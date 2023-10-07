The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is set to hold its 12th edition in Lagos in conjunction with the Lagos state government

during the announcement of the 2023 edition of the festival, Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos promised to site a film village in Epe

The founder of AFRIFF, Chioma Ude, noted that with the globalisation of indigenous films, filmmakers can now earn in dollars

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) announces its 12th edition, which will be held on November 5, in Lagos, with the title ‘Indigenous 2.0 Global.

AFRIFF 2023 announcement was hosted by Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Marina, on Thursday, October 5, and joined by US Consul General Will Stevens. Others in attendance were veteran filmmakers, movie producers, directors and Nollywood superstars.

Chioma Ude, the founder of AFRIFF, noted that creatives now have the potential to earn more but need to upgrade and learn new skills to become global players.

"Whether you’re a make-up artiste, filmmaker or designer, you will earn in dollars.": Chioma Ude. Photo AFRIFF

Source: UGC

Since entries were opened, Ude announced that AFRIFF received over 1000 great films for this year's festival. She admonished filmmakers to think about conquering the global market to go global. She noted that this year's festival heavily emphasises African films, leaving a mark on the global stage.

Ude also promised creatives exposure to a series of training cutting across filmmaking, makeup, and art designing and more in line with AFRIFF's ethos of capacity building.

She also noted the need for practitioners to understand international policies and laws to sell indigenous content globally. She said:

"Whether you’re a make-up artiste, filmmaker or designer, you will be earning in dollars, and invariably, such earnings will boost our economy too."

During the announcement, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced the $100 million African Film City project in Epe, Lagos state, to further empower Nigeria's creative talents, 5,000 of whom he said had already been trained.

The groundbreaking ceremony is expected to take place in weeks. The governor confessed that elevating the creating industry is his government's goal. He said:

“We are doubling our financial and training support. This means more opportunities for skill development in modern filmmaking and increased grants for short stories."

In pledging his support to AFRIFF, Sanwo-Olu added that the state is committing resources to anything that will boost creative minds. While promising the organisers that the 2023 edition of the festival will be the biggest and boldest. He noted that:

“There is no better moment than now to work together to put forward our narratives that Africa is ready, Nigeria is ready, Lagos is ready.

On his part, the US Consul General Stevens also pledged the American Consulate’s continued support, noting that they have been supporting AFRIFF for nine consecutive years, which has been am. He mentioned that Nigerian entertainment is fast gaining global acceptance.

“The American brand was built on what is seen in movies, and viewers wanted to live the dream. Now it’s Nigeria’s time,” he said.

The chief digital officer of MTN, Aisha Umar-Mumuni, said the telecom, a partner and sponsor of 2023 AFRIFF, has a "vested" interest in the festival. She added:

“Digital entertainment has become an integral part of our day-to-day lives. The growth in the use of smartphones and digital services has compelled the need to provide digital solutions and partner with organisations like AFRIFF to distribute indigenous African content, making them accessible regardless of geographical locations.

Source: Legit.ng