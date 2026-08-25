Denmark's official website outlined specific conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can be considered for military service

Foreigners already living in Denmark are considered, with their residency or citizenship application status taken into account during evaluation

Applicants must pass both a physical and psychological evaluation, and their command of the Danish language is assessed as part of the process

Denmark has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals can qualify to serve in its military, publishing the requirements on its official website.

According to the Danish authorities, foreigners are eligible to serve in the Danish military either under the same conditions as Danish conscripts or by signing longer-term contracts and undergoing specialist training programmes.

Denmark announces how foreigners can become members of its army. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Martin Sylvest Andersen/Global Images Ukraine/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

Danish army: Requirements foreigners must meet

The process begins with residency. An applicant must already be living in Denmark, and the Danish military will also take into consideration whether the individual is in the process of applying for permanent residency or citizenship, or whether they already have an established connection with the country.

The statement published on the Danish website reads:

"Foreign nationals may serve in the Danish military, either under the same conditions as Danish conscripts or by signing longer term contracts and undergoing specialist educations. To apply for this opportunity, you must already live in Denmark, and it will be taken into account whether you are in the process of applying for permanent residency or citizenship, or whether you already have a special connection with Denmark."

Beyond residency, applicants should note the following additional requirements:

Applications are evaluated on an individual basis

The application must be submitted in writing

Applicants must pass a physical and psychological evaluation to be declared fit for military duty

Command of the Danish language will be assessed to determine whether the applicant can function effectively in a military unit under combat conditions

It is also worth noting that certain positions are off-limits to non-citizens. The Danish military has made clear that only Danish citizens may apply for cadet training at the service academies, meaning foreign nationals face restrictions on the types of roles they can pursue.

What the Danish military says about language and restrictions

The official statement further notes:

"As a foreign national, you must apply in writing to be considered for service, and you must pass a physical and psychological evaluation to be declared fit for military duty. During this evaluation, it will also be taken into account whether your command of the Danish language will enable you to function properly in a military unit under combat conditions."

The language requirement signals that Denmark places significant weight on operational effectiveness, particularly in high-pressure situations where clear communication is essential.

Public benefits: Denmark warns foreign workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had listed five social benefits that foreigners living in the country on certain work permits cannot receive.

The restrictions also apply to accompanying family members of work permit holders under schemes including the Positive List, Pay Limit Scheme and Fast-track Scheme.

Source: Legit.ng