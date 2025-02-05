Secret Services agents have arrested an unidentified man for attempting to climb over the fence of the White House

The man was arrested while scaping the outer fence of the presidential residence of Donald Trump on Monday, February 3

An eyewitness David Stanley narrated how the incident happened and the video has also gone viral

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington DC, United States - An unidentified man has attempted to climb over the fence of the White House into President Donald Trump's home in Washington DC in the United States of America (USA).

The man started to climb on an outer fence on the South Grounds of the presidential residence on Monday, February 3 around 4.20pm.

Secret Service agents swarmed the man as he attempt to scale the fence of White House. Photo credit: @MonBreeden/@realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

The man was seen in 1:12 seconds viral video scaping the wrought iron barrier fence

According to Daily Mail, Secret Services agents tackled a man to the ground after he attempted to scale the White House fence.

The motive of the man is not yet known, and his identity has not been released.

An eyewitness David Stanley said the man walked past a group of bystanders before climbing the fence.

Stanley said Secret Service officers descended on the area where the man was climbing.

The man also got the attention of the rooftop snipers 'scurrying around' and K-9 officers also rushed the lawn.

The man was taken into custody but it's unclear if he will be charged in the incident.

The state House officials have not yet commented on the incident or the reason the man attempted to climb the fence.

Source: Legit.ng