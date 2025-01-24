President Donald Trump pardoned 23 pro-life individuals convicted under the Biden administration for demonstrating at abortion clinics

President Donald Trump has pardoned 23 anti-abortion individuals who were convicted by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice for praying inside or demonstrating at abortion clinics.

On Thursday, Trump stated, “Twenty-three people were prosecuted, they should not have been prosecuted. Many of them are elderly people — they should not have been prosecuted. This is a great honor to sign this.”

Lengthy Sentences for Peaceful Protests

During Biden’s time in office, peaceful pro-life protesters received lengthy sentences for demonstrating at abortion clinics.

The former president used the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act to add felony conspiracy charges to what would have been minimal sentences.

Many of the pro-lifers are no strangers to being jailed for defending the lives of the unborn.

Notable Cases

Joan Bell, a 76-year-old Catholic woman, was sentenced to two years in prison for demonstrating at an abortion clinic and staging a rescue mission at the Washington Surgi-Clinic, run by Cesare Santangelo, who is notorious in pro-life circles for allegedly embracing late-term abortions.

Paulette Harlow, a 75-year-old grandmother with diabetes and Hashimoto’s disease, was also hit with felony charges for causing a disturbance inside an abortion clinic in Washington, D.C.

She was sentenced to two years and was on house arrest due to her poor medical condition before being pardoned this week.

Reactions to the Pardons

“President Trump’s pardon today of pro-life activists unjustly imprisoned under President Biden is a great credit to his legacy,” said Tommy Valentine, president of the pro-life organization CatholicVote.

He expressed hope that Trump would direct his Department of Justice to evenly enforce the FACE Act against violent pro-abortion extremists who have been attacking pregnancy resource centers and churches for years.

Additional Pardons

Other individuals pardoned by Trump include a group of pro-lifers who sang hymns and prayed in front of an abortion clinic in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2021.

They were given sentences of six months to three years for “unlawfully obstructing access to reproductive health services,” according to the DOJ. Beverly Williams, a mother of a 2-year-old, and John Hinshaw, a grandfather whose two grandchildren were born while he was in jail, were also among those pardoned.

Pro-Life Organizations' Response

“When pro-lifers are unfairly targeted, and punished excessively, for their peaceful protests, then presidential pardons are a must,” said pro-life organization Heartbeat International in a statement on Friday.

“We are grateful for President Trump’s effort to right the wrongs of the activist Biden administration.”

