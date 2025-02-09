President Donald Trump has initiated the "largest deportation program in history," mobilising federal agencies and military resources to deport millions of undocumented immigrants

The high cost of these deportation flights, averaging $4,675 (about 7 million) per person, has sparked outrage among critics

The unprecedented scale of this immigration crackdown raises questions about the best use of taxpayer money amidst economic uncertainty

Washington D.C., USA – In the early days of his second term, President Donald Trump is making good on his audacious promise to launch the "largest deportation program in history."

As part of his sweeping immigration crackdown, Trump has deployed federal agencies and military resources to locate, detain, and deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Amount It Costs to Deport a Single Nigerian Under President Trump’s Administration Released

Yet, as the programme gains momentum, a staggering revelation has surfaced—the actual amount it cost to deport one person from America.

First-class price tag on forced departures

Unlike commercial flights that typically cost around $853 for a first-class seat, Trump's deportation flights are draining taxpayer dollars at an alarming rate because they are military flights.

Military deportation flights are averaging $4,675 (about 7 million naira) per person, more than five times the price of a commercial airfare.

The type of aircraft used further escalates costs, with C-17 military transport flights costing $252,000 (about 377 million naira) per trip, and C-130E flights soaring to $852,000 (over 1.2 billion naira) per mission.

Even standard Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deportation flights are racking up around $8,577 (about 14 million naira) per flight. With the nation grappling with inflation and a growing deficit, these figures have sparked outrage among critics.

Unprecedented scale and impact

The scale of Trump's deportation plan is unprecedented. His administration has ordered agencies such as the FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Marshals, and the Bureau of Prisons to scour databases for undocumented migrants.

The aim? To remove "maybe as many as 20 million" people, as Trump himself has stated. At a recent gathering at his Doral golf club in Florida, Trump proudly declared, "For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from which they came."

Is worth it?

It depends on who you ask.

Trump and his supporters argue that these measures will restore America's reputation. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed this sentiment, warning, "President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences."

However, critics point to the logistical challenges, ethical concerns, and divisive nature of mass deportations, arguing that America is investing heavily in rhetoric rather than real solutions.

