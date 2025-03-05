Lawmaker Thrown Out of Chamber for Antagonizing President Trump During His Visit

Representative Al Green was ejected from the House chamber for heckling President Donald Trump during his joint address to Congress on March 4

Washington, D.C., USA – Representative Al Green, a Democratic lawmaker from Houston, Texas, was ejected from the House chamber on March 4 for heckling President Donald Trump during his joint address to Congress.

Green stood up and shouted, "Mr President, you don't have a mandate!" just minutes into Trump's address, referring to proposed Medicaid cuts.

He was immediately drowned out by Republicans shouting "U-S-A!" before House Speaker Mike Johnson ordered his removal from the chamber.

Green's criticism and impeachment call

Green, a fierce critic of President Trump, had previously called for the president's impeachment during his first term in office.

Speaking to reporters after leaving the chamber, Green said he was willing to accept any punishment for his actions.

He reiterated his message, stating that Trump "has no mandate to cut Medicaid" and announced his intention to prepare articles of impeachment against the president.

"This is the richest country in the world, and we have people who don't have good health care. We've got to do better and now we're about to cut Medicaid, which is for the poor," Green said.

Medicaid concerns and Democratic protests

Medicaid, a programme that helps cover medical costs for those with limited income and resources, has become a significant issue for Democrats concerned about potential reductions.

Trump has stated that Medicaid won't be affected, but achieving widespread cuts promised by Republicans could be challenging without impacting major social services.

Several prominent Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, invited Medicaid beneficiaries as guests to the joint address. New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on Instagram Live after Trump's address, warning that Trump and the Republicans "are coming for Medicaid."

Additional protests and reactions

Green was not the only Democrat who protested in the chamber. Several Democratic women wore pink dresses in protest of President Trump's policies, citing rising costs disproportionately affecting women.

Others wore yellow and blue ties to show their support for Ukraine, representing the colours of the country's flag.

Trump announced on Monday that he is pausing all military aid to Ukraine, following a recent spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While Democrats largely remained seated and quiet throughout Trump's address, some flashed placards with the word 'false' in response to some of the president's claims. In contrast, Republican lawmakers loudly applauded and occasionally burst into 'U-S-A' chants during Trump's speech.

Impeachment of President Trump to be filed

Legit.ng earlier reported that on February 5, Democratic Representative Al Green announced in the US House that he would bring articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his proposal to “take over Gaza”.

Green described Trump’s plan as a “dastardly deed” that amounted to ethnic cleansing, as Democrats escalated their opposition to Trump's policies.

Source: Legit.ng