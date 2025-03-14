Dozens of passengers were evacuated onto the wing of an American Airlines plane at Denver International Airport after one of its engines caught fire on March 13, 2025

The incident occurred shortly after American Airlines Flight 1006, en route to Dallas-Fort Worth, diverted to Denver due to "engine vibrations"

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the engine fire, which left twelve passengers with minor injuries

Denver, USA – On March 13, 2025, dozens of passengers were forced to stand on the wing of an American Airlines plane at Denver International Airport as they evacuated the aircraft after one of its engines caught fire.

Thick black smoke billowed into the air, creating a dramatic scene.

Passengers forced to evacuate after airplane's engine catches fire.

Source: Getty Images

Flight diversion and emergency response

According to CNN, American Airlines Flight 1006, a Boeing 737-800 en route to Dallas-Fort Worth from Colorado Springs with 172 passengers and six crew members on board, diverted to Denver around 5:15 p.m. local time after the crew reported "engine vibrations."

According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the engine caught fire after landing and while taxiing to the gate. The FAA is currently investigating the incident.

Pilot and air traffic control communication

Shortly before landing, the plane's pilot informed air traffic controllers in Denver about the engine issues, indicating it was not an emergency.

However, the situation escalated upon landing when a radio call announced, "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday! Mayday! ... engine fire!" The aircraft arrived at gate C38, where the fire was extinguished, and all passengers were evacuated safely.

Passenger experiences and reactions

Images from the scene showed passengers standing on the wing as smoke filled the air. Twelve passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Denver Fire Department.

American Airlines expressed gratitude to the crew members, DEN team, and first responders for their quick and decisive actions prioritising the safety of everyone on board and on the ground.

Video footage captured by a Montana woman waiting for a connecting flight inside the airport showed a large cloud of smoke emanating from the plane and passengers running away.

Kristal Leonard, who witnessed the event, described her terror for the passengers and commended the swift response from ground crews, who extinguished the fire relatively quickly.

Passengers forced to stand on the wing after airplane catches fire.

Source: Getty Images

Ongoing investigation and replacement aircraft

American Airlines is sending a replacement aircraft and crew to Denver to assist customers in continuing their journey to Dallas.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the engine fire, and further details are expected to emerge.

Thursday's incident occurred just three weeks after a Delta Air Lines flight crashed and caught fire on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

It follows a series of aviation disasters this year, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in the industry.

