack of food, but those who obey the Lord lack nothing good. - Psalm 34:10 Take delight in the Lord who gives you your heart's desires. - Psalms 37:4 Though the Lord is exalted, he looks kindly on the lowly; though lofty, he sees them from afar. Though I walk amid trouble, you preserve my life. You stretch out your hand against the anger of my foes; with your right hand, you save me. - Psalm 138:6-7

Psalms for favour and success

An office. Photo: pexels.com, @Lisa Fotios (modified by author)

Source: UGC

God will give you more than enough blessings, from wisdom to wealth. Therefore, if you want to enrich your soul, follow His commandments. See yourself and your life as His grand design. Every failure that you encounter challenges you to be a better person. Recite these Psalms for favour and success whenever you feel broken and lost:

But may all who seek you rejoice and be glad in you; may those who long for your saving help always say, “The Lord is great!” - Psalm 70:4 The Lord gives strength to his people and blesses them with peace. - Psalm 29:11 The Lord remembers us and will bless us; he will bless the people of Israel and all the priests of God. He will bless everyone who honours him, the great and the small. - Psalm 115:12-13 Save your people, Lord, and bless those who are yours. Be their shepherd, and take care of them forever. - Psalm 28:9 Lord, save us! Lord, grant us success! - Psalm 118:25 Though they plot evil against you and devise wicked schemes, they cannot succeed. - Psalm 21:11 All eyes look to you, and you give them food at the proper time. You open your hand and satisfy the desires of every living thing. - Psalm 145:15-16 How wonderful are the things the Lord does! All who are delighted with them want to understand them. All he does is full of honour and majesty; his righteousness is eternal. - Psalm 111:2-3 The LORD shall increase you more and more, you and your children. - Psalm 115:14 The joy you have given me is more than they will ever have with all their grain and wine. - Psalm 4:7 Our barns will be filled with every kind of provision. Our sheep will increase by thousands, by tens of thousands in our fields; our oxen will draw heavy loads. - Psalm 144:13 The Lord will extend your mighty sceptre from Zion, saying, “Rule among your enemies!” - Psalm 110:2 I sought the Lord. He answered me; he delivered me from all my fears. - Psalm 34:4

Bible verse about success

A classic house surrounded by green shrubs and lawn. Photo: pexels.com, @Max Vakhtbovych (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When God talks about making you prosperous, He often means he will strengthen your faith, give you good health, peace, a loving family and friends, etc. Wealth should not hinder your spiritual progress. Make a prayer for success and follow the secrets of prosperity provided in these Bible verses:

But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today. - Deuteronomy 8:18 It is the Lord's blessing that makes you wealthy. Hard work can make you no richer. - Proverbs 10:22 No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money. - Matthew 6:24 I know your deeds. See, I have placed an open door that no one can shut before you. I know that you have little strength, yet you have kept my word and have not denied my name. - Revelation 3:8 But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. - Matthew 6:33 Whoever conceals their sins does not prosper, but the one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy. - Proverbs 28:13 Keep this Book of the Law on your lips; meditate on it day and night so that you may be careful to do everything written. Then you will be prosperous. - Joshua 1:8 Whoever can be trusted with little can be trusted with much, and whoever is dishonest with little will be dishonest with much. So, if you have not been trustworthy in handling worldly wealth, who will trust you with true riches? - Luke 16:10-11 Storms come, and the wicked are blown away, but honest people are always safe. Never get a lazy person to do something for you; he will be as irritating as vinegar on your teeth or smoke in your eyes. - Proverbs 10:25-26 Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be a slave to all. - Mark 10:43-44 I can do all this through him, who gives me strength. - Philippians 4:13

How to use Psalm 23 for money

A glass of strawberry shake. Photo: unsplash.com, @Denis Tuksar (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most Christians know the secret use of Psalms 23 because it is the most famous psalm. Most believers use it when requesting blessings and expressing gratitude to God. Since you can never be fully self-sufficient in this life, you need God in everything you do. Recite or sing these uplifting verses from Psalm 23 every morning and before bedtime:

The Lord is my shepherd, and I shall not want. - Psalm 23:1 He makes me lie down in green pastures and leads me beside still waters. - Psalm 23:2 He refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name’s sake. - Psalm 23:3 Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. - Psalm 23: 4 You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. - Psalm 23: 5 Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. - Psalm 23: 6

Download "how to use Psalms to get money pdf" from a reliable online source and use it to improve your prayer life. If you think about the secret of psalms, God gives clear instructions regarding how to succeed in life. For instance, the Lord wants you to obey His commandments, trust Him, work hard, and be patient.

These psalms for success and other Bible verses show that God does not bless a lazy person. On the contrary, hard work and consistency bring wealth and prosperity because God rewards hard work by blessing the work of your hands.

READ ALSO: 50 toast for wedding cards from the Bible: Choose the best Bible verse

Legit.ng also shared a list of 50 toast for wedding cards from the Bible. The Bible has many wonderful verses about love, marriage, and family. Therefore, choose the best one as your wedding's theme.

Adding Bible verses to your wedding's theme is a great way to honour your faith. In addition, it shows that you are committing your new life and your spouse to God.

Source: Legit.ng