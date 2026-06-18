A New York court has sentenced 44-year-old Felix Rojas to five years in prison for sexually abusing the body of a deceased man on a Manhattan subway train

Rojas targeted the victim, Jorge Gonzalez, 37, after noticing he was unresponsive on an R train in April 2025, with surveillance footage capturing the incident

Beyond the prison term, Rojas was also ordered to serve 15 years of supervised release after completing his sentence

A New York court has sentenced Felix Rojas, 44, to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing the body of Jorge Gonzalez, 37, who had died aboard a Manhattan subway train. Gonzalez had lost consciousness on an R train in April 2025 before Rojas targeted him.

Felix Rojas appeared in court for sentencing in the New York subway abuse case. Photo: SkyNews, Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Punch citing Sky News Australia, prosecutors said surveillance footage showed Rojas approaching Gonzalez after noticing he was unresponsive. Court documents also indicated that Rojas searched the victim’s pockets during the incident.

Rojas Surrendered to Police Three Weeks Later

Rojas, a Brooklyn resident, surrendered to police approximately three weeks after the incident, having identified himself from surveillance images released during the investigation. He reportedly denied committing the offence when questioned by investigators.

Immigration authorities confirmed that Rojas is a Mexican national who had previously attempted to enter the United States unlawfully on multiple occasions.

Gonzalez Described as Devoted Father and Hardworking Man

Reports indicate that Jorge Gonzalez had lived in the United States for nearly two decades, taking on construction, restaurant, and service jobs to support family members in Mexico. Speaking after the sentencing, family members described him as a devoted father and hardworking man who provided for his loved ones.

In addition to the five-year prison sentence, the court ordered that Rojas be placed under 15 years of supervised release upon completion of his term

U.S. court jails extradited Nigerian over cybercrime

In another story, federal authorities in the United States have secured a lengthy prison sentence against a Nigerian national convicted in a transnational cybercrime scheme involving wire fraud and money laundering.

The case was concluded after months of cross-border cooperation that linked investigators on two continents and led to the suspect’s transfer to face trial.

Source: Legit.ng