Gwen Gwiz’s biography: age, real name, ASMR, surgery, net worth
GwenGwiz is a Canadian-born YouTuber, model and social media personality. She has earned her fame on social media from her YouTube channel. One of the things she is primarily known for is her ASMR YouTube videos.
GwenGwiz’s bio reveals everything you need to know about the Canadian YouTuber's career, age, net worth and personal life.
Profile summary
- Birth name: Gwen Swinerton
- Nickname: GwenGwiz
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: October 1, 1995
- GwenGwiz’s age: 26 years (as of 2021)
- Birth sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Current residence: Toronto, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’7’’
- Height in centimetres: 170
- Weight in pounds: 110
- Weight in kilograms: 50
- Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-90
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Brown
- Marital status: In a relationship
- University: Ryerson University
- Occupation: YouTuber, model
- Net worth: $100 thousand
- YouTube: GwenGwiz ASMR, gwengwizetc
GwenGwiz bio
GwenGwiz was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on October 1, 1995. GwenGwiz's real name is Gwen Swinerton. Her zodiac sign is Libra.
Gwen Swinerton’s nationality is Canadian.
The Canadian native graduated from the RTA School of Media program at Ryerson University after completing her high school education.
How old is GwenGwiz?
Gwen Swinerton’s age is 26 years as of 2021. She celebrates her birthday on the 1st of October each year.
Career
After completing her education, she secured a job at Iroquois in September 2013, where she worked as a Ridge TV member. She worked there for seven months. In April 2014, she was hired as an intern at the Big Brother Canada show.
GwenGwiz's YouTube channels
Gwen is a YouTuber. She has a YouTube channel called GwenGwiz ASMR. She usually posts autonomous sensory meridian response videos.
The Canadian native also uploads make-up, lifestyle, yoga videos and challenges, among others. GwenGwiz make-up videos are quite popular among her fans, including her ASMR Doing Your Prom Makeup Whispered video.
GwenGwiz ASMR channel currently has over 504K subscribers.
As a result of GwenGwiz ASMR popularity, the YouTuber launched another YouTube channel which she called gwengwizetc. The channel has reached over 219K subscribers.
Gwengwiz's surgery and cosmetic procedures
In 2016, the YouTuber had a nose job. One year later, Gwen underwent a lip injection.
On October 25, 2018, Gwen uploaded a video explaining to her fans why she did what she did and how she felt about the whole issue. In her video, she said that she has no regrets concerning her two cosmetic procedures. Moreover, she added that there is nothing wrong with making a couple of changes to one's body as long as it makes you happy.
In her case, she underwent the two procedures to feel more confident and happier about her body. Before her surgery, her nose was bigger, and she had always wanted to get a nose job since she was a young girl. According to her, the work she has had done ha played a significant role in her confidence.
Body measurements and statistics
Gwen Swinerton’s height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). Her body weight is 110 lbs (50 kg). Moreover, the YouTuber’s hair is blonde, and she has brown eyes.
Where does GwenGwiz live?
Currently, she resides in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
GwenGwiz’s net worth
The social media personality allegedly has an estimated net worth of around $100 thousand as of 2021. The information about the subject is, however, still under review.
Her primary source of income are her two YouTube channels. Some of her earnings come from product endorsements on social media and in her videos.
GwenGwiz is a Canadian YouTuber who has grown popular on YouTube thanks to her ASMR videos. She also garners a lot of views on her other channel, where she uploads more personal videos, sharing her life with her fans.
