Vice President Kamala Harris has secured a pivotal win in Virginia, ensuring continued Democratic control at the presidential level

Polls leading up to Election Day showed Harris maintaining a steady lead over former President Trump, solidifying confidence in the campaign

This victory reaffirms Virginia’s position as a Democratic stronghold, even as Republicans eye opportunities in the state

Donald Trump leads with 266 electoral votes so far with Kamala Harris trailing behind with 219 electoral votes.

At the moment, the total popular vote for Republican Candidate Trump is higher by 51.1% while Harris comes close with 47.2%. Donald Trump scoops 69, 309, 324 while Harris has 63, 983, 049 as at Novemer 6, 2024.

Kamala Harris wins Virginia

Also, Vice President Kamala Harris has secured a win in Virginia, ensuring the state remains under Democratic control at the presidential level despite recent Republican gains.

This projection comes from Decision Desk HQ, affirming Harris's success in a state that has historically leaned Democratic but showed signs of GOP momentum in recent years.

Harris wins Virginia, Trump leads. Photo credit: MIlowsky via Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Leading up to Election Day, Harris maintained a comfortable advantage over former President Donald Trump. Decision Desk HQ's average of polls compiled by The Hill indicated Harris led Trump by 49.3 percent to 45.1 percent.

This edge reinforced her campaign’s confidence in a state that has been a Democratic stronghold for two decades.

However, Virginia’s political landscape had shown shifting currents. Republican Glenn Youngkin’s gubernatorial victory in 2021 marked a significant achievement for the GOP, spotlighting the state as a potential battleground.

The Democrats faced questions about their ability to retain support, particularly after a series of mixed polling results during President Joe Biden’s tenure.

Earlier in the election cycle, President Biden's reelection bid appeared precarious in Virginia. An Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released just before Biden’s exit from the race in July depicted him trailing Trump, with 45 percent to Trump's 43 percent—a narrow gap within the poll’s 3-point margin of error.

Other polls underscored the fluctuating dynamics: a Florida Atlantic University survey showed Biden leading Trump 47 percent to 42 percent, while a Virginia Commonwealth University poll positioned Trump ahead by 3 points.

Conversely, a New York Times-Siena College poll found Biden with a slim 3-point lead over Trump.

How Donald Trump will monitor outcome

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Donald Trump, a candidate for president of the United States (US) would watch the election results with friends and family members.

According to the CNN, "multiple sources familiar" confirmed the development on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng