Associated Press (AP) pushed back against the Trump administration after one of its reporters was blocked from an event due to the AP's use of the name "Gulf of Mexico" instead of "Gulf of America"

The AP called the move a violation of the First Amendment, emphasising the importance of independent journalism

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the decision, stating that access to the Oval Office is a privilege

Washington, D.C., USA – The Associated Press (AP) pushed back against the Trump administration on February 13 after one of its reporters was blocked from an event over the news organization's continued use of the name "Gulf of Mexico" in its coverage.

The AP labelled the move a violation of the First Amendment.

President Trump's Administration Stops Journalist from Covering Event at White House, Reason Emerges

White House demand and AP's response

The White House had demanded earlier that day that the AP alter its style guidance to use the name "Gulf of America" instead of "Gulf of Mexico," according to AP executive editor Julie Pace.

President Trump had renamed the body of water through an executive order last month. Later on February 13, the White House prevented an AP reporter from attending Trump's executive order signing in the Oval Office.

"It is alarming that the Trump administration would punish AP for its independent journalism. Limiting our access to the Oval Office based on the content of AP's speech not only severely impedes the public's access to independent news, it plainly violates the First Amendment," Pace stated.

Press Secretary's justification

When asked which White House official made the decision to bar the AP reporter, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "It's a privilege to cover this White House."

Leavitt added, "Nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask the president of the United States questions. That's an invitation that is given and there are hundreds of outlets on this campus, many of you in this room, who don't have the privilege of being part of that pool every single day and getting to ask the president questions."

AP style guide and executive orders

The AP's style guide, widely used by newsrooms across the country, published an update on January 23, noting that Trump's order to rename the Gulf of Mexico only carries authority within the United States.

As a global news agency, the AP emphasised the importance of using place names and geography that are easily recognisable to all audiences.

Trump's executive order also reverted the name of North America's tallest peak in Alaska, Denali, back to Mount McKinley.

Mexico threatens to sue Google

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mexico on Thursday threatened to sue Google over its changing the Gulf of Mexico's name to "Gulf of America" for Maps users in the United States to comply with President Donald Trump's executive order.

"We do have a dispute with Google at the moment," President Claudia Sheinbaum said at her morning news conference.

"And if necessary, we will file a civil suit." Trump signed executive orders renaming the Gulf of Mexico and reverting the name of North America's highest peak, Denali, back to Mount McKinley soon after his January 20 inauguration.

