A viral video captured French President Emmanuel Macron being shoved by his wife, Brigitte, as he arrived in Vietnam for his Southeast Asian tour

US President Donald Trump offered his take on the incident, advising Macron to "make sure the door remains closed"

While the footage sparked discussions online, Trump dismissed concerns, affirming that the French leader and his wife were "fine”

US President Donald Trump weighed in on a viral video showing French President Emmanuel Macron being shoved by his wife, Brigitte Macron, offering unsolicited marital advice during a press conference in the Oval Office on Friday.

"Make sure the door remains closed. That is not good," Trump said, referring to the incident that took place on Sunday evening.

Trump Offers Marital Advice After Viral Video of Macron’s Wife Shoving Him on the Face. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Trump dismisses concerns over Macron incident

Asked about the video, which sparked online debates over the couple's relationship dynamics, Trump downplayed its significance.

"He's fine too. They’re fine," he remarked. "They’re two really good people. I know them very well."

Macron arrives in Vietnam for Southeast Asian tour

The incident occurred as President Macron landed in Vietnam to commence his diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia.

Footage captured by the Associated Press in Hanoi showed Macron stepping off his plane when Brigitte Macron’s arm suddenly appeared from the left of the door. She placed both hands on her husband’s face and gave it a shove.

Macron and Brigitte, a long-standing relationship

Macron and Brigitte first met at the high school where she taught while he was a student. Their relationship eventually led to marriage in 2007, making their dynamic the subject of much public and media scrutiny.

Despite the moment in Vietnam sparking debate, the couple has long presented a united front in their public appearances.

Similar incidents

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have previously been caught on camera in moments that sparked speculation about their relationship dynamics. A video had earlier showed Brigitte placing her hands on Macron’s face and giving him a shove as they arrived in Vietnam, an incident that the French president later dismissed as playful interaction. Macron clarified that they were simply "horsing around" and that the moment was being exaggerated. His office also downplayed the incident, describing it as a lighthearted exchange before the start of their diplomatic tour.

Did Macron’s wife slap him in viral video?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brigitte Macron's gesture toward French President Emmanuel Macron sparks discussion in Vietnam French President Emmanuel Macron's office played down an unexpected moment involving his wife, Brigitte Macron, during their arrival in Vietnam at the start of their Southeast Asia tour on May 25

In video footage from the scene, Macron was seen standing in the open doorway of his plane when a hand briefly shoved his face.

Although the person behind the push was mostly out of frame, they appeared to be wearing a jacket similar to the one Brigitte Macron donned when the couple exited the aircraft together minutes later. Macron, maintaining composure, paused momentarily, then turned to face outside the plane, smiling and waving before moving out of view.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng