Man Sent to Prison for Sexually Abusing a Deceased Lady's Corpse
- A New York court has sentenced 44-year-old Felix Rojas to five years in prison for sexually abusing the body of a deceased man on a Manhattan subway train
- Rojas targeted the victim, Jorge Gonzalez, 37, after noticing he was unresponsive on an R train in April 2025, with surveillance footage capturing the incident
- Beyond the prison term, Rojas was also ordered to serve 15 years of supervised release after completing his sentence
A New York court has sentenced Felix Rojas, 44, to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing the body of Jorge Gonzalez, 37, who had died aboard a Manhattan subway train. Gonzalez had lost consciousness on an R train in April 2025 before Rojas targeted him.
According to Punch citing Sky News Australia, prosecutors said surveillance footage showed Rojas approaching Gonzalez after noticing he was unresponsive. Court documents also indicated that Rojas searched the victim’s pockets during the incident.
Rojas Surrendered to Police Three Weeks Later
Rojas, a Brooklyn resident, surrendered to police approximately three weeks after the incident, having identified himself from surveillance images released during the investigation. He reportedly denied committing the offence when questioned by investigators.
Immigration authorities confirmed that Rojas is a Mexican national who had previously attempted to enter the United States unlawfully on multiple occasions.
Gonzalez Described as Devoted Father and Hardworking Man
Reports indicate that Jorge Gonzalez had lived in the United States for nearly two decades, taking on construction, restaurant, and service jobs to support family members in Mexico. Speaking after the sentencing, family members described him as a devoted father and hardworking man who provided for his loved ones.
In addition to the five-year prison sentence, the court ordered that Rojas be placed under 15 years of supervised release upon completion of his term
U.S. court jails extradited Nigerian over cybercrime
In another story, federal authorities in the United States have secured a lengthy prison sentence against a Nigerian national convicted in a transnational cybercrime scheme involving wire fraud and money laundering.
The case was concluded after months of cross-border cooperation that linked investigators on two continents and led to the suspect’s transfer to face trial.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng