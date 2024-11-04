Yoruba Council Worldwide's Hassan Oladotun urged Nigerian Americans to reject Donald Trump in 2024

Oladotun criticized Trump for fostering division among minorities, contrasting him with Kamala Harris, whom he sees as a compassionate, unifying leader

Oladotun emphasized the need for leaders who value diplomacy and moral clarity, warning that Trump’s confrontational style harms America’s reputation

As the 2024 United States presidential election heats up, prominent lawyer and president of Yoruba Council World (YCW) Barr. Hassan Oladotun has voiced strong opposition to former President Donald Trump's candidacy.

The lead-up to the election has been marked by intense campaign activities, signalling that this race may differ in tone and dynamics from previous ones.

Oladotun, Nigerian lawyer speaks against support for Donald Trump Photo credit: The Washington Post/Bradon Bell

Source: Getty Images

With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris as key contenders, President Joe Biden recently cast his early vote, publicly supporting his vice president.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign has garnered substantial financial backing from some of America’s wealthiest figures, strengthening his campaign's momentum.

Citing race, diplomacy, and social justice issues, Hassan urged Nigerian Americans to consider carefully before casting their votes.

Oladotun stated that Trump’s policies and attitudes could negatively impact African and Black communities in the U.S. and abroad.

Trump sows division among minorities, says Oladotun

Oladotun argued that Trump’s approach to governance often exacerbates racial tensions, saying:

"How can we, as Nigerian-Americans, support a candidate who has repeatedly shown disregard for minorities and immigrants?"

He alluded to past controversies surrounding Trump’s immigration policies and racial remarks.

"A president should unite, not divide. We must reject any leader who sows division and promotes policies that alienate our communities."

Oladotun raises concerns about foreign policy

Oladotun also expressed disappointment with Trump’s foreign policy stance, specifically about conflicts involving minorities globally.

He contrasted Trump’s approach with that of Vice President Kamala Harris, who he believes has demonstrated empathy in addressing issues like the Israel-Gaza conflict.

"Kamala Harris is a leader with a conscience. She condemned the needless suffering, showing respect for all sides in the conflict.

"That’s the kind of leadership we need – one that values human life and promotes peace," he said.

Oladotun added that Trump's past foreign policy decisions often led to unnecessary international conflicts, which could harm America's global reputation.

"American leaders have a responsibility to act with moral clarity. If we’re choosing leaders, let’s select those who prioritize peace, not just power.”

Avoid leaders who lack empathy, says Oladotun

Oladotun believes Trump’s leadership style lacks compassion, which he deems essential for a leader.

"Trump’s mindset is often ‘my way or the highway. This is dangerous in a leader – someone who prioritizes personal ideology over the broader public good.

"Harris, on the other hand, has demonstrated a willingness to listen, a quality we can respect and emulate in our communities."

Oladotun: Support leaders who value all nations equally

Oladotun emphasized the importance of diplomacy in managing international conflicts, noting that recent global events call for leaders with discernment and respect for international boundaries.

"Trump’s foreign policy was confrontational and often lacked wisdom. We need leaders who respect other nations, as well as their sovereignty.

"America deserves leaders who foster mutual respect and dialogue," he advised.

Biden speaks with Tinubu via phone call

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria recently received a 30-minute call from President Joe Biden of the United States.

The call focused on collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the release of Tigran Gambaryan, head of Finance Crime Compliance at Binance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng