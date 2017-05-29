Prayer points for Muslims: Fortifying the path to spiritual growth

Muslims believe that prayer points for spiritual growth help one to build a stronger relationship with Allah. Therefore, they recite the Quran and pray more during the Holy month of Ramadan, especially at night, because it is a time of spiritual discipline. On top of that, they abstain from food during the day and desist from all forbidden actions throughout this month of prayer to purify their hearts. This article helps you learn Muslim prayer points that fortify your path to spiritual growth before, during, and after Ramadan.

Muslim prayer points for spiritual growth. Photo: pexels.com, @Suji Su (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Muslims believe praying enriches one's spiritual life in many ways. For instance, it invites more peace into your heart and helps you worry less about life. When you pray, acknowledge that Allah has supreme dominion over your life and trust His plans for you more. You should also practice forgiveness and patience after prayer because these virtues facilitate spiritual nourishment.

Muslim prayer points for spiritual growth

Spiritual growth helps you perceive and draw inspiration from the simple things Allah gives you that you usually take for granted. You realize you are blessed, and stop stressing about what you lack or plan to get. If you want to start experiencing contentment and trust Allah more, here are prayers for spiritual growth you should make:

To Allah alone belongs the kingdom of the heavens and the earth. And Allah is Most Capable of everything. — Surah Ali 'Imran 3:189

That is Allah, your Lord! There is no god worthy of worship except Him. He is the Creator of all things, so worship Him alone. And He is the Maintainer of everything. — Surah Ali 'Imran 6:102

He is the One Who calls back your souls by night and knows what you do by day, then revives you daily to complete your appointed term. To Him is your ultimate return, then He will inform you of what you used to do. — Surah Ali 'Imran 6:60

It is only those who are faithful and do not tarnish their faith with falsehood who are guaranteed security and are rightly guided. — Surah Ali 'Imran 6:82

Our Lord! Indeed we heard a crier calling to the faith saying: "Believe in your Lord," so we did believe. Our Lord, forgive us our sins, and wipe out our evil deeds and make us die with the truly pious. — Surah Ali 'Imran 3:193

The true believers are only those whose hearts tremble at the remembrance of Allah, whose faith increases when His revelations are recited to them, and who put their trust in their Lord. — Surah Al-Anfal 8:2

Muslim prayer points for spiritual growth. Photo: pexels.com, @Haley Black (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We have sent messengers only as deliverers of good news and as warners. Whoever believes and does good, there will be no fear for them, nor will they grieve. But those who deny Our signs will be afflicted with punishment for their rebelliousness. — Surah Al-An'am Ayat 6:48-49

Our Lord! Grant us what You have promised us through Your messengers and do not put us to shame on Judgment Day, for certainly You never fail in Your promise. — Surah Ali 'Imran 3:194

So their Lord responded to them: “I will never deny any of you, male or female, the reward of your deeds. Both are equal in reward. Those who migrated or were expelled from their homes, and were persecuted for My sake and fought and some were martyred—I will certainly forgive their sins and admit them into Gardens under which rivers flow, as a reward from Allah. And with Allah is the finest reward! — Surah Ali 'Imran 3:195

Do not be deceived by the prosperity of the disbelievers throughout the land. It is only a brief enjoyment. Then Hell will be their home, what an evil place to rest! — Surah Ali 'Imran 3:196-197

But those who are mindful of their Lord will be in Gardens under which rivers flow, to stay there forever, as an accommodation from Allah. And what is with Allah is best for the virtuous. — Surah Ali 'Imran 3:198

Indeed, there are some among the People of the Book who truly believe in Allah and what has been revealed to you believers and what was revealed to them. They humble themselves before Allah, never trading Allah’s revelations for a fleeting gain. Their reward is with their Lord. Surely Allah is swift in reckoning. — Surah Ali 'Imran 3:199

When the believers in Our revelations come to you, say, “Peace be upon you! Your Lord has taken upon Himself to be Merciful. Whoever among you commits evil ignorantly or recklessly then repents afterwards and mends their ways, then Allah is truly All-Forgiving, Most Merciful. — Surah Al-An'am 6:54

Say, O Prophet, “I have been forbidden to worship those you invoke besides Allah.” Say, “I will not follow your desires, for I then would certainly be astray and not one of those rightly guided.” — Surah Al-An'am 6:56

Muslim prayer points for breakthrough

Muslim prayer points for breakthrough. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Islam teaches humans to take a holistic approach to life and value their family. They believe someone is only successful if their family is doing well too. Also, the virtues the Quran teaches them to uphold inspired them to pray for their businesses and work together. As a result, teamwork and resilience have helped most of them to flourish financially. Below are some Muslim prayer points for breakthrough:

O believers! Patiently endure, persevere, stand on guard, and be mindful of Allah, so you may be successful. — Surah Ali 'Imran 3:200

Man will not get anything unless he works hard. - Surah al-Najm 53:39

Say, O Prophet, “Who rescues you from the darkest times on land and at sea? He ˹alone˺ you call upon with humility, openly and secretly: “If You rescue us from this, we will be ever grateful.” — Surah Ali 'Imran 6:63

Indeed, Allah is the One Who causes seeds and fruit stones to sprout. He brings forth the living from the dead and the dead from the living. That is Allah! How can you then be deluded from the truth? — Surah Ali 'Imran 6:95

He causes the dawn to break, and has made the night for rest and made the sun and the moon to travel with precision. That is the design of the Almighty, All-Knowing. And He is the One Who has made the stars as your guide through the darkness of land and sea. We have already made the signs clear for people who know. — Surah Ali 'Imran 6:96-97

And He gave you from all that you asked of Him: He has provided for everything that is required for your life, its development and evolution. — Surah Ibrahim Ayat 14:34

Muslim prayer points for breakthrough. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro studio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

And He created horses and mules and donkeys for you to ride, and also for your adornment. And He creates many things (for you) that you do not even know about. — Surah An-Nahl 16:8

O you who believe! Eat of the good things that We have provided you with, and give thanks to Allah if Him it is that you worship. — Surah Al-Baqarah 2:172

Eat of the provision of your Lord and give Him thanks: a good land and an all-forgiving Lord! — Surah Saba Ayat 34:15

O ye who believe! Devour not usury, doubled and multiplied; but fear Allah; that ye may (really) prosper. — Surah Aal-e-Imran 3:130

Call upon your Lord humbly and secretly. Surely He does not like the transgressors. Do not spread corruption in the land after it has been set in order. And call upon Him with hope and fear. Indeed, Allah’s mercy is always close to the good-doers. — Surah Al-A'raf 7:55-56

(Remember) when you sought help of your Lord and He answered you (saying): “I will help you with a thousand of the angels each behind the other (following one another) in succession.” — Surah Al-Anfal 8:9

O you who believe! Do your duty to Allah and fear Him. And seek the means of approach to Him, and strive hard in His Cause (as much as you can), so that you may be successful. — Surah Al-Maeda 5:35

Say: “Verily, those who invent a lie against Allah will never be successful.” — Surah Yunus 10:69

O believers! Do not betray Allah and the Messenger, nor betray your trusts knowingly. And know that your wealth and your children are only a test and that with Allah is a great reward. — Surah Al-Anfal 8:27-28

Muslim warfare prayer points with scriptures

Muslim warfare prayer points with scriptures. Photo: pexels.com, @beytlik (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Military jihad is the only acceptable Islam war prohibiting using force for material gain or revenge. Instead, the Quran says that war should be conducted in a disciplined manner to avoid injuring non-combatants, with the minimum necessary force, without anger, and with humane treatment toward prisoners of war. Below are some Muslim warfare prayer points with scriptures:

Remember, O believers, when Allah promised to give you the upper hand over either target, you wished to capture the unarmed party.1 But it was Allah’s Will to establish the truth by His Words and uproot the disbelievers; to firmly establish the truth and wipe out falsehood, even to the dismay of the wicked. — Surah Al-Anfal 8:7-8

Thou wilt indeed find them, of all people, most greedy of life, even more than the idolaters: Each one of them wishes He could be given a life of a thousand years: But the grant of such life will not save him from (due) punishment. For Allah sees well all that they do. — Surah Al-Baqarah Ayat 2:96

O believers! When you face the disbelievers in battle, never turn your backs to them. And whoever does so on such an occasion, unless it is a maneuver or to join their own troops, will earn the displeasure of Allah, and their home will be Hell. What an evil destination! — Surah Al-Anfal 8:15-16

As such, Allah frustrates the evil plans of the disbelievers. — Surah Al-Anfal 8:18

O believers! When you face an enemy, stand firm and remember Allah often so you may triumph. — Surah Al-Anfal 8:45

Remember when you had been vastly outnumbered and oppressed in the land, constantly in fear of attacks by your enemy, then He sheltered you, strengthened you with His help, and provided you with good things so perhaps you would be thankful. — Surah Al-Anfal 8:26

Muslim warfare prayer points with scriptures. Photo: pexels.com, @Iva Prime (modified by author)

Source: UGC

And remember, O Prophet, when the disbelievers conspired to capture, kill, or exile you. They planned, but Allah also planned. And Allah is the best of planners. — Surah Al-Anfal 8:30

Obey Allah and His Messenger and do not dispute with one another, or you would be discouraged and weakened. Persevere! Surely Allah is with those who persevere. — Surah Al-Anfal 8:46

Do not let those disbelievers1 think they are not within reach. They will have no escape. Prepare against them what you believers can of military power and cavalry to deter Allah’s enemies and your enemies as well as other enemies unknown to you but known to Allah. Whatever you spend in the cause of Allah will be paid to you in full and you will not be wronged. — Surah Al-Anfal 8:59-60

Surely the disbelievers spend their wealth to hinder others from the Path of Allah. They will continue to spend to the point of regret. Then they will be defeated and the disbelievers will be driven into Hell, so Allah may separate the evil from the good. He will pile up the evil ones all together and then cast them into Hell. They are the true losers. — Surah Al-Anfal 8:36-37

Remember when you were on the near side of the valley, your enemy on the far side, and the caravan was below you. Even if the two armies had made an appointment to meet, both would have certainly missed it. Still it transpired so Allah may establish what He had destined—that those who were to perish and those who were to survive might do so after the truth had been made clear to both. Surely Allah is All-Hearing, All-Knowing. — Surah Al-Anfal 8:42

If the enemy is inclined towards peace, make peace with them. And put your trust in Allah. Indeed, He alone is the All-Hearing, All-Knowing. But if their intention is only to deceive you, then Allah is certainly sufficient for you. He is the One Who has supported you with His help and with the believers. — Surah Al-Anfal 8:61-62

Open heavens prayer points for Muslims

Open heavens prayer points for Muslims. Photo: pexels.com, @Chattrapal (Shitij) Singh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jannah or Paradise is the ultimate goal of every Muslim because it is precious and is not handed out freely. You can pray for the heavens to open for various reasons. Here are some Quran verses about Paradise that you can use when praying:

Surely those who receive our revelations with denial and arrogance, the gates of heaven will not be opened for them, nor will they enter Paradise until a camel passes through the eye of a needle. This is how We reward the wicked. — Surah Al-A'raf 7:40

Verily, the dwellers of the Paradise, that Day, will be busy in joyful things. They and their wives will be in pleasant shade, reclining on thrones. They will have therein fruits (of all kinds) and all that they ask for. (It will be said to them): Salamun (peace be on you), a Word from the Lord (Allah), Most Merciful. — Surah Ya-Sin 36: 55-58

Verily, The Muttaqun (pious), will be in the midst of Gardens and Rivers (Paradise). In a seat of truth (i.e. Paradise), near the Omnipotent King (Allah, the All-Blessed, the Most High, the Owner of Majesty and Honor). — Surah Al-Qamar 54-55

Allah hath promised to Believers, men and women, gardens under which rivers flow, to dwell therein, and beautiful mansions in gardens of everlasting bliss. — S urah At-Tawbah 9:72

Therein you shall have (all) that your inner‑selves desire, and therein you shall have all for which you ask. An entertainment from Allah, the Oft‑Forgiving, Most Merciful. — Surah Fussilat 41:31

In a lofty Paradise, where they shall neither hear harmful speech nor falsehood. Therein will be a running spring. Therein will be thrones raised high, and cups set at hand. And cushions set in rows, and rich carpets (all) spread out. — Surat Al-Ghashiyah 88:10-16

Muslim prayer points for singles who want to get married

Muslim prayer points for singles who want to get married. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A single person who wishes to get a spouse should recite the Quran to see for Allah's blessings. Allah (SWT) instructs humans not to use poverty and lack the funds to delay marriage because He cares for couples. You can recite these Quran verses if you desire to find a spouse:

Settle in your homes, and do not display yourselves as women did in the days of pre-Islamic ignorance. Establish prayer, pay alms-tax, and obey Allah and His Messenger. Allah only intends to keep the causes of evil away from you and purify you completely, O members of the Prophet’s family! — Surah al Ahzaab 33 (recite regularly)

(recite regularly) O you who have believed, do not take My enemies and your enemies as allies, extending to them affection while they have disbelieved in what came to you of the truth, having driven out the Prophet and yourselves [only] because you believe in Allah, your Lord. If you have come out for jihad in My cause and seeking means to My approval, [take them not as friends]. You confide to them affection, but I am most knowing of what you have concealed and what you have declared. And whoever does it among you has certainly strayed from the soundness of the way. — Surah al Mumtahinah 60 (recite five times daily)

(recite five times daily) We have not revealed the Quran to you, O Prophet, to cause you distress, but as a reminder to those in awe of Allah. It is a revelation from the One Who created the earth and the high heavens, the Most Compassionate, Who is established on the Throne. To Him belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth, and whatever is in between and whatever is underground. Allah, there is no god worthy of worship except Him. He has the Most Beautiful Names. — Surah at Taha 20 (recite and blow breath on a glass of water and let the girl drink it.)

(recite and blow breath on a glass of water and let the girl drink it.) They are those who pray, “Our Lord! Bless us with pious spouses and offspring who will be the joy of our hearts, and make us models for the righteous.” It is they who will be rewarded with elevated mansions in Paradise for their perseverance, and will be received with salutations and greetings of peace, staying there forever. What an excellent place to settle and reside! — Surah Furqan Ayat 74,75 & 76 (recite 21 times for 3 days & pray for Nikah.)

(recite 21 times for 3 days & pray for Nikah.) By the heaven, and the night-visitor, what do you know what the night-visitor is? It is the piercing star. There is no living being but there is a protector over it. So let man consider of what he was created. — Surah Tariq 86 (recite 3 times, especially on Arafat day during hajj on plains of Arafah, ask someone going, or do this daily from home.)

Muslim prayer points for singles who want to get married. Photo: pexels.com, @Monstera (modified by author)

Source: UGC

O Prophet, your Lord knows that you sometimes stand up in Prayer nearly two-thirds of the night, and sometimes half or one-third of it, and so does a party of those with you; Allah measures the night and the day. He knows that you cannot keep an accurate count of it, so He has shown mercy to you. — Surah al Muzzammil 73 (recite 21 times)

(recite 21 times) A mention of the mercy of your Lord towards His servant Zechariah. When he called on his Lord, a call in seclusion. He said, “My Lord, my bones have become feeble, and my hair is aflame with gray, and never, Lord, have I been disappointed in my prayer to you. “And I fear for my dependents after me, and my wife is barren. So grant me, from Yourself, an heir. To inherit me, and inherit from the House of Jacob, and make him, my Lord, pleasing.” — Surah 19 Maryam (a girl/mother should recite daily by herself.)

(a girl/mother should recite daily by herself.) Marry the single people from among you and the righteous slaves and slave girls. If you are poor, Allah (SWT) will make you rich through His favor; and Allah (SWT) is Bountiful, All-Knowing. — Surah An-Nur 24:32

And let those who do not have the means to marry keep themselves chaste until Allah enriches them out of His bounty. And if any of those bonds people in your possession desires a deed of emancipation, make it possible for them, if you find goodness in them. — Surah Ayah an-Nur (The Light) 24:33

And also forbidden to you are all married women (muhsanat) except those women whom your right hands have come to possess (as a result of war). This is Allah's decree and it is binding upon you. — Surah An-Nisa 4:23-24

And one of His signs is that He has created for you, spouses from amongst yourselves so that you might take comfort in them and He has placed between you, love and mercy. In this there is surely evidence (of the truth) for the people who carefully think. — Surat Ar-Rum 30:21

Oh, mankind! Have consciousness of your Lord who has created you from a single soul. From it He created your spouse and through them He populated the land with many men and women. Have spiritual awareness of the One by whose Name you swear to settle your differences and have respect for the wombs that bore you. Without doubt, Allah (SWT) keeps watch over you all. — Surah An-Nisa 4:1-10

Thanksgiving prayer points

Muslim thanksgiving prayer points. Photo: pexels.com, @Thirdman (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Look at Allah's generosity to you and acknowledge that you are where you are because of Him. There are many components of gratitude. For instance, you can humble your heart before him, praise Allah with your tongue, abstain from anything that can make your body impure, and be generous to others. These thanksgiving Quran verses can help you praise Allah with your tongue:

If anyone desires a reward in this life, We shall give it to him; and if anyone desires a reward in the Hereafter, We shall give it to him. And swiftly shall We reward those that (serve us with) gratitude. — Surah Ali 'Imran 3:144-145

If you are grateful, I would certainly give you more; and if you are ungrateful, My chastisement is truly severe. — Surah Ibrahim 14:7

Why would God cause you to suffer if you are grateful and believe? God is always responsive to gratitude, the All-Knowing. — Surah Al Nisa 4:147

And whatever of blessings and good things you have, it is from Allah. — Surah An-Nahl 16:53

And Allah has extracted you from the wombs of your mothers while you knew nothing, and gave you hearing (ears) and vision (eyes) and intellect (hearts), that perhaps you would be grateful. — Surah An Nahl 16:78

As favor from Us. Thus do We reward Him who gives thanks. — Surah Qamar 54:35

And it is He Who has made the night and the day, each following the other, for he who desires to remember or desires gratitude. — Surah Furqan 25:62

If you are ungrateful, surely Allah is Self-Sufficient (being independent of you). And He is not pleased with ingratitude in His servants. But if you show gratitude, he likes it in you. — Surah Zumar 39:7

He (Prophet Sulaiman) said, "My Lord, enable me to be thankful for Your favor which You have bestowed upon me and upon my parents and so that I may act righteously in a manner that will please You and include me (out of Your mercy) among Your righteous servants. — Surah Naml 27:19

And surely, Your Lord is gracious to mankind, but most of them do not show gratitude. — Surah Naml 27:73

And We had certainly given Luqman wisdom, and said, 'Be grateful to Allah.' And whoever is grateful is grateful (for the benefit) of himself. And whoever is ungrateful, then surely Allah is free of need and Praiseworthy. — Surah Luqman 31:12

They both (husband and the pregnant wife) invoke Allah, their Lord, "If You should give us a good (child), we will surely be among the grateful." But when He gives them a healthy child, they attribute to Him partners regarding what Allah had bestowed upon them. Exalted is Allah above what they associate with him. — Surah Al Araf 189-190

Muslim prayer points for spiritual growth. Photo: pexels.com, @Thirdman (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How to write prayer points?

When you feel your prayer has become dry or stale, start praying like you are talking with someone who knows you intimately and loves you deeply so that the conversation feels real. You can write down things to pray about before the prayer session. Here are some of them:

Praise and thank Allah for who He is and what He does in your life.

Repent your sins and seek forgiveness.

Pray for financial breakthroughs, good health, and spiritual growth.

Pray for your plans for the next day, week, month, year, etc.

Pray about the needs of your neighbor, family members, friends, colleagues, etc.

Pray for the challenges your country's leadership is facing.

Pray for regions within your country and other countries facing hardships.

Pray for the needs of your enemies and a forgiving heart.

Pray for kindness, humility, self-control, hope, courage, obedience, and other virtues.

Pray for your mind to be renewed.

What are the five points of prayer?

You should split your prayer into five key sections to help you have an orderly and systematic prayer session. Below are the prayer points you should follow:

Start with praying and worshiping Allah.

Express gratitude and thanksgiving for what Allah does in your life.

Confess your sins against your faith, Allah, and fellow humans. Also, ask for forgiveness from Allah.

Invoke your blessings and benedictions, and pray for strength from Allah to sustain you.

Request your needs and supplications from Allah.

Muslim prayer points for spiritual growth will help you learn and lean more into Allah and His promises, as written in the Holy Book. Developing a spiritual self-identity and a meaningful relationship with Allah requires patience and consistency. Therefore, do not despair if you do not experience quick results after dedicating enough time to pray and recite the Quran. Every Muslim believer begins from somewhere and gradually grows spiritually.

Legit.ng also shared a list of powerful breakthrough prayer points with Bible verses. Prayer gives you direction in life and prevents you from succumbing to temptations that can ruin your destiny.

Jeremiah 17:7-8 says, "Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, and whose hope is the Lord. For he shall be like a tree planted by the waters, which spreads its roots by the river and will not fear when heat comes." You can find other inspiring verses in the article.

Source: Legit.ng