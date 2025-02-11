President Trump has directed the Treasury Department to halt the production of new pennies, citing the rising cost of producing the one-cent coin

Washington, D.C., USA – President Trump has announced that he has directed the Treasury Department to halt the production of new pennies, citing the rising cost of producing the one-cent coin.

In a post on his Truth Social site on Sunday night, Trump stated, "For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful!"

Cost concerns and treasury directives

This latest move by Trump is part of his administration's rapid-fire efforts to enact sweeping changes through executive orders and proclamations.

The U.S. Mint reported a loss of $85.3 million in the 2024 fiscal year on the nearly 3.2 billion pennies it produced, with each penny costing nearly $0.037 to make.

The mint also incurs losses on nickels, which cost nearly $0.14 each to produce.

Legislative and economic implications

It remains uncertain whether Trump has the authority to unilaterally eliminate the one-cent coin, as currency specifications are dictated by Congress.

However, Robert K. Triest, an economics professor at Northeastern University, suggested that the Secretary of the Treasury might have the ability to stop minting new pennies.

Legislators have repeatedly introduced proposals to suspend penny production, eliminate it from circulation, or round prices to the nearest five cents.

Historical context and future savings

The U.S. has previously eliminated its least valuable coin, discontinuing the half-cent coin in 1857.

Proponents of eliminating the penny argue for cost savings, faster checkouts, and the precedent set by other countries like Canada, which stopped minting its penny in 2012.

Trump's administration, with Elon Musk leading the effort, is focused on cutting costs, targeting entire agencies and large portions of the federal workforce to identify $2 trillion in savings.

