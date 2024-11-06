At the Palm Beach Convention Centre, Trump supporters celebrated his lead over Harris, eagerly awaiting his speech

Supporters criticized Kamala Harris, with some claiming she was "controlled and manipulated"

Election Integrity Concerns: Some voiced scepticism about the election process, echoing Trump's claims of voter fraud

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election results rolled in, jubilant Donald Trump supporters gathered at the Palm Beach County Convention Centre in Florida.

They eagerly awaited the former president’s speech after securing key wins in his race for the White House.

Trump supporters throw party to celebrate his win Photo credit: @TopDoge26

Source: Twitter

The crowd, dressed in everything from formal suits to casual attire, shared a sense of optimism as they mingled in the spacious venue.

Many wore Trump’s signature red “Make America Great Again” caps, while a few showcased their loyalty in other ways, such as one Trump fan proudly sporting a leather vest with his name emblazoned across it.

“I feel like Trump has won this election. This is over, and I feel like the world’s about to be much greater,” said Moses Abraham, 22, his voice filled with certainty.

With Trump securing a lead over Democratic rival Kamala Harris, his supporters in Florida were confident that a political comeback was on the horizon.

“This is like 2016. I feel we are on the same path to win. I feel very optimistic about tonight. Donald Trump is the perfect fit for America,” said Jo Ann Poly Calvo.

Florida, long considered a crucial battleground state, has become a spiritual home for Trump, especially as he faces legal challenges in his native New York.

The state also serves as the location of his Mar-a-Lago residence, a Republican stronghold that doubles as a members’ club.

While some at the event expressed nervousness due to the closeness of the race in the polls, others were resolutely confident.

“We need that because our country right now has no borders, our crime is bad, our stock market is bad, and our gas and food prices are high. Kamala (Harris) did nothing for four years,” said Rocco Talarico.

Trump supporters slam Harris

The mood among Trump’s supporters wasn’t just one of celebration but also criticism, particularly directed at Harris and her vice presidency.

Mike McCormack, 50, didn’t hold back in his criticism of Harris, saying:

“I don’t feel Donald Trump could be influenced from outside as much, and I strongly believe that Harris is actually controlled and manipulated. I have no faith in her."

McCormack also voiced concerns about the integrity of the election process itself.

Reflecting a narrative pushed by Trump and his allies, McCormack questioned the legitimacy of the polls, citing accusations of voter fraud.

“I have some confidence in this election (but) not a whole lot. There have been some suspicious things happening. People have been arrested and convicted of voter fraud. So, I don’t know."

