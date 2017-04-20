How to make Shawarma bread at home? Simple recipes you can use

Shawarma is a Middle Eastern dish that can be traced to the Ottoman Empire. This delicious meal is made of meat cut into thin slices and roasted on a rotisserie. Learn how to make Shawarma bread at home today. It is pretty easy!

Learning how to make Shawarma bread needs a little determination and effort. The bread used to make Shawarma bread is known as kuboos, Arabian pita, or Arabian bread in many communities.

How to make Shawarma bread at home

You can make Shawarma bread at home using readily available ingredients. Some people prefer to bake the bread in the oven, while others prefer using pans or skillets. This article explores different ways of doing it.

How to make Shawarma bread with a frying pan (with yeast)

If you have been wondering how to make pita bread for Shawarma, today is the day you learn how to make it. This recipe uses dry instant yeast, so make sure you have it in your pantry.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose wheat flour

2 teaspoons dry instant yeast

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar (optional)

2 teaspoons unsalted butter, melted

1 cup warm water

Preparation method

Take a small bowl and place the dry yeast inside. Add a little water and stir to combine, and set aside for about five minutes.

Place the all-purpose flour, salt, sugar, and melted butter in another bowl and mix well. Add the yeast-water mixture and mix well.

Add the water gradually as you mix until you form a dough.

Transfer the dough to a clean, lightly floured worktop and knead for about ten minutes. The dough should be firm and elastic.

Place the dough in an oiled bowl and cover with cling film or a damp towel. Allow to rest for an hour or until it doubles in size.

Punch down the risen dough until it goes back to its original size. Divide the dough into 6-8 balls.

Place a nonstick frying pan on medium heat and allow to get hot.

As the pan heats up, roll out one ball on a lightly floured surface.

Place the rolled dough on the pan and allow to cook until you see bubbling on the top. Flip over to cook the other side. The bread tends to balloon as it cooks, so do not get surprised.

Deflate or tap the balloon, then place the bread on a tray and cover it with a kitchen towel. Repeat for all balls.

Serve as desired.

How to make Shawarma bread in Nigeria using an oven (with yeast)

Some people prefer to bake their Shawarma bread. What bread is Shawarma made of? It is made of wheat flour and yeast. Here is a great oven recipe you can use.

Ingredients

1 cup lukewarm water

2 teaspoons active dry yeast

½ teaspoon sugar

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Preparation method

Place the lukewarm water in a large bowl and stir in yeast and sugar until dissolved.

Add ½ cup flour and whisk to combine. Set aside for about 10 minutes until the mixture bubbles.

Next, add the salt, olive oil, and almost all the remaining flour to the bowl and mix to form a rough dough. Reserve about ½ cup of flour for dusting.

Transfer the dough to a dusted worktop and knead it for about ten minutes.

Cover and let the dough rest for 10 minutes before kneading for three more minutes.

Transfer the dough into an oiled bowl and cover with cling film or a damp kitchen towel. Set aside to rise. This will take about an hour in warmer climates. The dough should double in size.

Punch down the dough and divide it into six to eight balls. Cover with a towel and leave the balls to rest for about ten minutes.

Preheat the oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit (about 246 degrees Celcius) and place a heavy-duty baking pan or large cast iron skillet on the middle rack to heat.

As the oven preheats, use a floured rolling pin to roll the balls into circles that are eight to nine inches wide and about a quarter inch thick. Note that you may not be able to cook them all in one batch in the oven.

Place one or two of the rolled-out pitas directly on the hot baking sheet, depending on the size of your baking pan or large cast iron skillet.

Bake for two minutes on one side. Use a pair of tongs to carefully turn the bread over to bake for a minute on the other side. Expect the bread to puff up.

Once cooked, remove from the oven and cover with a clean towel. Repeat until all balls are baked.

Serve as desired.

How to make Shawarma bread without yeast

It is possible to make Shawarma bread without yeast. Note that bread made without yeast has a different taste. Below is a simple recipe without yeast you can try.

Ingredients

300g all-purpose wheat flour

1 teaspoon salt

20g unsalted butter or lard

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

120 ml warm water (or half water, half milk)

Preparation method

Place the wheat flour, salt, sugar, butter, and baking powder in a bowl.

Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the other ingredients until you form a crumb-like texture.

Add the warm liquid (water or water and milk) gradually as you mix with your hand to form a smooth dough.

Knead the dough on a worktop for eight to ten minutes.

Place the kneaded dough in an oiled bowl, cover with cling film, and allow to rest for about half an hour.

Once rested, take the dough and divide it into six to eight balls. Allow the balls to rest for ten minutes.

Take a frying pan or skillet and place it on medium heat until hot.

As the skillet heats, take one ball and roll it to a sound shape on a lightly floured worktop.

Place the rolled dough on the skillet and cook for about a minute. It will balloon. Cook until slightly brown but not burnt. Turn to cook the other side for about 30 seconds.

Place the cooked bread in an airtight container to prevent drying out. Repeat the process for the other balls until finished.

Serve as desired.

Steamed Shawarma bread (with yeast)

You can steam your pita bread instead of cooking it on a stovetop or baking it in the oven. This recipe requires just four ingredients.

Ingredients

500–530g strong white bread flour

375ml lukewarm water

3 teaspoons dry instant yeast

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar (optional)

Preparation method

Add the yeast, sugar, and water into a bowl. Mix to dissolve the yeast and set aside for five to ten minutes until the yeast froths.

Add the flour and salt and mix to form a dough. Knead the dough on a lightly floured worktop for about 10 minutes.

Place the dough in an oiled bowl and cover with a damp kitchen towel or cling film. Let it sit in a warm place until it doubles its size.

Take the dough out of the bowl and gently deflate it with your hands. Divide it to six to eight balls. Let the bread balls rest for about 15 minutes before rolling.

Use a rolling pin or hands to stretch each of the balls into rounds. For a more traditional look, use your hands instead of a rolling pin. Press the dough firmly with your fingertips to form dimples on top.

Preheat your pan on medium heat.

Cut some aluminium foil in a round disk the size of your skillet, and spread a generous sprinkle of olive oil on it. This prevents the bread from sticking to the foil. Place one rolled ball on the foil.

Next, add a splash of water to the hot pan and immediately place the aluminium foil with your bread on top of it. Cover with a lid.

The steam will allow your pita bread to slowly rise and steam cook. Let it cook for about 12 minutes at medium-low heat before taking the lid off. Flip over to cook the other side.

Place in a tray and cover. Repeat until all rolled balls are cooked. This takes time and results in softer bread. Steamed bread will not have the same brown colour as bread cooked on the stovetop or oven.

Serve as desired.

NB: If you have a kitchen mixer, you can use it to make your bread dough.

What is Shawarma dough made of?

Shawarma dough is made of wheat flour, warm water, salt, yeast, sugar, and oil or butter. Some people use baking powder instead of milk.

What is the price of Shawarma bread?

The price of Shawarma bread in Nigeria is about ₦750. The cost may vary from one retailer or brand to another.

What is pita bread made of?

Pita bread is made of wheat flour, warm water, salt, yeast, sugar, and oil or butter. Pita bread is pale white in colour. It is soft and spongy to the touch.

What is the name of the bread used in Shawarma?

The bread used in Shawarma is also known as pita, kuboos, Arabian pita, or Arabian bread in different communities.

Can you make Shawarma bread with a frying pan?

Yes, you can. Check out how to do it in the recipes above.

Learning and mastering how to make Shawarma bread is pretty easy, especially if you have a kitchen mixer. Try your favourite recipe until you perfect the art.

