Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, prompting widespread concern and support

Despite the severity of his condition, medical experts note that hormone-sensitive prostate cancer allows for effective management

The former US president has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and encouragement as he and his family review treatment options

On May 19, Joe Biden took to X to share his thoughts on the diagnosis, expressing gratitude for the support he has received.

He wrote:

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Former US President Joe Biden Breaks Silence for the First Time After He Was Diagnosed with Cancer.

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

Despite the severity of the disease, doctors have confirmed that the cancer is hormone-sensitive, offering a path for effective management.

Details of Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis

Last week, Biden underwent medical evaluation after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

His personal office confirmed that a new prostate nodule was detected, prompting further examination.

On May 17, Biden was officially diagnosed with prostate cancer, with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.

Biden's treatment options and next steps

At 82 years old, Biden and his family are currently reviewing treatment options while he remains at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Medical experts have noted that while the diagnosis is serious, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer allows for effective management through various treatment approaches.

The news has sparked widespread reactions, with many public figures and citizens expressing their support for the former president during this challenging time.

About Joe Biden

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was born on November 20, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He served as a U.S. senator from Delaware for 36 years before becoming the 47th vice president of the United States under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.

In 2021, he was elected as the 46th president, leading the country through significant challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

Biden has been known for his focus on healthcare, climate change, and international diplomacy.

His tenure has been marked by efforts to strengthen domestic infrastructure and global alliances, shaping his legacy as a seasoned political leader.

Former US President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive cancer

