Three Americans convicted for their involvement in a failed coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) last year have been repatriated to the United States to serve the remainder of their jail terms.

Initially sentenced to death by a military court, their sentences were commuted to life imprisonment last week.

Congolese presidential spokesperson Tina Salama confirmed that Marcel Malanga Malu, Tylor Thomson, and Zalman Polun Benjamin were escorted to N'Djili International Airport in Kinshasa on Tuesday, complying with legal procedures.

Strengthening judicial diplomacy

DR Congo’s presidency stated that the repatriation marked a step towards enhancing judicial diplomacy and international cooperation on justice and human rights.

The transfer, conducted in collaboration with the US embassy in Kinshasa, is part of ongoing ties between the two nations as they explore agreements related to mineral exploitation in DR Congo.

Failed coup and its fallout

The three Americans were among 37 individuals sentenced to death in September last year, accused of leading an attack on the presidential palace and the residence of a presidential ally.

While convicted on charges including criminal conspiracy and terrorism, they denied the allegations. Christian Malanga, the suspected leader and a US national of Congolese descent, was killed during the attack. His son, Marcel Malanga Malu, is one of those repatriated.

Talks on DR Congo’s mineral wealth

The repatriation coincides with discussions between the US and DR Congo on mineral exploitation, involving potential multibillion-dollar investments.

DR Congo holds extensive deposits of coltan and cobalt, vital for electronic equipment and electric vehicle batteries. Currently dominated by Chinese mining companies, these resources are now central to negotiations with the US.

Uncertain future for other convicts

It remains unclear whether other convicts, including nationals from Britain, Belgium, and Canada, will have their sentences commuted or be transferred.

Jean-Jacques Wondo, a dual Congolese and Belgian citizen, had his death sentence commuted earlier this year and was transferred to Belgium due to ill health.

About DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), located in Central Africa, is one of the world's largest countries by area and rich in natural resources, including coltan, cobalt, gold, and diamonds.

Its capital is Kinshasa, a bustling city along the Congo River. Despite vast mineral wealth, DR Congo faces significant challenges such as political instability, poverty, and conflicts over resource control.

The country has a diverse cultural heritage with over 200 ethnic groups and numerous languages, including French as the official language.

DR Congo gained independence from Belgium in 1960 and continues to strive for development amidst its complex history.

Man originally from Congo deported to another location

Legit.ng earlier reported that authorities in Juba, South Sudan, are insisting that the US made a mistake by sending them a man from DR Congo.

This is coming after the United States revoked all visas issued to immigrants from South Sudan.

According to the report, it all started when a man named Mapula Kintu, who is from DR Congo, was sent to South Sudan instead of his own country.

