Gwen Gwiz’s biography: age, real name, ASMR, surgery, net worth

GwenGwiz is a Canadian-born YouTuber, model and social media personality. She has earned her fame on social media from her YouTube channel. One of the things she is primarily known for is her ASMR YouTube videos.

GwenGwiz’s bio reveals everything you need to know about the Canadian YouTuber's career, age, net worth and personal life.

Profile summary

Birth name: Gwen Swinerton

Gwen Swinerton Nickname: GwenGwiz

GwenGwiz Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: October 1, 1995

October 1, 1995 GwenGwiz’s age: 26 years (as of 2021)

26 years (as of 2021) Birth sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’7’’

5’7’’ Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches: 34-26-35

34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-90

86-66-90 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship University: Ryerson University

Ryerson University Occupation: YouTuber, model

YouTuber, model Net worth: $100 thousand

$100 thousand YouTube: GwenGwiz ASMR, gwengwizetc

GwenGwiz bio

GwenGwiz was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on October 1, 1995. GwenGwiz's real name is Gwen Swinerton. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Gwen Swinerton’s nationality is Canadian.

The Canadian native graduated from the RTA School of Media program at Ryerson University after completing her high school education.

How old is GwenGwiz?

Gwen Swinerton’s age is 26 years as of 2021. She celebrates her birthday on the 1st of October each year.

Career

After completing her education, she secured a job at Iroquois in September 2013, where she worked as a Ridge TV member. She worked there for seven months. In April 2014, she was hired as an intern at the Big Brother Canada show.

GwenGwiz's YouTube channels

Gwen is a YouTuber. She has a YouTube channel called GwenGwiz ASMR. She usually posts autonomous sensory meridian response videos.

The Canadian native also uploads make-up, lifestyle, yoga videos and challenges, among others. GwenGwiz make-up videos are quite popular among her fans, including her ASMR Doing Your Prom Makeup Whispered video.

GwenGwiz ASMR channel currently has over 504K subscribers.

As a result of GwenGwiz ASMR popularity, the YouTuber launched another YouTube channel which she called gwengwizetc. The channel has reached over 219K subscribers.

Gwengwiz's surgery and cosmetic procedures

In 2016, the YouTuber had a nose job. One year later, Gwen underwent a lip injection.

On October 25, 2018, Gwen uploaded a video explaining to her fans why she did what she did and how she felt about the whole issue. In her video, she said that she has no regrets concerning her two cosmetic procedures. Moreover, she added that there is nothing wrong with making a couple of changes to one's body as long as it makes you happy.

In her case, she underwent the two procedures to feel more confident and happier about her body. Before her surgery, her nose was bigger, and she had always wanted to get a nose job since she was a young girl. According to her, the work she has had done ha played a significant role in her confidence.

Body measurements and statistics

Gwen Swinerton’s height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). Her body weight is 110 lbs (50 kg). Moreover, the YouTuber’s hair is blonde, and she has brown eyes.

Where does GwenGwiz live?

Currently, she resides in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

GwenGwiz’s net worth

The social media personality allegedly has an estimated net worth of around $100 thousand as of 2021. The information about the subject is, however, still under review.

Her primary source of income are her two YouTube channels. Some of her earnings come from product endorsements on social media and in her videos.

GwenGwiz is a Canadian YouTuber who has grown popular on YouTube thanks to her ASMR videos. She also garners a lot of views on her other channel, where she uploads more personal videos, sharing her life with her fans.

