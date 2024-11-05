Popular historian, Allan Lichtman, has finally broken his silence regarding the 2024 US presidential election

In a video, the historian who gained recognition for accurately predicting the outcome of presidential elections mentioned whom he believes will win

According to him, after his research for this year's election, he believes that Kamala Harris will be the next president

Allan Lichtman, a historian celebrated for his uncanny ability to predict presidential election outcomes, recently shared his forecast for the 2024 contest.

In a trending video, he spoke at length about the ongoing elections and why he predicted Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States.

Lichtman's prediction quickly went viral online, given his impressive track record of accurately calling nine out of the last ten presidential elections, The Economic Times reports.

Historian speaks on Kamala emerging winner

Lichtman attributed his forecast to his proprietary "13 Keys to the White House" system, which evaluates various aspects of the electoral landscape.

According to this framework, at least eight factors favour Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump.

He however acknowledged the fragility of democracy in the political climate, confessing that he felt "a flock of crows in my stomach."

Lichtman's system categorises electoral factors into true or false statements. Historically, when six or more keys are false, the challenging party is expected to win.

Speaking to CBC News, Lichtman said this year's analysis suggests that Harris holds the advantage and would likely become the first female president of America.

"Based on my system the keys to the white house, Kamala Harris will become the first woman president and she will be the first president of African and East Asian mixed descent," he said.

Reactions as historian speaks on US election

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

@linds said:

"I started tearing up. I don't think ive allowed myself to understand and feel (really feel) how incredible this election could be for women, and such a turning point."

@Caronne Carruthers-T commented:

"I’m an Australian & I hope he’s right for so many reasons."

@kyleblackburn745 said:

"It's going to be dark times if she gets in very dark times."

@silverstackermike said:

"He’s saying the economy is good people’s household “economy” is in shambles that’s what’s going to win it for trump."

@Kimberly Kay added:

"The downfall of the united states. How can people want 4 more years of this."

Watch the video below:

White lady predicts winner of US election

