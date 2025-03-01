European leaders strongly backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after a tense White House meeting with US President Donald Trump

President Trump and his deputy JD Vance pressured Zelensky to negotiate with Russia or risk losing US support

However, leaders from France, Germany, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, and other countries reaffirmed their solidarity with Ukraine, emphasizing the need to stand against Russian aggression

Washington DC, United States - European leaders have voiced strong support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after a heated exchange between him and US President Donald Trump in the White House.

Leaders from Germany, France, Spain, Poland, and the Netherlands, among others, took to social media to reaffirm their backing for Ukraine.

European leaders backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after a heated exchange between him and US President Donald Trump in the White House. Photo credit: JIM WATSONTETIANA DZHAFAROVA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng notes that Zelensky responded to each message, thanking them for their support.

Russian invasion: Trump pressures Zelensky to negotiate

The support from European leaders followed dramatic scenes in the Oval Office on Friday, February 28, where Trump told Zelensky to negotiate a deal with Russia "or we are out."

Trump and his deputy, JD Vance, accused Zelensky of not being sufficiently appreciative of US military and political aid and warned him he was "gambling with World War Three."

Macron, Scholz, and Other leaders speak out

In the wake of the confrontation, French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X:

There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a victim: Ukraine. We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago—and to keep doing so.

By “we,” I mean the Americans, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese, and many others."

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof reiterated that the Netherlands supports Ukraine "now more than ever," calling for "a lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression started by Russia."

Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that "no one wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine," while his successor-in-waiting, Friedrich Merz, added,

"We stand with Ukraine. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war."

Other nations voice solidarity with Zelensky

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote, "Ukraine, Spain stands with you," while Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk assured, "Dear [Zelensky], dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Zelensky, saying,

"Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people."

Canada, Australia, and New Zealand join in support

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau affirmed that Canada "will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized his country’s continued support, stating,

"AFor three years ustralia has proudly supported the brave people of Ukraine in their struggle to defend their sovereignty against the brutality of Russian aggression and in support of international law."

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Leaders from Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, Romania, Sweden, and Slovenia also voiced their support for Ukraine.

Zelensky to Attend London Summit

Meanwhile, Zelensky is set to travel to London this weekend for a summit hosted by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, according to BBC.

"The Prime Minister retains unwavering support for Ukraine," a Downing Street spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Macron corrects Trump on Ukraine aid in Washington meeting

Meanwhile, during a recent diplomatic visit to Washington, French President Macron engaged in a pointed exchange with Trump over the financial contributions made to Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

The discussion, which took place during a press event, centred on the financial burden shared by the United States and Europe in supporting Ukraine.

Trump, who has been vocal about his views on the war, suggested that European nations were merely lending money to Ukraine and would eventually be reimbursed, unlike the United States.

