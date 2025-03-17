Twin brothers Qaadir and Naazir Lewis, both 19, were found dead from gunshot wounds at the summit of Bell Mountain in Georgia, just a day after they failed to board a flight to Boston

The family has rejected preliminary findings of a murder-suicide, insisting the inseparable twins would not harm each other

They are pleading for information, as unanswered questions surrounding the mysterious location and circumstances deepen their anguish

Georgia, USA – Twin brothers Qaadir and Naazir Lewis, both 19, were tragically found shot dead at the summit of Bell Mountain, a remote and scenic peak in Towns County near the North Carolina border.

The discovery was made last weekend by a hiker, just 24 hours after the brothers were supposed to board a flight to Boston from their home in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta.

The family revealed that the twins’ plane tickets were still in their wallets, deepening the mystery surrounding their deaths.

Family rejects murder-suicide theory

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has suggested preliminary findings point to a murder-suicide, but the family has vehemently rejected this conclusion.

“They’re very protective of each other. They love each other,” said their uncle Rahim Brawner. “I couldn’t imagine them hurting each other.” The twins’ aunt, Samira Brawner, expressed disbelief, stating, “They didn’t just walk up that mountain and die. Something happened to them.” The GBI confirmed that autopsies have been completed, but further forensic tests are pending, leaving the official cause of death unresolved.

Unanswered questions and emotional plea

The family remains baffled by the location of the tragedy, as Bell Mountain is not a place the brothers had ever mentioned or visited before.

“They don’t know anything about Hiawassee, Georgia. They never even heard of Bell Mountain,” said Samira. The twins, described as inseparable and full of ambition, had dreams of starting their own clothing line.

Their aunt Yasmine Brawner shared on a GoFundMe page that the brothers came from a loving family and had a strong support system.

The family has issued an emotional plea for anyone with information about the twins’ final days to come forward.

“Somebody knows something,” Samira said. “We want answers, we want to know exactly what happened to the twins.”

