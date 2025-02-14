The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plane experienced a mechanical fault while on his way to Munich in Germany

Rubio, who was scheduled for a security meeting in Germany, had to return to be diverted back to Joint Base Andrews, 90 minutes after the takeoff

Recall that no less than 85 people have died of plane crashes in less than one month since Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president

The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plane was reportedly diverted back to the Joint Base Andrews, over a mechanical issue on Thursday, February 13.

Marco Rubio was said to be on his way to Munich in Germany from Washington D.C. on Thursday night when the incident happened. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce made this known later in the night.

US Secretary of State's plane developed fault

It was reported by FOX News that the plane turned around and returned to Joint Base Andrews and it arrived before 10 pm EST

According to an official, the mechanical issue developed from the cockpit windshield on the C-32, which is a converted Boeing 757. This happened about 90 minutes after the flight took off from Joint Base Andrews.

Bruce further noted that Bubio would continue his journey to Germany and the Middle East on another plane.

Why US Rubio is travelling to Middle East

The schedule indicated that Rubio would be travelling to the Middle East for a few days. He was expected to visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar. This will be after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

His plan to visit the Middle East is coming at a crucial time in the US foreign policy. This is as the Israel and Hamas are carrying out a three-stage ceasefire deal after 16 months of war in Gaza.

However, there has been uncertainty if the delay on Thursday night would made Rubio to miss his meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich, scheduled for Friday morning, February 14.

Plane crashes under Donald Trump's administration

This is the latest aircraft itch that the U.S. will be experiencing in the last month that Donald Trump resumed the office of the presidency.

Trump, who was sworn in on January 20, has experienced four major plane crashes in nearly 30 days of his administration. From January 29 2025, no less than 85 people have reportedly died.

These incidents happened on January 29 in Washington; on January 31 Philadelphia aircraft killed seven people. On February 6, 10 people onboard were killed in an Alaska aircraft crash and on February 10, one person was killed and four others injured crashed into a parked plane.

US Navy Aircraft carrier collided with Merchant's vessel

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US Navy aircraft carrier reportedly collided with a merchant vessel near Egypt on Wednesday Night, February 13.

This was disclosed by the US military in a statement on Thursday, adding that the nuclear-powered carried remained stable and no injury was recorded.

The US Navy aircraft carrier is the latest disaster happening to America, this came after the fourth plane crash in the US.

